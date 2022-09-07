Read full article on original website
The Robesonian
Lumberton High School teacher wins 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award.
LUMBERTON — Lumberton High School teacher Candance Grimsley has won the 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award. Lumberton FFA, the largest student-led organization on campus with more than 250 members, was ranked Gold in 2022 and was named a finalist in the 2022 National FFA National Chapter Awards. She has been a member of the NC Agricultural Teachers Association for over 10 years.
heraldadvocate.com
Dairy Dream to celebrate 40 years with customer appreciation event on Sept. 17
Dairy Dream is celebrating 40 years of business in Marlboro County and wants to thank their loyal customers for helping them reach that milestone by hosting a family-friendly celebration from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept. 17. “This is a thank you to the customers and the employees,” said owner Daniel...
Impact Plastics expanding north of Hamlet
HAMLET — Work is underway for a local plant’s third expansion in recent years. Superior Plastics Extrusion Company, known locally as Impact Plastics, is doubling its “existing footprint” to add a 50,000-square-foot facility next to its main location on County Home Road north of Hamlet, according to Economic Developer Martie Butler.
wpde.com
Several companies seeking new employees at Marlboro County hiring event
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Marlboro County is hosting a hiring event on Sept. 21 to help residents start a new career. The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Northeastern Technical College – Marlboro campus. Applicants are asked to bring their resumes. If...
Food giveaway to combat military hunger expected to draw nearly 1,000 families
Military Family Advisory Network is hosting a food giveaway in Fayetteville Saturday for military families.
richmondobserver
FirstHealth Interventional Pain Medicine opens in Richmond County
ROCKINGHAM—Richmond County residents experiencing acute or chronic pain now have access to providers at FirstHealth Interventional Pain Medicine located at 809 South Long Drive, Suite G in Rockingham. Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Lauren McDonald will be the provider at the new clinic. FirstHealth’s Interventional Pain Medicine providers use the...
coastalreview.org
Public housing funds awarded to hurricane-impacted areas
The Wilmington Housing Authority is one of four public housing agencies in eastern North Carolina to be awarded a portion of $14.5 million to help meet critical public housing needs. Through the Office of Recovery and Resiliency Public Housing Restoration Fund, the awards are to increase the availability of safe,...
wpde.com
600 people out of jobs this week as Marlboro County plant closes earlier than announced
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Mohawk Flooring’s Oak River Mills is closing its plant in the Blenheim area of Marlboro County this Friday, according to Mohawk Senior Communications Specialist Laura Smith. Oak River announced last month that it would cease operations at the site on Oct. 6. Several...
borderbelt.org
Deaths of Native American women in Robeson County highlight domestic violence concerns
But the 20-year-old’s disappearance barely sparked widespread interest in Robeson County, a rural community with the highest violent crime rate in North Carolina. However, the Aug. 24 discovery of Jones’ body – dismembered and left in a wooded area in Maxton – shocked even this hardened community that has grown accustomed to senseless homicides.
Deputies: Robeson County rehab center staff member sold drugs to those seeking treatment
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County rehab center staff member allegedly sold drugs to those in the program seeking treatment, according to deputies. Donald Suggs, 51, who is a staff member at the facility, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle, felony conspiracy […]
wpde.com
Marion woman arrested for many counts of financial transaction card theft, fraud: Police
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion woman was arrested Wednesday for financial transaction card fraud, according to the Marion Police Dept. Keyessence Ahmarah Foxworth, 27, was arrested for 16 counts of financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a 6-month period, three counts of financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud value more than $500 in a 6-month period for the theft and use of three financial transaction cards from a person.
County Crime Report: Sept. 9
ROCKINGHAM — At 3:30 p.m., police responded to Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of two stolen iPhones, valued at $1,200. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 10:23 a.m., police responded to a residence on Sandcrest Drive following a report unknown suspects stealing 9mm Glock handgun, valued at $445. The case is active.
WMBF
Deputies: Marlboro County children test positive for drugs, parents charged
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Marlboro County parents have been arrested after their children test positive for drugs. Jaronica Bingham, 37 of Wallace, S.C., and Michael Jammal Yates, 39 of Rockingham, N.C., were arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office...
Fort Bragg soldier kicked out of military after court documents reveal racist comments
A Fort Bragg soldier was dismissed after court records show he enlisted to become better at killing Black people.
wpde.com
Death investigation underway in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — NC Highway Patrol is investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Academy Road in Scotland County, according to officials. Right now, officials said it's not clear the circumstances surrounding the death. ABC15 is told more information could be released Friday.
Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery
Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County man planning trip to Hawaii after $500,000 lottery win
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Cerro Gordo man is $500,000 richer thanks to a lucky spin. 66-year-old Darrell Riley had a chance to spin a giant prize wheel Wednesday at the Bigger $pin Live Event and watched in anticipation as the wheel landed on a $500,000 prize. “I...
columbuscountynews.com
DV Suspect Broke Courthouse Glass, Report Says
The suspect in a domestic violence case has been charged with damaging a window in a holding cell at the courthouse. Joe Frank Rich II, 33, was arrested Sept. 5 for assault on a female and domestic violence. He was held under no bond. Rich was in the holding cell...
Ex-Dillon police officer, Walmart employee accepted money to not pursue shoplifting charges, SLED says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Dillon police officer and a Walmart asset protection investigator allegedly conspired to accept bribes in exchange for not prosecuting shoplifting crimes, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Jarvis Demaria Graves, 27, of Dillon, was arrested and charged with misconduct in office, two counts of blackmail or […]
cbs17
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting near Fayetteville, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Cumberland County Friday evening, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6:35 p.m. near the E 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive, which is at the intersection with John B. Carter Road, just east of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
