Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State men's basketball releases non-conference schedule
The Murray State men's basketball team released its 2022-23 non-conference schedule that features a season opener at Saint Louis, an appearance at the Myrtle Beach Invitational and the continuation of the Battle of the Border rivalry with Austin Peay. "Our non-conference schedule will provide several great tests for our team...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County's Terry Birdsong retires after 26 years of coaching
BENTON, KY -- Marshall County Marshals basketball coach Terry Birdsong is retiring as Marshals basketball head coach after a long, lustrous twenty-six year head coaching career. Birdsong ends his career with a record of 514-277, which places him in the top 50 of winningest head coaches in KHSAA history. He...
radionwtn.com
Hundreds Expected At Big Bass Bash At Kentucky Lake
Buchanan, Tenn.–The 2022 Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley is set to take place September 17-18, 2022, at Kentucky Lake at Paris Landing. A double points event featuring over $20,000 in prizes and contingencies, this tournament is set to be the first Association of Collegiate Anglers event of the new season. This means hundreds of the country’s best collegiate anglers will be traveling to Henry County and Paris to fish Kentucky Lake in search of one big bass to take home the overall tournament title and claim their share of the more than eighty prizes up for grabs.
clarksvillenow.com
Axe Throwing, Dream Wingz, Gladiator Brewing: Several businesses closing in Clarksville, citing inflation, pandemic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several businesses have announced they are closing their doors in Clarksville over the last few weeks, with most of them citing economic conditions for throwing in the towel. Local shops and restaurants, including some larger companies such as Dairy Queen, and smaller operations like...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray man charged after incident on Murray State campus
Kentucky State Police have located and charged Jack Epperson, 19, of Murray, KY, who eyewitnesses saw throwing a Molotov cocktail-style weapon in the direction of students. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, a male approached several female students gathered near a housing complex at the southwest corner of the Murray State campus. Witnesses saw the male with a Molotov cocktail-style explosive throw it in the direction of the students. In doing so, the male suffered burns to his hands before fleeing the area in a vehicle. None of the female students were injured.
KFVS12
11 families displaced by tornadoes move into new housing in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The lieutenant governor and local leaders welcomed 11 families into new transitional housing on Friday, September 9. The families were displaced by the December tornado. They were welcomed into housing prepared by members of the local construction association, as well as other volunteers and organizations. Hosted...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Tire Manufacturer Announces $600 Million Tennessee Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global tire manufacturer is planning its...
wkms.org
Paducah's Local Licks Festival Raises Funds for Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club September 10
The Local Licks Festival returns to Paducah this weekend to raise funds for the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club. The festival will feature national and local acts. Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club secretary Nathan Brown speaks to Austin Carter about the upcoming festival. The Oscar Cross Boys and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Search for Steve Keel: Families of men searching for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska say they’re proud, anxious
The four men reported back home that the weather in Alaska has been relatively warm, and that will help them in this search for Steve Keel in the tough terrain.
whvoradio.com
Final Superload Trip from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Set for Thursday
Edwards Rigging plans to move the last of six superload trips from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Thursday morning. The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday and take the same route as the previous five. It will travel along Kentucky 93 to I-24 which will cause Kentucky 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and exit 45.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Dakota Hopkins was westbound between Eagle Cove Drive and Pennyrile Parkway when he struck a deer. Hopkins was taken by ambulance to...
kbsi23.com
Preschool bus involved in crash in Murray
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray preschool bus was in a crash Thursday morning. Two employees and one student were on the bus, according to Coy D. Samons, Superintendent for the Murray Independent School District. It happened about 7:25 a.m. at Kirkwood and 16th Street. There are no serious...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
Newest ‘Devil in Suburbia’ episode features ‘brutal’ 2014 rural Kentucky murders
CADIZ, Ky. (WTVQ) — Investigation Discovery’s latest Devil in Suburbia episode features how a sole survivor of a family’s massacre holds a twist to unlocking the truth — and a tie to rural western Kentucky. Devil in Suburbia‘s episode 5, titled “No Son of Mine” delves...
whopam.com
Woman injured in South Main Street accident
One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on South Main Street. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 60-year old Virgilio Pinelo of Parsons, Tennessee was headed south and attempting to merge into the left lane when he struck another southbound automobile operated by 73-year old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville.
clarksvillenow.com
What’s your favorite new local restaurant? Here are the nominees – vote now in Clarksville’s Best
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Lots of new restaurants have opened over the last year, from sushi shops to sit-down restaurants. Which one is the best? Now is your chance to weigh in!. Here are the nominees in this year’s big annual Clarksville’s Best contest:. Rock N...
kentuckytoday.com
Last of ‘superloads’ wll be on west Ky. roads Thursday morning
PADUCAH, Ky. (KT) – Those who drive on Interstate 24 and other major roads in Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties, will be happy to hear the last in the series of 480-ton truck cargos known as “superloads” will take place Thursday morning. According to the Kentucky Transportation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkdzradio.com
Man Flown To Hospital After Being Run Over By Tractor
A man was severely injured in an accident while using a tractor on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was severely injured when he was run over by a tractor just before 3 pm. The man was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
Dresden Enterprise
Sheriff Mike Wilson Retires After 46 Years
Retired Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson, who has the distinction of being Tennessee’s longest serving sheriff, was honored during a retirement reception held to congratulate him and wish him the best in the future. After a 46-year career in law enforcement, Wilson, 68, said, “Where I’m at in life...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Trigg County Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was eastbound at the 59-mile marker when it struck a deer. The driver and passenger were taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries. The...
WTVQ
Western Kentucky juvenile charged for school threat
CLINTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A western Kentucky juvenile was charged with terroristic threatening after he allegedly made a threat of school violence. According to Kentucky State Police, administrators with the Hickman County School District were made aware of a social media post made by the juvenile. The post included “disturbing” statements directed at the school and staff with an image of a gun attached.
Comments / 0