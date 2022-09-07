Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
casscountyonline.com
Mary Lou (Wolford) Cain
Last Updated on September 7, 2022 by Murray-Weaver Funeral Home. Mary Lou Cain, 81, of Logansport, passed away at 8:45 a.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. She was born August 29, 1941, in Peru, Indiana, to Earl L. and Dorothy H. (Schwalm) Wolford. Mary Lou graduated...
casscountyonline.com
Richard A. Ruhnow
Richard A. Ruhnow, 69, of Monterey passed away peacefully at 1:40 a.m., Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Majestic Care West Allen in Ft. Wayne. Born on April 25, 1953 in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Emil and Mary Ann (Busart) Ruhnow. He was a Culver High School...
casscountyonline.com
Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for Sept 8-11, 2022
UPDATED – Sept 8th 6am. WOW! Plenty to choose from in the area this weekend! Please get out and support local musicians and venues. Here’s hoping all have great shows and crowds!. LOGANSPORT. THUR – 8th. Bonus Pints – Rick DeSutter – 7p Neighborhood –...
cbs4indy.com
Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of accidental death
INDIANAPOLIS — The deaths of an Indianapolis father and his three kids have been ruled an accident by the Marion County Coroner. Kyle Moorman and his children, Kyle II, Kyannah and Kyran, were found dead in a southside retention pond on July 12. Kyle’s family said he was dedicated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Need a friend? Kokomo man's 'Hoosier Club' can help you find a pal in Indiana
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man has created a new way for Hoosiers to find new friends. Chaun Farmer said a birthday party gone awry left him and his fiancée in search of new friends. That's when he turned to his web design hobby to create "Hoosier Club" - a website to help people meet.
Southside Times
Salute to our Southside Heroes
Heroes are those who make a difference in their communities. They inspire and encourage others. They implement change for the greater good. They persevere, despite the uphill challenges. They may serve quietly, yet their actions are heard loud and clear. The members of our Southside police and fire departments are...
WLFI.com
TSC educator named 'Indiana Teacher of the Year' finalist
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A teacher with Tippecanoe School Corp. is yet again a finalist to become Indiana Teacher of the Year. This time it's Amanda Beck, a German teacher at Harrison High School. "I think in the beginning of my career, I loved German more than teaching,"...
WNDU
Family of Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers may sue for wrongful death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A wrongful death lawsuit may be filed in connection with the crash that left four people dead—including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski—last month in Elkhart County. Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee was killed in the two-vehicle crash on Aug. 3. Officials say Schmucker’s vehicle...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pilot error, overloading caused crash that killed 5 Indiana men
Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard.
Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival returns to Conner Prairie
FISHERS, Ind. — Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival is back this weekend at Conner Prairie in Fishers. The second annual Jupiter Flight Festival is taking place from Sept. 9-11, featuring some of the top balloon pilots from around the country. This year, they've added 20 more balloons for...
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy blood drive honors officers Burton, Shahnavaz
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — In the same gymnasium where Elwood Police Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz and Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton trained to be police officers not so long ago, dozens of Hoosiers rolled up their sleeves Tuesday afternoon to give blood. The blood drive was held in their honor, as...
WOWO News
Huntington man arrested after police chase in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police say a trooper attempted to pull over 33-year-old James Hill shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on State Road 22, near I-69, in Grant County. The traffic stop of the Chevrolet S-10 was initiated for disregarding a red light and having an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
This ‘Liz’ is not your friend: New scam voicemail circulates in Indiana
This “Liz” is not your friend. Delete her voicemail. FOX59 has run across a new variety of robocall scams. We found out about it when our news director, C.J. Hoyt, received a voicemail on his cellphone. “Hey, it’s Liz with Student Advisor. I’m just giving you a call...
wrtv.com
'Caring Cradle' provides comfort for families grieving stillborn babies
INDIANAPOLIS — Mementos are all Aly Bentley has to remind her of her first daughter, Evelyn. Evelyn was stillborn at 23 weeks in 2019. "It's a very hard feeling when you're discharged from the hospital and you feel very empty-handed walking away without your child," Aly said. The next...
Kokomo police seek help identifying burglary suspect
Kokomo police said the suspect burglarized Doc's Pool and Spas over Labor Day weekend.
wibqam.com
‘No coincidence’: Former FBI agent weighs in on ongoing river search in Peru
PERU, Ind. — Indiana State Police still aren’t saying anything about ongoing searches of the Wabash River near the home of a man who has been tied to the Delphi Murder Investigation. For three weeks now, Indiana State Police have been searching the river but won’t say what...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy cancels Fallen Officer Memorial Service to ‘focus energy’ on Officer Seara Burton
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy announced on their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon their decision to cancel this year’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service. The decision was made by the academy and by those families who’s fallen loved ones were to be honored at the service. The tweet by the academy reads: “Hello to […]
'Suspicious' fire at Dull's Farm prompts police investigation
Dull's Tree Farm and Pumpkin Harvest, a popular Thorntown-area destination was damaged late Wednesday in what the Boone County Sheriff's Office is calling a "suspicious" fire.
Accused killer of Elwood cop requests trial be held outside Madison County
An attorney for the man accused of killing an Elwood police officer in July has requested that his trial be held outside Madison County due in part to potential jury bias and hostility.
WISH-TV
WISH-TV Anchor Drew Blair moving into new role as Breaking News Anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – September 7, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced the appointment of Indianapolis native and longtime Daybreak Co-Anchor Drew Blair as Midday and 5 p.m. Anchor, and the station’s official Breaking News Anchor. Blair has been a key member of the...
Comments / 0