Baseball is a Little Different in the Pacific NorthwestIBWAASeattle, WA
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
seattlechannel.org
Neighborhoods, Education, Civil Rights & Culture Committee 9/9/22
Agenda: Call to Order; Approval of the Agenda; Public Comment; CB 120398: relating to the 2018 Families, Education, Preschool, and Promise Levy; Appointments and Reappointments to Seattle Disability Commission, Landmarks Preservation Board, Pioneer Square Preservation Board. Advance to a specific part. Public Comment - 2:00 CB 120398: relating to the...
'It is racist': International District community members push back on planned homeless shelter expansion
SEATTLE — Community members in Seattle's Chinatown International District hosted an informational meeting about a homeless shelter expansion on Thursday at Hing Hay Park. Some are saying they were left out of conversations about a homeless shelter expansion in SODO, the International District and Pioneer Square. The county council...
seattlechannel.org
SBA announces funding to help small businesses enter global marketplace
The Small Business Association celebrates the decade anniversary of the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) by announcing the 2022 national awardees and the amount awarded to the State of Washington. The STEP program helps small business owners and entrepreneurs overcome obstacles to exporting by covering costs associated with entering and expanding into international markets. This latest round in competitive funding made $20 million available nationally, bringing the 10-year total to over $215 million. The program has helped more than 12,000 small businesses across the nation grow their businesses and their revenues through exporting.
seattlechannel.org
Art Zone with Nancy Guppy 9/9/22
Curtis Steiner makes his painting debut at Traver Gallery; Anthony White unveils eight new works at Seattle Art Museum; Singer and songwriter Jen Ayers premieres her one-woman musical at Broadway Performance Hall; and Lo_Liner lights up the Clock-Out Lounge. Art Zone: Jen Ayers’ theatrical production “SHe Said”. Art...
seattlechannel.org
Art Zone: Curtis Steiner at Traver Gallery
Curtis Steiner is a creative dynamo who excels at pretty much anything he puts his mind to. Case in point is his two-year deep dive into watercolor painting that led to “Sentient,” an exhibit of 41 paintings at Traver Gallery. Created by Howard Shack. Art Zone: Jen Ayers’...
knkx.org
Famous Seattle architect designs church in the heart of Amazon HQ
On Sunday, Sept. 11, a church in South Lake Union is holding a grand opening for their new building, located in the heart of Amazon's Seattle headquarters. The building housing Seattle Unity – a non-denominational spiritual community with its roots in Christianity, but which welcomes people of all beliefs including atheists – was designed by Tom Kundig, a famous Seattle architect who also designed the Burke Museum.
scenicstates.com
Top 5 Aviation Museums in the US to Visit
If you love aviation, and a short trip on a commercial flight doesn’t feel like enough, why don’t you check out one of the many aviation museums in the US?. Flying has been men’s greatest fascination since the beginning of time, but it’s only recently that flying has become available to the masses.
How Queen Elizabeth II almost ruled over Washington
Queen Elizabeth II had a quiet presence in my granny’s house. We lived a couple of blocks apart along Mt. Baker Boulevard in Seattle's Rainier Valley. Granny kept her Scottish traditions. She and her mother and sisters had emigrated to British Columbia, and my granny, the youngest, married a Norwegian and moved to Seattle before World War I.
washington.edu
Story of Seattle’s Black community finally told
In the 1980s, when historian Quintard Taylor turned to the archives to research Black history in Seattle, he came up almost empty. In fact, Suzzallo Library, one of the core repositories of Northwest history, could only offer him a 1978 doctoral dissertation. It was titled “African Americans in the West.” “And it was mine,” he says.
Mayor Harrell announces finalists for Seattle police chief
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has announced three final candidates to be Seattle’s permanent chief of police. Interim Seattle Chief of Police Adrian Diaz, Seattle Assistant Chief of Police Eric Greening, and Tucson Assistant Chief of Police Kevin Hall will appear before the public in a televised question and answer session on Sept. 15 before the mayor announces his selection — a choice that must be approved by the Seattle City Council.
chainstoreage.com
Teriyaki Madness is out to bring Seattle’s tastiest dish to the nation
In downtown Seattle, there are teriyaki shops on nearly every corner and locals rarely go a week without indulging in the town’s garlic-and-ginger-infused grilled chicken and vegetables. Now a fast-expanding franchisor aims to make that happen across the country. Teriyaki Madness, which takes custom orders in shops ranging from...
This Is The Most Expensive City In Washington
24/7 Wall St. analyzed data to find the most expensive city in every state.
Jeff Bezos Company Blue Origin Sued for Age Discrimination
Blue Origin, the space venture founded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, has been sued by a 48-year-old former employee who alleges he was wrongfully terminated earlier this year because of his age and for complaining about workplace discrimination.
Kent, Federal Way, Renton crack top 20 in list of nation’s most culturally diverse cities
(The Center Square) – Nine Washington state cities made personal finance website WalletHub’s list of "2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in America," with three cracking the top 20. In a report released on Wednesday, WalletHub compared 501 of the largest cities in the country across...
This Is The Richest School District In Washington
24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school district in every state.
Tacoma aims to ban camping, storing belongings near temporary shelters
Tacoma City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and storing personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters next Tuesday. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 9-11, 2022
Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day FRIDAY. FILM. Double Feature: La Jetée and Sans Soleil Like...
KOMO News
2 new elementary schools to open in Tacoma School District
TACOMA, Wash. — When kids head back to class in Tacoma, some will be heading not just to a new classroom, but to a whole new building. The new Skyline Elementary and Downing Elementary schools are part of a $535 million construction bond that will fund construction or renovation of six additional schools.
warm1069.com
Seattle is the 13th Rudest City
The most common rude behaviors in the US include people being absorbed by their phones…. Also refusing to let people merge in traffic, and being noisy in shared spaces. If you’re familiar with American culture, this may not come as a shock to you. Although nicknamed the “City of Brotherly Love,” Americans typically stereotype Philadelphians as rude, but locals tend to attribute their behavior to a feeling of insularity in the city. Reluctant to incorporate outsiders, many residents have learned to keep to themselves while growing up in a busy city.
seattlemet.com
Say Hello to Three Big-Deal Restaurant Projects
Imminent restaurant openings are as much a harbinger of fall as nippy air, sweaters, and the noxious ubiquity of all things pumpkin spice. This past week brought a few waves of excitement on the dining front. This season brings us a popular local chef moving in a new direction (spoiler: it’s pizza, and it’s happening this weekend), plus the year’s most astonishing popup going brick-and-mortar, and a pre-pandemic sensation, resurrected as a bar.
