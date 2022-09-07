Read full article on original website
loudoun.gov
Loudoun County Seeks Volunteers to Serve on Loudoun Health Commission
The Loudoun Health Commission has a critical need for volunteer members interested in helping efforts to improve the health of the community. Anyone interested in serving on the Health Commission is encouraged to visit loudoun.gov/advisory for information on how to apply. At full capacity, the commission has nine voting members...
loudoun.gov
Next Session of Online Initiative to Develop Fatherhood Skills Begins October 4
The next session of the program sponsored by the Loudoun County Department of Family Services to help fathers build skills to become even stronger dads begins Tuesday, October 4, 2022. All fathers are welcome to attend the free, 12-week virtual program. Area fathers are encouraged to register for the National...
loudoun.gov
Ribbon Cutting for Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park Set for Sept. 23
Loudoun County invites members of the community to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of the new Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony take place at the park’s Championship Plaza Field #1, located at 23345 Hanson Park Drive in Aldie.
loudoun.gov
Loudoun County Surplus Auction Features Bargains on a Wide Variety of Items
Looking for bargains? The current Loudoun County surplus auction offers bargains on a wide selection of items. This month’s auction features vehicles — including a 2014 Ford F-150 FX4 truck — as well as a General Electric chest freezer, many boxes of children’s books, a foosball table and boogie board. In addition, the auction includes computers, office furniture and other miscellaneous items. The auction will close at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022.
loudoun.gov
LCFR Fire Marshal’s Office Make Arrest in Leesburg Auto Fire
Matthew Christopher Bush was arrested on a felony warrant, obtained by the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office (LCFR-FMO), for the burning of his 2021 Honda Civic. On August 12, 2022, members of the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System responded for an auto fire located...
loudoun.gov
Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Responds to Two Fires in Leesburg
Loudoun County Fire and Rescue (LCFR) responded to two fires in Leesburg, Virginia on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. One of the fires was due to an electrical malfunction due to the use of an incompatible cellular phone charger and charging cord. This highlights the importance of LCFR’s efforts to educate the public on Lithium battery safety.
