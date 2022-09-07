Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
Travel Channel’s Top 10 Places to Visit in Michigan & Grand Rapids Made the Cut
As a self-titled traveling expert, I am always looking to the Travel Channel for my next trip. Whether it is international or domestic, Travel Channel always recommends the best places. Sometimes, they feature hidden gems you would not have thought of. The Travel Channel complied a list of the top...
Harmony Hall Near Bridge St. Closing But, Will it be For Good?
Harmony Brewing Company has a location that is near Bridge Street in Grand Rapids and will be closing its doors in early October. Normally when you think of beer and October, you are thinking of some sort of Octoberfest celebration or some new limited fall brews from your favorite local brewery.
Long Lost Photos Of George Carlin At Kalamazoo Wings Stadium
Back in 1976, I was a young photojournalist for the Kalamazoo Review, a monthly magazine covering news and events around the Kalamazoo area. The magazine was based from Graphic Communications, a graphics business located at 1719 South Burdick Street. From time to time I would be assigned to photograph events at Wings Stadium, in Kalamazoo. It was August 30th, 1976, when comedian George Carlin rolled into town and I was offered the opportunity to take shots at his show. Below are a few images scanned from dusty negatives from long ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where to Find a Great Deli Sandwich in the Kalamazoo Area
A recent post on Kalamazoo's Reddit brought up a very valid point: why is it so hard to find a great sandwich in the Kalamazoo area?. The post, which you can see here, was made by u/mommabwoo and reads, in part,. Is Kalamazoo a sandwich desert? I’m not talking a...
11 Surprising Artists You May Have Forgotten Played the Allegan County Fair
I can't believe it's already that time of year again: fair season! There is no fair in southwest Michigan that is more fun than the Allegan County Fair. Having grown up in Allegan myself, I know firsthand just how much that city prides itself on its fair. Growing up I'd...
5 West Michigan Boat Tours To Catch Before the Temperature Drops
I've been screaming about Fall being on the way for at least two weeks. But, I understand that not everyone is as thrilled about the summer months ending. With that in mind, if you want to get out on the water and have a bit of fun before the cooler weather sets in, a river/lake cruise is never a bad option.
Mark Twain Was Apparently Not A Fan Of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
As you may or may not know back in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, wooden highways became all the rage in Michigan, as many of the highways, including US 131 were once originally wooden. There's very little left of the original wooden highways except for some rotting remnants on the east and west shores of Michigan. But there is a rumor that has persisted longer than the roads themselves, and that is rumor that Author Mark Twain may have been the first notable person to tell Michigan to "fix the damn roads."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo
Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
West Michigan Fall Festivals in September
I am mostly excited to experience a Michigan fall. In Maryland, I would go to the fair or to a farm for a corn maze hunt. Now, it is time for me to find my Michigan fall traditions and festivals. There are so many fall festivals and celebrations happening in...
We Finally Know What’s Replacing The Old Finley’s on W. Main in Kalamazoo
It was the end of an era when the favored Finley's Smokehouse and Grill on W. Main closed its doors in the fall of 2020. Announcing the news via Facebook post, the restaurant said,. To our valued guests,. We are sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and...
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise from Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was banned from the district's properties and served a letter from the Allegan Public Schools after posting pics of what she calls a 'prison cell' inside the school. West Michigan Mom Banned From...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jackson Michigan Is The Original Home To Ritz Crackers
Snacks are something that many people will call essential to life and I think I agree with them. I mean snacks are at home whenever you want them, but you also pack them to satisfy your hunger while at work, school, on a road trip, catching a flight, at a party, and so many other things. Snacks are something everyone has, but the types of snacks are what set people apart.
Allegan’s Zipline is Leaving the Riverfront, New Attractions Planned For Ropes Course
It seems like change is a constant when it comes to Allegan's iconic riverfront boardwalk. In recent years the boardwalk that runs along the Kalamazoo River downtown has welcomed a new bandshell, splash pad, and outdoor fireplace. It truly is shaping up to be "Positively Allegan"!. However, one of the...
Where Can I Go for Labor Day in Michigan?
One of the biggest Labor Day events is the ever so popular Mackinac Bridge Walk. And it takes place on Monday, Labor Day, September 5, 2022. This is the only time of the year where you and your family can actually walk across the entire beautiful Mackinac Bridge. It certainly...
Kalamazoo Going Full ‘Stop’ And Ditching Yield Signs
Listen, we're almost all guilty of rolling through a stop sign. Yes, we'll maybe slow down a little, and make ABSOLUTELY sure there's no cars coming (or a cop sitting near the intersection). But if the way is clear, why go full stop, right?. If we do that for Stop...
Michigan Whitetail Deer Like to Shop at Dollar General
Most Michiganders like a good deal, I know I like saving money and swinging by my local Dollar General, what I didn't know was that whitetail deer also like a good deal. Deer in urban areas of Michigan are getting more and more used to people. I took this photo above on my vacation when leaving the beach in Arcadia, Michigan. I did not zoom in for this photo, I was standing right in front of the deer and she felt no pressure at all. She even had her twin fawns close by and wasn't the least bit alarmed.
30 Acre Drive-Thru Sunflower Tour Pops Up in Centreville, MI
While some people are dreading the end of Summer, there's still time to admire the gorgeous sunflowers that grow in the SW Michigan area before the season ends. In Vicksburg, a little farm by the name of JTK Farms LLC. just announced a drive-thru tour of their sunflower field that is open to the public.
Did You Know Taystee’s Burgers Is Opening In Ann Arbor?
If everything goes according to plan, Taystee's Burgers is set to open its third Michigan location in Ann Arbor this September (possibly October). The popular spot is already known in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights for not only great burgers but for chicken wings and hot dogs too. This third location in Ann Arbor will be located on Saline Road and will primarily be to-go food.
thesalinepost.com
Carnival Employee at Fair Died of Self-Inflicted Gun Shot, Police Believe
A 24-year-old woman found dead in her vehicle in the parking lot at the Saline Community Fair died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say. The death was reported at about 1 p.m., Friday. Derrick Jackson, spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, confirmed her death is believed to be...
WKMI
Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0