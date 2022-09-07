Read full article on original website
Heads up, NJ: Property tax relief applications about to start
TRENTON – Get ready to check your mailboxes and inboxes: Applications for New Jersey property tax rebates start going out next week. More people are eligible for property tax relief through the new ANCHOR program than used to receive homestead benefits, including renters for the first time in more than a decade, so don’t presume it doesn’t apply to you.
How can I apply for ANCHOR, the new property tax relief program?
Q. I understand the ANCHOR program is replacing the New Jersey Homestead Rebate program, which we always had to apply for. Can you tell me if an application will be sent out that we have to fill out? Or is it automatic? If there is an application, do you know when it will be mailed out to us?
New Jersey Globe
Unions prepare to protest likely hikes in state employee heath insurance costs
Public employees are stepping up their pressure on a plan that would increase health care costs by more than 20% next year, including a statehouse rally next week, in advance of a possible vote by the New Jersey State Health Benefits Commission. “Rising health care costs doesn’t make New Jersey...
NJ approves gas rate hikes that will raise prices for customers by up to $375 each year
Millions of New Jersey residents will be facing higher energy bills starting this fall after New Jersey approved massive rate hikes for natural gas.
State panel gives N.J. employers option to use experts to determine if workers are high
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. Long-awaited guidelines for employers on determining if workers are high on the job were issued Friday by the state agency...
Free school meals expand to ‘middle-income families’ in New Jersey
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law on Friday that requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working- and middle-class families. Murphy said the program would reduce food insecurity and offer healthy meals to more families. “[The laws] will ensure that our kids are more...
wrnjradio.com
HUD publishes 2023 fair market rents, new calculations increase rental subsidies up to 13% in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Wednesday published Fair Market Rents (FMRs) for Fiscal Year 2023. FMRs, published annually, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover gross rents (rent and utility expenses) on 40 percent of the rental housing units in an area. Nationally, FMRs will increase by an average of approximately 10 percent, enabling more households with housing vouchers to access affordable, stable housing.
More N.J. students will get free school meals as Murphy signs law
New Jersey will make about 26,000 more students eligible to receive free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch in school under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Friday. The law, called the Working Class Families’ Anti-Hunger Act, expands the threshold for K-12 school meal programs in the state to include students from families in a slightly higher income bracket.
New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing
The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
Worst NJ nursing homes are not getting better
When New Jersey State Comptroller Kevin Walsh released a list of the 15 worst performing nursing homes in the state, he hoped it would prompt them to improve conditions inside those facilities. For many, it did not. Walsh has released a six month follow-up report that finds only six of...
New Jersey Is Not Affordable & I Have The Shocking Numbers To Prove It
These numbers are sobering. New Jersey's lack of affordability has become a very common discussion these days as inflation reaches record setting numbers. But just how difficult is it to make ends meet in the Garden State?. It is pretty freaking difficult for everyone but the group getting the shortest...
Energy bills for millions of N.J. gas customers will soon soar by as much as 25%
Millions of New Jerseyans’ energy bills will soon spike by as much as 25% as winter approaches. The state Board of Public Utilities unanimously approved the rate hikes for natural gas on Wednesday after companies argued its rising cost forced them to raise prices for their customers up and down the state.
state.nj.us
Governor Murphy Signs Legislation to Combat Food Insecurity Among New Jersey Students
SOUTH AMBOY – Governor Phil Murphy signed two bills todaythat will help combat food insecurity among students across the state. The first bill, A2368/S1677, which was sponsored by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working-class and middle-income families. The second bill, A2365/S1928, requires school food authorities to engage in public education campaigns and develop promotional materials to educate parents about existing and expanding school meals program options. Together, the laws will help ensure equitable access to resources that simultaneously benefit children’s nutrition and support work families’ financial stability.
districtadministration.com
Apparently, $35 an hour isn’t enough to retain bus drivers
Teacher strikes, employee dissatisfaction and burnout: This is a mere sample of the issues plaguing administrators in K-12 schools across the country, and the school year has only just begun. On top of all that, add bus driver shortages. Despite continuous efforts to create incentives to recruit and retain bus...
A new push to feed kids in NJ schools
A New Jersey congressman is leading the charge to extend a federally provided school meal program for students in the Garden State and across the nation. During a visit to Bergenfield High School on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, said “it’s critical that we reinstate key parts of the Keeping Kids Fed Act that provided breakfast and lunch.”
NJ's marijuana industry is meant to be a boon for equity — but cost of entry is too high for some
The Apothecarium in Maplewood opened for legal recreational sales in April 2022. Equity advocates say with New Jersey's market could easily be dominated by big, multi-state marijuana companies if steps aren't taken to welcome more small businesses and diverse entrepreneurs to the industry. The state chapter of the ACLU is pitching policies it says would make the market more accessible to communities of color and others hurt by the war on drugs. [ more › ]
Yes, shut down bad charter schools. But why is Murphy strangling the best ones? | Editorial
Shutting down charter schools, in itself, is not a problem – it’s an important piece of strategy. These are publicly funded, independently operated schools that are supposed to be better than failing district schools. If they aren’t, they risk being closed down by the state. As they should be.
These 27 NJ districts awarded state aid for full-day preschool
TRENTON – Twenty-seven school districts around New Jersey are receiving a portion of just over $26 million in state aid to establish or expand access to preschool programs starting next month. The funding adds nearly 2,150 additional seats in preschool classrooms, increasing the state’s overall total to nearly 70,000....
state.nj.us
Governor Murphy and DOE Announce Over $26 Million to Expand High-Quality Preschool in 27 School Districts
TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) today announced that 27 school districts will receive Preschool Expansion Aid (PEA) to establish or expand access to high-quality preschool programs in the 2022-2023 school year. The over $26 million, which was allocated in the FY2023 Budget, ensures that nearly 2,150 additional three- and four-year-old children will have access to a preschool classroom by increasing New Jersey’s preschool seats to nearly 70,000. Today’s announcement builds on Governor Murphy’s long-term commitment to early education and the eventual goal of providing universal preschool to every three- and four-year-old in New Jersey.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission to roll out new platform for patients, healthcare practitioners
NEW JERSEY – Patients, caregivers and health care providers participating in New Jersey’s Medicinal Cannabis Program will find a sleek, updated portal when they log into their accounts on Monday, September 12. New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission is introducing a user-friendly, comprehensive platform to allow patients to better...
