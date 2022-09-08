ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

US Open: Nick Kyrgios handed tournament’s biggest fine for behaviour during Karen Khachanov defeat

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUxyq_0hmOtm5v00

Nick Kyrgios departed the US Open with the biggest fine of the tournament for indiscretions during his quarter-final defeat by Karen Khachanov on Tuesday.

The Australian was given a warning during the third set for slamming a drink bottle to the ground in anger and then took out his frustration at the end of the five-set loss by destroying two rackets .

The offences have cost him 14,000 US dollars (approximately £12,000) to take his overall fines tally to 32,500 dollars (approximately £28,000) – by far the highest of any player.

The fine was Kyrgios’ fifth separate offence of the tournament, with previous sanctions coming for spitting, swearing and smashing rackets.

The amount is still dwarfed by his prize money for the tournament across singles and doubles of 473,200 dollars (approximately £411,000).

Kyrgios made no attempt to hide his disappointment at the loss as he sought a first grand slam singles title.

He said: “I honestly feel like s**t. I feel like I’ve let so many people down. I feel like these four tournaments are the only ones that ever are going to matter. It’s just like you’ve got to start it all again. I have to wait until the Australian Open.

“It’s just devastating. It’s heart-breaking. Not just for me, but for everyone that I know that wants me to win.”

Khachanov will take on Casper Ruud in the semi-finals on Friday.

The Independent

US Open final LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam and become world No 1

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 in the US Open final to win his maiden grand slam title and rise to world number one for the first time.Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before jumping up to offer a hug at the net to Ruud.The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shot-making, youthful vigour and late-night finishes, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.Alcaraz is the youngest-ever world number one since ATP rankings began in 1973.Relive a captivating men’s singles final:
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

‘This one really hurts’: Frances Tiafoe gets emotional after US Open defeat vs. Carlos Alcaraz

Frances Tiafoe couldn’t hold back his emotions after he bowed out of the US Open in the semifinals against Carlos Alcaraz. Tiafoe actually put up an incredible fight against Alcaraz, battling back and taking the match to distance after falling behind two sets to one. However, in his post-match interview, he admitted he can’t help but feel he let the home crowd down with the defeat.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Us Dollar
thecomeback.com

Tennis world reacts to Frances Tiafoe’s US Open semifinal match

Frances Tiafoe was a real life Rocky Balboa Friday night. As Rocky went up toe-to-toe against Apollo Creed, Rocky might have lost the fight but his heart and determination made him a beloved character even in defeat. That was what happened to Tiafoe as the world saw his heart and determination as he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a five set, four-plus hour epic US Open semifinal match.
TENNIS
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Carlos Alcaraz etches name in tennis history after beating Frances Tiafoe to make US Open final

WHAT. A. MATCH. The US Open semi-finals featured one of the hottest matchups in tennis today. On one side, you had Frances Tiafoe, the hometown hero looking to make a name for himself in Queens. On the other end, there was Carlos Alcaraz, the rising Spanish sensations who has been phenomenal during the tournament. One of these incredible stories unfortunately had to end today.
QUEENS, NY
US News and World Report

Michelle Obama Cheers Tiafoe in Semifinal | US Open Updates

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Frances Tiafoe got a thumbs-up and a shout from Michelle Obama during the first set of his U.S. Open semifinal match against Carlos Alcaraz. The former first lady is sitting in a front-row seat...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Tiafoe can't continue rare run at US Open for American man

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe was living his best life in his U.S. Open semifinal, just as he did throughout this magical run at Flushing Meadows, smiling and thriving, yukking it up with the fans, with his opponent, even with his opponent’s coach. He sprinted to his changeover chair, and the mess of clothes and shoes and rackets that surrounded it, after one big point went his way. After another, he stared at all four corners of a soldout Arthur Ashe Stadium, nodding amid the mayhem. He waved his arms to ask for more support — and got it....
TENNIS
Daily Mail

With a bullish physique and lightning pace, Carlos Alcaraz is favourite to win his first Grand Slam in the US Open final and become world No 1 - but rivals fear the 19-year-old could stay there a long time as a successor to fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal

Wimbledon being stripped of ranking points this year would always have a ripple effect, and part of the wash-up comes in Sunday's US Open final. It is not the only factor involved, but one unintended consequence is that whoever wins Sunday's US Open final, Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud, will make the ascent to No 1 in the rankings.
TENNIS
The Independent

Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur for 1st US Open title, 3rd Slam

Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to claim her first championship at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title overall.The No. 1-ranked Swiatek cemented her status as the dominant figure in women’s tennis by triumphing at the tournament that is expected to be the last of Serena Williams’ career.Swiatek’s victory over No. 5 Jabeur improved her record in tour-level matches to 55-7 with seven trophies in 2022. Both of those figures lead the WTA.She also won the French Open in June and is the first woman since 2016 to collect...
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Sergio Garcia bolsters his reputation for unprofessionalism, yet again

However implausible it may seem now, once upon a time Sergio Garcia enjoyed a reputation that was, if not quite the gold standard, then at least a couple of notches above junk status. That was when he was a teenage phenom scissor-kicking down the fairway in pursuit of Tiger Woods, when success — particularly in major championships — seemed not only assured but imminent. In the almost 20 years that elapsed before that major win finally came, Garcia didn’t mature, his only growth apparent in a disposition that became more sullen, more entitled, more petulant and more unprofessional.
GOLF
The Independent

US Open day 11: Iga Swiatek lines up Ons Jabeur for final clash in New York

Iga Swiatek will take on Ons Jabeur in the final of the US Open on Saturday.World number one Swiatek battled her way to a 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory over Aryna Sabalenka while Wimbledon finalist Jabeur raced past Caroline Garcia 6-1 6-3.In the men’s doubles, there is guaranteed to be a British champion, with Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski on opponent sides of the net in the final.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayI Ieft everything out there last night, but it wasn’t meant to be. The atmosphere was something special that I’ll never forget. This one hurts, but back to...
TENNIS
The Independent

Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank

Carlos Alcaraz has the taste for grand slam success after winning his maiden title at the US Open and claiming the world number one ranking.The 19-year-old defeated Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6 (1) 6-4 to ensure he pipped his opponent to top spot in the rankings, becoming the youngest man ever to make it to number one.Alcaraz is more than a year younger than Lleyton Hewitt was when he topped the standings in 2001 and set the previous record.The Australian’s pre-eminence in the sport proved short-lived as first Roger Federer and then Rafael Nadal ascended to the top of the...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US Open breaks its attendance record| US Open updates

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. The U.S. Open broke its record for attendance, drawing 776,120 fans for the two-week tournament. The previous best was 737,872, set in 2019, the year before the coronavirus pandemic began. Every session was sold out...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Twitter speechless after Alcaraz-Tiafoe semifinal duel in US Open

Four hours and 19 minutes later, a victor emerged. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz outlasted No. 22 Frances Tiafoe in the second semifinal on Friday of the men’s bracket at the 2022 U.S. Open. Tiafoe won the opening set 7(8)-6(6) before Alcaraz rallied to win the next two sets 6-3,...
TENNIS
The Independent

US Open day 13: Iga Swiatek adds first US Open title to grand slam collection

Iga Swiatek added a first US Open title to her two French Open crowns with victory over Ons Jabeur.World number one Swiatek cemented her status at the top of the women’s game with a 6-2 7-6 (5) victory over Jabeur, whose search for a first slam title goes on.In wheelchair doubles, British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid were unable to secure a sixth consecutive title.Picture of the dayQuote of the dayI'm really glad that it's not in cashIga Swiatek as she collected a cheque for 2.6m US dollarsBreaking new groundHistory for 🇵🇭!Alexandra Eala becomes the first Filipino to win...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Watch: Carlos Alcaraz cries after winning first career major at U.S. Open

Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday won the first of what will likely be many more majors in his career, and the 19-year-old immediately became emotional upon achieving the feat. Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud in four sets to win the US Open, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3. He won the match in impressive fashion, serving an ace on championship point. Alcaraz dropped to the court immediately, covered his face, and rolled over and cried.
TENNIS
The Independent

Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win

Zak Crawley ended a disappointing summer with a flourish as England moved to the brink of an LV= Insurance Test series victory over South Africa at the Kia Oval.After 16 innings without a half-century, Crawley’s 57 not out means what might have been a potentially tricky fourth-innings target of 130 in a low-scoring third Test should be safely negotiated on Monday.England reached 97 without loss – they need just 33 more runs for a 2-1 series win – before bad light brought an early finish 23 minutes before the scheduled 7pm close, prompting some boos in the crowd.After South Africa...
SPORTS
