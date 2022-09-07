ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Magic GR

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Long Lost Photos Of George Carlin At Kalamazoo Wings Stadium

Back in 1976, I was a young photojournalist for the Kalamazoo Review, a monthly magazine covering news and events around the Kalamazoo area. The magazine was based from Graphic Communications, a graphics business located at 1719 South Burdick Street. From time to time I would be assigned to photograph events at Wings Stadium, in Kalamazoo. It was August 30th, 1976, when comedian George Carlin rolled into town and I was offered the opportunity to take shots at his show. Below are a few images scanned from dusty negatives from long ago.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus Township, MI
City
Lansing, MI
City
Dewitt, MI
Lansing, MI
Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WKMI

Where to Find a Great Deli Sandwich in the Kalamazoo Area

A recent post on Kalamazoo's Reddit brought up a very valid point: why is it so hard to find a great sandwich in the Kalamazoo area?. The post, which you can see here, was made by u/mommabwoo and reads, in part,. Is Kalamazoo a sandwich desert? I’m not talking a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

5 West Michigan Boat Tours To Catch Before the Temperature Drops

I've been screaming about Fall being on the way for at least two weeks. But, I understand that not everyone is as thrilled about the summer months ending. With that in mind, if you want to get out on the water and have a bit of fun before the cooler weather sets in, a river/lake cruise is never a bad option.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Mark Twain Was Apparently Not A Fan Of Michigan’s Wooden Highways

As you may or may not know back in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, wooden highways became all the rage in Michigan, as many of the highways, including US 131 were once originally wooden. There's very little left of the original wooden highways except for some rotting remnants on the east and west shores of Michigan. But there is a rumor that has persisted longer than the roads themselves, and that is rumor that Author Mark Twain may have been the first notable person to tell Michigan to "fix the damn roads."
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Photo Opportunity#Western Michigan#Sparty
WKMI

Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo

Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

West Michigan Fall Festivals in September

I am mostly excited to experience a Michigan fall. In Maryland, I would go to the fair or to a farm for a corn maze hunt. Now, it is time for me to find my Michigan fall traditions and festivals. There are so many fall festivals and celebrations happening in...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
WKMI

Jackson Michigan Is The Original Home To Ritz Crackers

Snacks are something that many people will call essential to life and I think I agree with them. I mean snacks are at home whenever you want them, but you also pack them to satisfy your hunger while at work, school, on a road trip, catching a flight, at a party, and so many other things. Snacks are something everyone has, but the types of snacks are what set people apart.
JACKSON, MI
WKMI

Where Can I Go for Labor Day in Michigan?

One of the biggest Labor Day events is the ever so popular Mackinac Bridge Walk. And it takes place on Monday, Labor Day, September 5, 2022. This is the only time of the year where you and your family can actually walk across the entire beautiful Mackinac Bridge. It certainly...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Michigan Whitetail Deer Like to Shop at Dollar General

Most Michiganders like a good deal, I know I like saving money and swinging by my local Dollar General, what I didn't know was that whitetail deer also like a good deal. Deer in urban areas of Michigan are getting more and more used to people. I took this photo above on my vacation when leaving the beach in Arcadia, Michigan. I did not zoom in for this photo, I was standing right in front of the deer and she felt no pressure at all. She even had her twin fawns close by and wasn't the least bit alarmed.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

30 Acre Drive-Thru Sunflower Tour Pops Up in Centreville, MI

While some people are dreading the end of Summer, there's still time to admire the gorgeous sunflowers that grow in the SW Michigan area before the season ends. In Vicksburg, a little farm by the name of JTK Farms LLC. just announced a drive-thru tour of their sunflower field that is open to the public.
CENTREVILLE, MI
WKMI

Did You Know Taystee’s Burgers Is Opening In Ann Arbor?

If everything goes according to plan, Taystee's Burgers is set to open its third Michigan location in Ann Arbor this September (possibly October). The popular spot is already known in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights for not only great burgers but for chicken wings and hot dogs too. This third location in Ann Arbor will be located on Saline Road and will primarily be to-go food.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesalinepost.com

Carnival Employee at Fair Died of Self-Inflicted Gun Shot, Police Believe

A 24-year-old woman found dead in her vehicle in the parking lot at the Saline Community Fair died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say. The death was reported at about 1 p.m., Friday. Derrick Jackson, spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, confirmed her death is believed to be...
SALINE, MI
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy