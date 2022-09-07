ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMO News

Chinatown-International District residents grow tired of crime, homeless plans

SEATTLE — Chinatown-International District community members are growing tired of the ongoing crime wave and don’t support a new plan for the homeless. Community members like Julie Neilson, Gary Lee, and Tanya Woo say they're not happy about plans to expand shelter operations next to the CID and near the Salvation Army's SODO shelter, which King County officials had said is slated to close.
KING COUNTY, WA
seattlechannel.org

Neighborhoods, Education, Civil Rights & Culture Committee 9/9/22

Agenda: Call to Order; Approval of the Agenda; Public Comment; CB 120398: relating to the 2018 Families, Education, Preschool, and Promise Levy; Appointments and Reappointments to Seattle Disability Commission, Landmarks Preservation Board, Pioneer Square Preservation Board. Advance to a specific part. Public Comment - 2:00 CB 120398: relating to the...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Public is invited to comment on zoning modifications at Alki Elementary School

The public is invited to share its feedback regarding the development plans for Alki Elementary School located at 3010 59th Ave SW., Seattle, WA 98116. The Seattle School District is requesting modifications (also known as “departures”) from City zoning regulations per Seattle Municipal Code, SMC 23.51B, and the Public School Departures Process, SMC 23.79.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma aims to ban camping, storing belongings near temporary shelters

Tacoma City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and storing personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters next Tuesday. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
TACOMA, WA
seattlechannel.org

SBA announces funding to help small businesses enter global marketplace

The Small Business Association celebrates the decade anniversary of the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) by announcing the 2022 national awardees and the amount awarded to the State of Washington. The STEP program helps small business owners and entrepreneurs overcome obstacles to exporting by covering costs associated with entering and expanding into international markets. This latest round in competitive funding made $20 million available nationally, bringing the 10-year total to over $215 million. The program has helped more than 12,000 small businesses across the nation grow their businesses and their revenues through exporting.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle approves cannabis equity legislation

The mayor is praising the joint effort. The Seattle City Council approved a package of cannabis equity legislation Tuesday including a bill that prepares the city for issuing new “social equity licenses” for Seattle’s marijuana industry. Mayor Bruce Harrell whose administration backed the bills called Tuesday’s votes...
SEATTLE, WA
washington.edu

Story of Seattle’s Black community finally told

In the 1980s, when historian Quintard Taylor turned to the archives to research Black history in Seattle, he came up almost empty. In fact, Suzzallo Library, one of the core repositories of Northwest history, could only offer him a 1978 doctoral dissertation. It was titled “African Americans in the West.” “And it was mine,” he says.
SEATTLE, WA
anacortestoday.com

Shoreline project takes shape

Crews continue to accomplish site preparation work on the Fidalgo Bay shoreline project owned by MJB of Seattle. This work will include grading, construction of roads, curbs and sidewalks and installation of utilities. There will also be infrastructure installed to treat stormwater runoff. A waterfront walk, or esplanade, is planned as an extension of the Tommy Thompson Trail. MJB is a partnership of Gary Merlino of Merlino Construction and the Jones Brothers of Delta Marine. Development plans that tentatively stretch into the 2030s include a mix of condos, townhouses, senior living apartments, hotel, event center, retail stores, restaurants, esplanade and two piers for transient boat storage. These photos are taken from the south end of the property.
SEATTLE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

2 rural Skagit Valley sites mulled for major airport

Two rural Skagit County sites being considered for the state's next major airport hub are not suitable options, Skagit County planners say. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is considering 10 sites across Washington, including the two sites in Skagit. Both sites are considered rural, with one located just...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

How Can We Fix the King County Jail Crisis?

As the Seattle Times reported last week, a shortage of corrections officers at King County’s jails triggered a mental health crisis among the incarcerated. The officials responsible for overseeing the jails acknowledge the crisis, but they have chosen not to enact emergency measures that guards and public defenders say could help bring down the jail population to safe operating levels.
KING COUNTY, WA
scenicstates.com

Top 5 Aviation Museums in the US to Visit

If you love aviation, and a short trip on a commercial flight doesn’t feel like enough, why don’t you check out one of the many aviation museums in the US?. Flying has been men’s greatest fascination since the beginning of time, but it’s only recently that flying has become available to the masses.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after

For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
