KOMO News
Chinatown-International District residents grow tired of crime, homeless plans
SEATTLE — Chinatown-International District community members are growing tired of the ongoing crime wave and don’t support a new plan for the homeless. Community members like Julie Neilson, Gary Lee, and Tanya Woo say they're not happy about plans to expand shelter operations next to the CID and near the Salvation Army's SODO shelter, which King County officials had said is slated to close.
seattlechannel.org
Neighborhoods, Education, Civil Rights & Culture Committee 9/9/22
Agenda: Call to Order; Approval of the Agenda; Public Comment; CB 120398: relating to the 2018 Families, Education, Preschool, and Promise Levy; Appointments and Reappointments to Seattle Disability Commission, Landmarks Preservation Board, Pioneer Square Preservation Board. Advance to a specific part. Public Comment - 2:00 CB 120398: relating to the...
Seattle, Washington
Public is invited to comment on zoning modifications at Alki Elementary School
The public is invited to share its feedback regarding the development plans for Alki Elementary School located at 3010 59th Ave SW., Seattle, WA 98116. The Seattle School District is requesting modifications (also known as “departures”) from City zoning regulations per Seattle Municipal Code, SMC 23.51B, and the Public School Departures Process, SMC 23.79.
Tacoma aims to ban camping, storing belongings near temporary shelters
Tacoma City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and storing personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters next Tuesday. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
This Is The Richest School District In Washington
24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school district in every state.
seattlechannel.org
SBA announces funding to help small businesses enter global marketplace
The Small Business Association celebrates the decade anniversary of the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) by announcing the 2022 national awardees and the amount awarded to the State of Washington. The STEP program helps small business owners and entrepreneurs overcome obstacles to exporting by covering costs associated with entering and expanding into international markets. This latest round in competitive funding made $20 million available nationally, bringing the 10-year total to over $215 million. The program has helped more than 12,000 small businesses across the nation grow their businesses and their revenues through exporting.
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle approves cannabis equity legislation
The mayor is praising the joint effort. The Seattle City Council approved a package of cannabis equity legislation Tuesday including a bill that prepares the city for issuing new “social equity licenses” for Seattle’s marijuana industry. Mayor Bruce Harrell whose administration backed the bills called Tuesday’s votes...
This Is The Most Expensive City In Washington
24/7 Wall St. analyzed data to find the most expensive city in every state.
washington.edu
Story of Seattle’s Black community finally told
In the 1980s, when historian Quintard Taylor turned to the archives to research Black history in Seattle, he came up almost empty. In fact, Suzzallo Library, one of the core repositories of Northwest history, could only offer him a 1978 doctoral dissertation. It was titled “African Americans in the West.” “And it was mine,” he says.
anacortestoday.com
Shoreline project takes shape
Crews continue to accomplish site preparation work on the Fidalgo Bay shoreline project owned by MJB of Seattle. This work will include grading, construction of roads, curbs and sidewalks and installation of utilities. There will also be infrastructure installed to treat stormwater runoff. A waterfront walk, or esplanade, is planned as an extension of the Tommy Thompson Trail. MJB is a partnership of Gary Merlino of Merlino Construction and the Jones Brothers of Delta Marine. Development plans that tentatively stretch into the 2030s include a mix of condos, townhouses, senior living apartments, hotel, event center, retail stores, restaurants, esplanade and two piers for transient boat storage. These photos are taken from the south end of the property.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Environmental groups push to make bull kelp an endangered species
Environmental groups are pushing to make bull kelp an endangered species. Bull kelp is a seaweed that is an important habitat for fish and sea otters in the Puget Sound, similar to the importance of coral reefs in tropical waters. Cynthia Catton from the Department of Natural Resources says that...
Kent, Federal Way, Renton crack top 20 in list of nation’s most culturally diverse cities
(The Center Square) – Nine Washington state cities made personal finance website WalletHub’s list of "2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in America," with three cracking the top 20. In a report released on Wednesday, WalletHub compared 501 of the largest cities in the country across...
cascadiadaily.com
2 rural Skagit Valley sites mulled for major airport
Two rural Skagit County sites being considered for the state's next major airport hub are not suitable options, Skagit County planners say. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is considering 10 sites across Washington, including the two sites in Skagit. Both sites are considered rural, with one located just...
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish prompts evacuations, road closures
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 5,000 acres, according to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents north of Highway 2, from...
The Stranger
How Can We Fix the King County Jail Crisis?
As the Seattle Times reported last week, a shortage of corrections officers at King County’s jails triggered a mental health crisis among the incarcerated. The officials responsible for overseeing the jails acknowledge the crisis, but they have chosen not to enact emergency measures that guards and public defenders say could help bring down the jail population to safe operating levels.
Residents report small rumble from 3.7 magnitude earthquake near Poulsbo
PORT LUDLOW, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) and U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County early Thursday morning. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 1:08 a.m. Thursday at a depth of about 14.6 miles, 8.6 miles northwest of Poulsbo.
scenicstates.com
Top 5 Aviation Museums in the US to Visit
If you love aviation, and a short trip on a commercial flight doesn’t feel like enough, why don’t you check out one of the many aviation museums in the US?. Flying has been men’s greatest fascination since the beginning of time, but it’s only recently that flying has become available to the masses.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after
For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
Seattle City Council approves ban on gas-powered leaf blowers
SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council has passed a resolution that would phase out the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in Seattle within the next five years. The law would require the city government to transition from gas-powered to electric-powered leaf blowers by January 2025. Seattle businesses and residents...
