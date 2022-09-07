ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Heads up, NJ: Property tax relief applications about to start

TRENTON – Get ready to check your mailboxes and inboxes: Applications for New Jersey property tax rebates start going out next week. More people are eligible for property tax relief through the new ANCHOR program than used to receive homestead benefits, including renters for the first time in more than a decade, so don’t presume it doesn’t apply to you.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Taxes#Treasury Department#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#State#New Jerseyans
wrnjradio.com

HUD publishes 2023 fair market rents, new calculations increase rental subsidies up to 13% in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Wednesday published Fair Market Rents (FMRs) for Fiscal Year 2023. FMRs, published annually, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover gross rents (rent and utility expenses) on 40 percent of the rental housing units in an area. Nationally, FMRs will increase by an average of approximately 10 percent, enabling more households with housing vouchers to access affordable, stable housing.
HOUSE RENT
NJ.com

More N.J. students will get free school meals as Murphy signs law

New Jersey will make about 26,000 more students eligible to receive free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch in school under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Friday. The law, called the Working Class Families’ Anti-Hunger Act, expands the threshold for K-12 school meal programs in the state to include students from families in a slightly higher income bracket.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Beach Radio

New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing

The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

Worst NJ nursing homes are not getting better

When New Jersey State Comptroller Kevin Walsh released a list of the 15 worst performing nursing homes in the state, he hoped it would prompt them to improve conditions inside those facilities. For many, it did not. Walsh has released a six month follow-up report that finds only six of...
HEALTH SERVICES
state.nj.us

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation to Combat Food Insecurity Among New Jersey Students

SOUTH AMBOY – Governor Phil Murphy signed two bills todaythat will help combat food insecurity among students across the state. The first bill, A2368/S1677, which was sponsored by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working-class and middle-income families. The second bill, A2365/S1928, requires school food authorities to engage in public education campaigns and develop promotional materials to educate parents about existing and expanding school meals program options. Together, the laws will help ensure equitable access to resources that simultaneously benefit children’s nutrition and support work families’ financial stability.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
districtadministration.com

Apparently, $35 an hour isn’t enough to retain bus drivers

Teacher strikes, employee dissatisfaction and burnout: This is a mere sample of the issues plaguing administrators in K-12 schools across the country, and the school year has only just begun. On top of all that, add bus driver shortages. Despite continuous efforts to create incentives to recruit and retain bus...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New Jersey 101.5

A new push to feed kids in NJ schools

A New Jersey congressman is leading the charge to extend a federally provided school meal program for students in the Garden State and across the nation. During a visit to Bergenfield High School on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, said “it’s critical that we reinstate key parts of the Keeping Kids Fed Act that provided breakfast and lunch.”
EDUCATION
Gothamist

NJ's marijuana industry is meant to be a boon for equity — but cost of entry is too high for some

The Apothecarium in Maplewood opened for legal recreational sales in April 2022. Equity advocates say with New Jersey's market could easily be dominated by big, multi-state marijuana companies if steps aren't taken to welcome more small businesses and diverse entrepreneurs to the industry. The state chapter of the ACLU is pitching policies it says would make the market more accessible to communities of color and others hurt by the war on drugs. [ more › ]
INDUSTRY
New Jersey 101.5

These 27 NJ districts awarded state aid for full-day preschool

TRENTON – Twenty-seven school districts around New Jersey are receiving a portion of just over $26 million in state aid to establish or expand access to preschool programs starting next month. The funding adds nearly 2,150 additional seats in preschool classrooms, increasing the state’s overall total to nearly 70,000....
EDUCATION
state.nj.us

Governor Murphy and DOE Announce Over $26 Million to Expand High-Quality Preschool in 27 School Districts

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) today announced that 27 school districts will receive Preschool Expansion Aid (PEA) to establish or expand access to high-quality preschool programs in the 2022-2023 school year. The over $26 million, which was allocated in the FY2023 Budget, ensures that nearly 2,150 additional three- and four-year-old children will have access to a preschool classroom by increasing New Jersey’s preschool seats to nearly 70,000. Today’s announcement builds on Governor Murphy’s long-term commitment to early education and the eventual goal of providing universal preschool to every three- and four-year-old in New Jersey.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy