Kokomo, IN

casscountyonline.com

Mary Lou (Wolford) Cain

Last Updated on September 7, 2022 by Murray-Weaver Funeral Home. Mary Lou Cain, 81, of Logansport, passed away at 8:45 a.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. She was born August 29, 1941, in Peru, Indiana, to Earl L. and Dorothy H. (Schwalm) Wolford. Mary Lou graduated...
LOGANSPORT, IN
casscountyonline.com

Richard A. Ruhnow

Richard A. Ruhnow, 69, of Monterey passed away peacefully at 1:40 a.m., Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Majestic Care West Allen in Ft. Wayne. Born on April 25, 1953 in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Emil and Mary Ann (Busart) Ruhnow. He was a Culver High School...
MONTEREY, IN
casscountyonline.com

Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for Sept 8-11, 2022

UPDATED – Sept 8th 6am. WOW! Plenty to choose from in the area this weekend! Please get out and support local musicians and venues. Here’s hoping all have great shows and crowds!. LOGANSPORT. THUR – 8th. Bonus Pints – Rick DeSutter – 7p Neighborhood –...
LOGANSPORT, IN
Southside Times

Salute to our Southside Heroes

Heroes are those who make a difference in their communities. They inspire and encourage others. They implement change for the greater good. They persevere, despite the uphill challenges. They may serve quietly, yet their actions are heard loud and clear. The members of our Southside police and fire departments are...
BEECH GROVE, IN
WLFI.com

TSC educator named 'Indiana Teacher of the Year' finalist

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A teacher with Tippecanoe School Corp. is yet again a finalist to become Indiana Teacher of the Year. This time it's Amanda Beck, a German teacher at Harrison High School. "I think in the beginning of my career, I loved German more than teaching,"...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Huntington man arrested after police chase in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police say a trooper attempted to pull over 33-year-old James Hill shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on State Road 22, near I-69, in Grant County. The traffic stop of the Chevrolet S-10 was initiated for disregarding a red light and having an...
GRANT COUNTY, IN
Obituaries
WANE 15

Indiana Law Enforcement Academy cancels Fallen Officer Memorial Service to ‘focus energy’ on Officer Seara Burton

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy announced on their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon their decision to cancel this year’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service. The decision was made by the academy and by those families who’s fallen loved ones were to be honored at the service. The tweet by the academy reads: “Hello to […]
RICHMOND, IN

