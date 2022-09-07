Read full article on original website
garfield-county.com
Board approves activity bond transfer for housing
CHFA utilizes the bonds for affordable housing initiatives in Garfield County. Garfield County has assigned its 2022 private activity bond (PAB) cap (more than $3.4 million) to the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) to use toward affordable housing initiatives. The transfer allows CHFA to issue the bonds for single and multi-family projects in Garfield County, including first-time homebuyer loan programs.
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
nbc11news.com
Delta County going forward with massive solar farm project
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After losing to an initial divided vote, a large solar farm project is now going forward in Delta County. Guzman Energy has been given the go-ahead from the Delta County Commissioners to proceed with the Garnet Mesa Solar Farm project. In March 2022, the Delta...
The Colorado Department of Transportation is hiring
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Department of Transportation has 130 vacancies right now stretching across 15 counties on the Western Slope and much of the San Louis Valley. Our Khira Isaacs spoke with C-DOT’s Director of Maintenance to see how understaffing is directly affecting the Western Slope and what plans are in motion […]
nbc11news.com
Assessment begins on trash and trailers on state land east of Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New information as we follow up on a chunk of land east of Grand Junction just off I-70. It is owned by the State Land Board. And today the State Land Board, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and code enforcement personnel started to contact individuals in the RVs east of the go-kart track on 29 Road in the north desert, and assess the trash situation.
eenews.net
BLM details plans for HQ move
The Bureau of Land Management plans to complete the relocation of its national headquarters back to Washington by next September, while most senior officials will be required to return to the nation’s capital by this December. BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning wrote in an email sent to bureau staffers late...
Colorado State Patrol is Asking for the Public’s Help
A local biker was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in Grand Junction, and the Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and the driver.
This Colorado City Has One of the Highest Gun Suicide Rates in the Country
The laws surrounding guns are highly debated in Colorado and the U.S. and startling new data is sure to add more fuel to an already powerful fire. NYU Langone Health recently released a new report illustrating a rise in firearm suicides here in Colorado and across the country. Vetting the...
GJPD Orders a Shelter in Place by Del Taco
Grand Junction Police Department, Shelter in Place, Del Taco, Man in Crisis, No Threat,
Aspen Daily News
Private jet lands too soon in Aspen on Sunday, takes out FAA runway light
Four commercial flights to Aspen were canceled and another was delayed on Sunday night after a private jet that landed too early damaged a navigational light on the north end of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport runway. Airport Director Dan Bartholomew characterized the incident as “pretty minor.” Unlike four other incidents...
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was instead told that...
KJCT8
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews are trying to knock down flames along the railroad tracks south of Orchard Mesa Cemetery along 26 7/8 Road. It is burning near railroad tracks and officials closed the railroad line and motor vehicle road while fire teams do their work. A plume...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Houston man turns himself in to Aspen authorities for alleged money laundering, other charges
A Houston man wanted by authorities for allegedly stealing more than $81,000 from an Aspen resident by intercepting email messages and hacking email accounts turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning. At a virtual Pitkin County District Court hearing in the afternoon, Chandler Bodtmann, 21, waived advisement that he faces...
Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Fruita
An attempted murder suspect was detained in Fruita on August 26, 2022.
