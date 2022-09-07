ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Pregnant Woman Was Kept in Jail for Months Because She Smoked a Little Weed

An Alabama jail incarcerated a pregnant woman for months after she said she smoked pot, refusing to release her unless she entered drug rehab. The woman incarcerated in Alabama, 23-year-old Ashley Banks, said she was incarcerated at around six weeks into her pregnancy, according to a Wednesday report by AL.com. After six weeks of being jailed, she started to bleed and continued to do so for another five weeks, AL.com reported. She was forced to sleep on the floor due to overcrowding, she said, even after being diagnosed with a condition that heightened her risk of miscarriage.
‘Magic mushroom’ psychedelic may help heavy drinkers quit

The compound in psychedelic mushrooms helped heavy drinkers cut back or quit entirely in the most rigorous test of psilocybin for alcoholism. More research is needed to see if the effect lasts and whether it works in a larger study. Many who took a dummy drug instead of psilocybin also succeeded in drinking less, likely because all study participants were highly motivated and received talk therapy.
Jury awards $77M in suit against addiction treatment center

ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Carusillo died when he was hit by multiple vehicles on a Georgia interstate, just days after he was abruptly discharged from an addiction treatment center. Now his parents hope a substantial jury verdict in their favor will prompt change that helps others suffering from mental illness and substance abuse. Carusillo died on Sept. 22, 2017, and his parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2019 against the facility that released him and several people who were responsible for his care there. A jury just outside Atlanta awarded them a total of about $77 million last week — $10 million for their son’s pain and suffering, $55 million for the value of his life, $1 million in punitive damages and the remainder for attorneys’ fees and expenses. “This verdict, for us, is validation,” Tina Carusillo told The Associated Press in a phone interview Wednesday. “It wasn’t his fault. He was caught up in a bad system,” she said. “I’m hopeful that the size of this verdict makes a lot of people pay attention, from insurance companies to facilities to parents to loved ones to people seeking treatment.”
Hepatitis C and opioid use: What is the connection?

Hepatitis C is a liver disease that develops in response to the hepatitis C virus (HCV). This virus spreads through blood-to-blood contact. People may contract the virus by sharing unsterilized needles, such as during recreational drug use. a public health concern as the incidence of the infection continues to climb....
Missouri School District’s Embrace of Paddling Bucks Trends

Sept. 7, 2022 – Child development experts expressed dismay that a Missouri school district is reviving paddling as punishment despite overwhelming scientific evidence against it. “So much research has been done over the years that demonstrates that corporal punishment is harmful to children,” says Allison Jackson, MD, a member...
Walmart, UnitedHealth to Provide Seniors Preventive Care

Sept. 8, 2022 -- Walmart and UnitedHealth Group will launch a joint program to provide preventive healthcare for millions of people over 65, the companies announced this week. The 10-year partnership will start with 15 locations in Georgia and Florida next year, the companies said in a joint statement. It will focus on common health issues for older people, like heart disease and diabetes. The companies plan to expand it to cover hundreds of thousands of people.
In Indiana, a shifting abortion landscape without clinics

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — About nine years ago, Sarah Knowlton sought an abortion at a now-closed clinic in northern Indiana, where she encountered anti-abortion protestors as she approached the entrance. Knowlton reflected on how that experience drove her in 2019 to Whole Woman’s Health, another abortion clinic in South Bend,...
Starbucks recall: Popular coffee drinks recalled in these 7 states

It has been a few months since the last Starbucks drinks recall, and we now have a similar action for Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages. The drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments, which is why Starbucks owner Pepsico initiated a recall. Starbucks Espresso drink recall. Pepsico Inc. first issued...
Reduced Lactose Baby Formula May Raise Risk of Obesity Later

Sept. 8, 2022 -- Parents who give their infants lactose-reduced infant formula may be setting their children up for an increased risk of obesity in toddlerhood, new research shows. Researchers have long established that infants who drink infant formula instead of breast milk already carry an increased risk of obesity....
Nutritionists Call for Front-of-Package Labels With Fat, Sugar Details

Sept. 7, 2022 -- Nutrition advocates and food industry groups are debating whether an additional label should be placed on the front of packaged foods to more clearly show the fat, sugar, and salt content. Later this month, the White House is holding a conference on hunger, nutrition, and health,...
