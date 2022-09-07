ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

The Robesonian

Lumberton High School teacher wins 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton High School teacher Candance Grimsley has won the 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award. Lumberton FFA, the largest student-led organization on campus with more than 250 members, was ranked Gold in 2022 and was named a finalist in the 2022 National FFA National Chapter Awards. She has been a member of the NC Agricultural Teachers Association for over 10 years.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Impact Plastics expanding north of Hamlet

HAMLET — Work is underway for a local plant’s third expansion in recent years. Superior Plastics Extrusion Company, known locally as Impact Plastics, is doubling its “existing footprint” to add a 50,000-square-foot facility next to its main location on County Home Road north of Hamlet, according to Economic Developer Martie Butler.
HAMLET, NC
richmondobserver

FirstHealth Interventional Pain Medicine opens in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM—Richmond County residents experiencing acute or chronic pain now have access to providers at FirstHealth Interventional Pain Medicine located at 809 South Long Drive, Suite G in Rockingham. Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Lauren McDonald will be the provider at the new clinic. FirstHealth’s Interventional Pain Medicine providers use the...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Public housing funds awarded to hurricane-impacted areas

The Wilmington Housing Authority is one of four public housing agencies in eastern North Carolina to be awarded a portion of $14.5 million to help meet critical public housing needs. Through the Office of Recovery and Resiliency Public Housing Restoration Fund, the awards are to increase the availability of safe,...
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

Marion woman arrested for many counts of financial transaction card theft, fraud: Police

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion woman was arrested Wednesday for financial transaction card fraud, according to the Marion Police Dept. Keyessence Ahmarah Foxworth, 27, was arrested for 16 counts of financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a 6-month period, three counts of financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud value more than $500 in a 6-month period for the theft and use of three financial transaction cards from a person.
MARION, SC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Sept. 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:30 p.m., police responded to Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of two stolen iPhones, valued at $1,200. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 10:23 a.m., police responded to a residence on Sandcrest Drive following a report unknown suspects stealing 9mm Glock handgun, valued at $445. The case is active.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
wpde.com

Death investigation underway in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — NC Highway Patrol is investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Academy Road in Scotland County, according to officials. Right now, officials said it's not clear the circumstances surrounding the death. ABC15 is told more information could be released Friday.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery

Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

DV Suspect Broke Courthouse Glass, Report Says

The suspect in a domestic violence case has been charged with damaging a window in a holding cell at the courthouse. Joe Frank Rich II, 33, was arrested Sept. 5 for assault on a female and domestic violence. He was held under no bond. Rich was in the holding cell...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Ex-Dillon police officer, Walmart employee accepted money to not pursue shoplifting charges, SLED says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Dillon police officer and a Walmart asset protection investigator allegedly conspired to accept bribes in exchange for not prosecuting shoplifting crimes, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Jarvis Demaria Graves, 27, of Dillon, was arrested and charged with misconduct in office, two counts of blackmail or […]
DILLON, SC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting near Fayetteville, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Cumberland County Friday evening, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6:35 p.m. near the E 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive, which is at the intersection with John B. Carter Road, just east of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

