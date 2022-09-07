Crews continue to accomplish site preparation work on the Fidalgo Bay shoreline project owned by MJB of Seattle. This work will include grading, construction of roads, curbs and sidewalks and installation of utilities. There will also be infrastructure installed to treat stormwater runoff. A waterfront walk, or esplanade, is planned as an extension of the Tommy Thompson Trail. MJB is a partnership of Gary Merlino of Merlino Construction and the Jones Brothers of Delta Marine. Development plans that tentatively stretch into the 2030s include a mix of condos, townhouses, senior living apartments, hotel, event center, retail stores, restaurants, esplanade and two piers for transient boat storage. These photos are taken from the south end of the property.

