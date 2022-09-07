SAN ANGELO – The Lake View Chiefs are 2 - 0 on the season and have a really good chance to stay perfect when they play Vernon this Friday in San Angelo Stadium. The Lake View Chiefs have not been 3-0 since the 2019 season where they turned in a 3-8 season. This season, they have a good chance at being 3-0 again. In Week 1, they beat Lamesa 44-28 and in Week 2, they beat Sweetwater 39-25. This week, they play the Vernon Lions, who are also a perfect 2-0 on the season. They beat the City View Mustangs, who have not scored a single point this season in two games. Next, the Lions played…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO