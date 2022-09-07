Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
What’s a Fall Bike Celebration? It’s Happening in Vicksburg 9/16
Lately, there's been a push in the Kalamazoo area and beyond to normalize and accommodate traveling by bicycle. And I am here for it. I honestly can't remember the last time I rode a bicycle but I love the idea of creating space for bicycles on the streets and within our towns. It's also the premise behind Bike Friendly Kalamazoo, an organization dedicated to making Kalamazoo more accessible for those on bikes.
5 West Michigan Tattoo Shops That Opened in the Last Two Years
Recent news of a newly opened tattoo shop in the Portage area made me realize...I've been completely out of the loop!. As someone with tattoos (and always looking to get more), it was surprising that the opening of a new shop went under my radar. Especially one that is local to me. However, upon further investigation, it turns out that there are several shops that have opened recently and I completely missed it.
Where To Find The Biggest And Most Outrageous Bloody Marys Near Kalamazoo
Bloody Marys: you either love them or you hate them. I personally am a big fan of combining tomato juice and vodka. Whether you're looking for a hangover cure so you can "hair of the dog" it or you're simply craving a snack with your beverage, I'm of the opinion that bigger is better when it comes to bloody marys.
Where to Find a Great Deli Sandwich in the Kalamazoo Area
A recent post on Kalamazoo's Reddit brought up a very valid point: why is it so hard to find a great sandwich in the Kalamazoo area?. The post, which you can see here, was made by u/mommabwoo and reads, in part,. Is Kalamazoo a sandwich desert? I’m not talking a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Lost Photos Of George Carlin At Kalamazoo Wings Stadium
Back in 1976, I was a young photojournalist for the Kalamazoo Review, a monthly magazine covering news and events around the Kalamazoo area. The magazine was based from Graphic Communications, a graphics business located at 1719 South Burdick Street. From time to time I would be assigned to photograph events at Wings Stadium, in Kalamazoo. It was August 30th, 1976, when comedian George Carlin rolled into town and I was offered the opportunity to take shots at his show. Below are a few images scanned from dusty negatives from long ago.
New Playground Coming To Kalamazoo’s Milham Park
As a kid, there's nothing like spending that day at the park with your siblings, cousins, friends, or even meeting new ones. Taking turns on the swing, seesaws, slides, and other playground equipment or even playing games in the field like tag, hide and go seek, football, and soccer. In Kalamazoo, there are tons of playgrounds to visit and they all have different things to offer.
Casting Call For “Rocky Horror” In Battle Creek
Are you one of those people who enjoy participating in the audience during the “Rocky Horror Show“? Well, now’s your chance to actually enter the Time Warp and appear in the show. Kellogg Community College Theatre is holding auditions this month for their production of the classic musical/comedy show.
Kalamazoo Astronomical Society Invites the Public to Come See the Stars!
Have you ever looked up at the stars in amazement, only to wonder what the heck you're even looking at? The Kalamazoo Astronomical Society (KAS) can help! The group of celestial enthusiasts are once again inviting the public to come out and enjoy an evening of educational stargazing at the Kalamazoo Nature Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
11 Surprising Artists You May Have Forgotten Played the Allegan County Fair
I can't believe it's already that time of year again: fair season! There is no fair in southwest Michigan that is more fun than the Allegan County Fair. Having grown up in Allegan myself, I know firsthand just how much that city prides itself on its fair. Growing up I'd...
Haunted Car Wash Coming To Lansing This Fall
Spooky season is officially just right around the corner, as the month of September rolls on the anticipation builds up. Everyone is going to Walgreens, Meijer's, Walmart, and so many other storms looking for Halloween decorations, costumes, and candy to get ready for the holiday festivities. For some people, that's enough to make them happy, while others like to enjoy the scary, creepy, and thrilling part of the season.
Fresh Eats: JungleBird Finally Set to Open in Kalamazoo on 9/10
Nearly a year after signage was first installed, it looks like JungleBird has finally announced an opening date. If you've frequented the downtown Kalamazoo area, you may have noticed this sign hanging above the building at 155 W Michigan Ave for what feels like a long time:. Checking their Instagram,...
We Finally Know What’s Replacing The Old Finley’s on W. Main in Kalamazoo
It was the end of an era when the favored Finley's Smokehouse and Grill on W. Main closed its doors in the fall of 2020. Announcing the news via Facebook post, the restaurant said,. To our valued guests,. We are sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Battle Creek Police Search For Kidnapping Suspect
The search continues for a Battle Creek man who is being sought on multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend from her Battle Creek apartment. Battle Creek Police say that 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings forced the 29-year-old woman at gunpoint, from her apartment on Taft Court. Cummings then forced the victim into a white Chevy Malibu, and drove her to another home. The police then say that she decided to walk to a third home, in the area of Chestnut Street and Sherman Road, where Cummings was sitting in his car. The woman said that Cummings began yelling and fired a gunshot at her, but the victim wasn’t struck by the gunfire.
5 West Michigan Boat Tours To Catch Before the Temperature Drops
I've been screaming about Fall being on the way for at least two weeks. But, I understand that not everyone is as thrilled about the summer months ending. With that in mind, if you want to get out on the water and have a bit of fun before the cooler weather sets in, a river/lake cruise is never a bad option.
First of Its Kind Spirits & Cocktail Festival Coming to Kalamazoo
If you have a love for spirits and cocktails, an upcoming event in Kalamazoo might be of interest to you. Michigan Craft Distillers Association is hosting its very first sprits and cocktails festival at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market towards the end of September. About the Event. The event is taking...
Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo
Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
WOOD TV Closes In On All News Programming, Fox 17 Still Leads Locally
Update: The official announcement has been made. Previously: Grand Rapids NBC affiliate WOOD TV, is expected to announce that they will add a 4 pm newscast for West Michigan. That newscast, along with other changes, will dramatically up the 'news' content on the station to 18 hours a day. The...
Allegan’s Zipline is Leaving the Riverfront, New Attractions Planned For Ropes Course
It seems like change is a constant when it comes to Allegan's iconic riverfront boardwalk. In recent years the boardwalk that runs along the Kalamazoo River downtown has welcomed a new bandshell, splash pad, and outdoor fireplace. It truly is shaping up to be "Positively Allegan"!. However, one of the...
Meijer Gardens Chrysanthemums Exhibition Opens Friday Sept. 16
I personally love fall colors, especially the beautiful colors of chrysanthemums. If you truly enjoy looking at the colors of autumn, then get ready for the fall horticulture exhibition returning to Grand Rapids. There's only one place to see this incredible exhibition and that would be at Meijer Gardens in...
West Michigan Fall Festivals in September
I am mostly excited to experience a Michigan fall. In Maryland, I would go to the fair or to a farm for a corn maze hunt. Now, it is time for me to find my Michigan fall traditions and festivals. There are so many fall festivals and celebrations happening in...
WKMI
Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0