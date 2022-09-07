ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray State men's basketball releases non-conference schedule

The Murray State men's basketball team released its 2022-23 non-conference schedule that features a season opener at Saint Louis, an appearance at the Myrtle Beach Invitational and the continuation of the Battle of the Border rivalry with Austin Peay. "Our non-conference schedule will provide several great tests for our team...
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Hundreds Expected At Big Bass Bash At Kentucky Lake

Buchanan, Tenn.–The 2022 Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley is set to take place September 17-18, 2022, at Kentucky Lake at Paris Landing. A double points event featuring over $20,000 in prizes and contingencies, this tournament is set to be the first Association of Collegiate Anglers event of the new season. This means hundreds of the country’s best collegiate anglers will be traveling to Henry County and Paris to fish Kentucky Lake in search of one big bass to take home the overall tournament title and claim their share of the more than eighty prizes up for grabs.
PARIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murray, KY
Football
City
Rush, KY
Murray, KY
Sports
Murray, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Murray, KY
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray man charged after incident on Murray State campus

Kentucky State Police have located and charged Jack Epperson, 19, of Murray, KY, who eyewitnesses saw throwing a Molotov cocktail-style weapon in the direction of students. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, a male approached several female students gathered near a housing complex at the southwest corner of the Murray State campus. Witnesses saw the male with a Molotov cocktail-style explosive throw it in the direction of the students. In doing so, the male suffered burns to his hands before fleeing the area in a vehicle. None of the female students were injured.
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

11 families displaced by tornadoes move into new housing in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The lieutenant governor and local leaders welcomed 11 families into new transitional housing on Friday, September 9. The families were displaced by the December tornado. They were welcomed into housing prepared by members of the local construction association, as well as other volunteers and organizations. Hosted...
MAYFIELD, KY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Tire Manufacturer Announces $600 Million Tennessee Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global tire manufacturer is planning its...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Smith
whvoradio.com

Final Superload Trip from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Set for Thursday

Edwards Rigging plans to move the last of six superload trips from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Thursday morning. The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday and take the same route as the previous five. It will travel along Kentucky 93 to I-24 which will cause Kentucky 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and exit 45.
EDDYVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Dakota Hopkins was westbound between Eagle Cove Drive and Pennyrile Parkway when he struck a deer. Hopkins was taken by ambulance to...
kbsi23.com

Preschool bus involved in crash in Murray

MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray preschool bus was in a crash Thursday morning. Two employees and one student were on the bus, according to Coy D. Samons, Superintendent for the Murray Independent School District. It happened about 7:25 a.m. at Kirkwood and 16th Street. There are no serious...
MURRAY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacksonville State#American Football#College Football#The Red Raiders#Han
whopam.com

Woman injured in South Main Street accident

One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on South Main Street. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 60-year old Virgilio Pinelo of Parsons, Tennessee was headed south and attempting to merge into the left lane when he struck another southbound automobile operated by 73-year old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
wkdzradio.com

Man Flown To Hospital After Being Run Over By Tractor

A man was severely injured in an accident while using a tractor on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was severely injured when he was run over by a tractor just before 3 pm. The man was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Dresden Enterprise

Sheriff Mike Wilson Retires After 46 Years

Retired Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson, who has the distinction of being Tennessee’s longest serving sheriff, was honored during a retirement reception held to congratulate him and wish him the best in the future. After a 46-year career in law enforcement, Wilson, 68, said, “Where I’m at in life...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Two Injured In Trigg County Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was eastbound at the 59-mile marker when it struck a deer. The driver and passenger were taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries. The...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Western Kentucky juvenile charged for school threat

CLINTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A western Kentucky juvenile was charged with terroristic threatening after he allegedly made a threat of school violence. According to Kentucky State Police, administrators with the Hickman County School District were made aware of a social media post made by the juvenile. The post included “disturbing” statements directed at the school and staff with an image of a gun attached.

Comments / 0

Community Policy