The Small Business Association celebrates the decade anniversary of the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) by announcing the 2022 national awardees and the amount awarded to the State of Washington. The STEP program helps small business owners and entrepreneurs overcome obstacles to exporting by covering costs associated with entering and expanding into international markets. This latest round in competitive funding made $20 million available nationally, bringing the 10-year total to over $215 million. The program has helped more than 12,000 small businesses across the nation grow their businesses and their revenues through exporting.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO