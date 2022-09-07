MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion woman was arrested Wednesday for financial transaction card fraud, according to the Marion Police Dept. Keyessence Ahmarah Foxworth, 27, was arrested for 16 counts of financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a 6-month period, three counts of financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud value more than $500 in a 6-month period for the theft and use of three financial transaction cards from a person.

MARION, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO