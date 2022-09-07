Read full article on original website
SAPD: Avoid Sherwood Way and Southland due to motor accident
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released an alert, asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Sherwood Way and Southland by Sam’s Club due to a motor vehicle accident. SAPD released the alert with a ‘moderate’ severity tag, meaning there is a possible threat to life or property. The cause of the […]
San Angelo 9/11 Memorial Service 9 a.m. Friday
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Fire Department is hosting a public 9/11 memorial service at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the City’s 9/11 monument near Celebration Bridge along the Concho River, adjacent to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St. The program will feature a keynote address from Col. Eugene Moore III, Commander of the 17th Mission Support Group at Goodfellow Air Force Base. The local 9/11 memorial was dedicated on Sept. 8, 2003, in honor of those who died in the attacks. San Angelo’s is one of a few memorials in Texas that includes a piece of steel from Ground Zero in New…
High Speed Chase Ends at Randall King Concert at Cooper’s
SAN ANGELO, TX — Police, sheriff’s deputies, DPS and even the Texas Game Warden were seen chasing a red pickup at a high rate of speed through San Angelo Saturday evening. Reports of the chase started with witnesses calling us about watching the spectacle on the Houston Harte Expressway. The chase party exited the loop at Knickerbocker Road and headed towards the airport.
Gas Prices in San Angelo Finally Drop Below $3
SAN ANGELO – For months now motorists in San Angelo and across the state of Texas have been experiencing extremely high gas prices. For the first time since the summer has began gas at certain stations in San Angelo. Two places that have particularly inexpensive gas is the Murphy's at Walmart and of course Sam's Club. Walmart has their gas listed at $2.98 and Sam's Club is at $2.93.
Dirty Rain Covers San Angelo Vehicles with Grime
I've heard it said that rainwater is soft and fresh. Here in San Angelo, nothing could be further from the truth. The rain leaves behind all kinds of gritty dirt on any vehicle left outside. It's worse here in West Texas than many other parts of the country. That is...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
North San Angelo home demolished after fire
(Update: September 7, 2022, 2:52 p.m.) — The home near the intersection of North Armstrong and East 24th streets has been almost completely demolished following a fire that appears to have destroyed most o the structure. Concho Valley Homepage staff captured these photos of the house being demolished on...
$12 Million Hotel Could be Coming to the Northside of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – A new multi-million dollar hotel could be coming to the northside of San Angelo soon. According to the City of San Angelo Building and Inspections Report, as of Sep. 7, a permit is pending for the construction of a Holiday Inn at 619 W. 29th Street.
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: September 9, 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 have decreased in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, September 9, 2022, the Tom Green County...
COVER1 | Great Match-Ups Mark Week 3 of Texas High School Football
Today on LIVE!- Week 3 of High School Football is already here and we'll drop our picks and some analysis for the games tonight. Also, a Midland middle school student was arrested after attacking a Teacher, what's going on in San Angelo this weekend, and more of the same when it comes to weather.
DAILY LIVE! | A Search Warrant Uncovers Cockroach Infested House in North San Angelo!
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson sits with Matt Trammell to discuss Keep San Angelo Beautiful. Also, a search warrant after a 3-month-old was seriously injured uncovered "disgusting" living conditions and a cockroach infested house, the Animal Shelter is discussed at the City Council, gas has dropped below $3, Taste of San Angelo is back, and the Wall Hawks take on the Jim Ned Indians in what should be a great football game.
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 3
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 3 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Abilene Cooper defeated Central 41-38 in overtime Vernon defeated Lake View 23-12 Bangs defeated Grape Creek 53-6 Coleman defeated Brady 56-24 Wall defeated Jim Ned 3-0 TLCA defeated Winters 36-34 […]
Blowout causes a rollover on Houston Harte
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A tire blowout causes a rollover crash on the Houston Harte Expressway. Police state that a red truck was traveling east on Houston Harte when they experienced a blowout that caused them to roll over. No injuries were reported, the driver was wearing a seatbelt and no citations were given out.
Haunted History: The murder of Leandra Morales
SAN ANGELO, Texas — It has been 44 years since the murder of Leandra Morales made headlines back in 1978 but the story of her death has lived on in whispers among Angelo State University students. According to an article from 1978, the story first came to light when a young man by the name […]
Texas man arrested for shaking, throwing 3-month-old child
A Texas man was arrested today and has been arrested and charged with injury to a child.
San Angelo Water Utilities Director Leaving Thursday
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Water Utilities Director Allison Strube is leaving the city effective Thursday. According to information from the city, Strube has accepted an opportunity with the Colorado River Municipal Water District. Shane Kelton, Executive Director of Public Works, will oversee the Water Utilities Department until Strube’s replacement has been found.
Update with SAISD: September 8
SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Carolyn McEnrue and Superintendent Dr. Dethloff discuss current updates with SAISD.
High Traffic San Angelo Intersection Closed Abruptly Until Further Notice
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo city officials Tuesday announced that the intersection of Johnson St. and A&M Ave. will be closed until further notice. Where: South A&M Avenue will be closed in both directions at the intersection of South Johnson Street. When: 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, until further notice. Detours: Citizens needing access can use Culver Avenue to Baylor to A&M. City officials didn't elaborate on why the intersection will be closed.
3-0 Start Within Reach for the Red Hot Lake View Chiefs
SAN ANGELO – The Lake View Chiefs are 2 - 0 on the season and have a really good chance to stay perfect when they play Vernon this Friday in San Angelo Stadium. The Lake View Chiefs have not been 3-0 since the 2019 season where they turned in a 3-8 season. This season, they have a good chance at being 3-0 again. In Week 1, they beat Lamesa 44-28 and in Week 2, they beat Sweetwater 39-25. This week, they play the Vernon Lions, who are also a perfect 2-0 on the season. They beat the City View Mustangs, who have not scored a single point this season in two games. Next, the Lions played…
Free Pet Adoption Event at Petco in San Angelo Saturday!
SAN ANGELO – Concho Valley Paws is holding a free pet adoption event at Petco Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The San Angelo Animal Shelter has been in the news lately and these pets really do need good homes. The adoption event is today from 10 a.m....
Crash results in vehicles in a ditch and a tree
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A two-vehicle crash leaves involved vehicles in a ditch and a tree and sends one to the hospital. According to the police statement, a silver Ford F-150 was exiting the Houston Harte Frontage Road when a maroon Ford F-150, which was headed south on Smith Boulevard, collided with the silver Ford […]
