Friday might well go down as one of the strangest days in UFC history, as Saturday’s UFC 279 card was turned on its head.At the end of a week in which he had confronted another fighter at the UFC Performance Institute and later caused the cancellation of the pre-fight press conference by starting a series of backstage incidents, Khamzat Chimaevmissed weight for his main event against Nate Diaz.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 279 – Latest fight updates and resultsAs a result, the card has been reworked, with rising star Chimaev now facing Kevin Holland – with whom he engaged in one...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO