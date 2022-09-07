Buchanan, Tenn.–The 2022 Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley is set to take place September 17-18, 2022, at Kentucky Lake at Paris Landing. A double points event featuring over $20,000 in prizes and contingencies, this tournament is set to be the first Association of Collegiate Anglers event of the new season. This means hundreds of the country’s best collegiate anglers will be traveling to Henry County and Paris to fish Kentucky Lake in search of one big bass to take home the overall tournament title and claim their share of the more than eighty prizes up for grabs.

PARIS, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO