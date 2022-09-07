ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Carusillo died when he was hit by multiple vehicles on a Georgia interstate, just days after he was abruptly discharged from an addiction treatment center. Now his parents hope a substantial jury verdict in their favor will prompt change that helps others suffering from mental illness and substance abuse. Carusillo died on Sept. 22, 2017, and his parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2019 against the facility that released him and several people who were responsible for his care there. A jury just outside Atlanta awarded them a total of about $77 million last week — $10 million for their son’s pain and suffering, $55 million for the value of his life, $1 million in punitive damages and the remainder for attorneys’ fees and expenses. “This verdict, for us, is validation,” Tina Carusillo told The Associated Press in a phone interview Wednesday. “It wasn’t his fault. He was caught up in a bad system,” she said. “I’m hopeful that the size of this verdict makes a lot of people pay attention, from insurance companies to facilities to parents to loved ones to people seeking treatment.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO