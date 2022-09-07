Read full article on original website
UFC 279 predictions -- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson: Fight card, odds, preview, expert picks, prelims
A hectic Friday has created a brand new fight card for UFC 279 on Saturday night. The event, slated for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was set to see rising welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev take on Nate Diaz in what many believed to be his final fight with the promotion. Instead, Chimaev missed weight by an astounding 7.5 pounds and it set off a chain reaction of epic proportions.
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson live-streaming watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio
UFC 279 takes place Saturday with the possible farewell fight for one of the promotion’s biggest stars, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live streaming watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. After a tumultuous Friday...
UFC 279 has a new main event after Khamzat Chimaev brutally missed weight for his slated welterweight bout with Nate Diaz. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) weighed in at 178.5 pounds, 7.5lbs above the welterweight limit, and Diaz (21-13 MMA) was not willing to entertain a catchweight contest. “Another source inside Diaz’s...
Friday might well go down as one of the strangest days in UFC history, as Saturday’s UFC 279 card was turned on its head.At the end of a week in which he had confronted another fighter at the UFC Performance Institute and later caused the cancellation of the pre-fight press conference by starting a series of backstage incidents, Khamzat Chimaevmissed weight for his main event against Nate Diaz.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 279 – Latest fight updates and resultsAs a result, the card has been reworked, with rising star Chimaev now facing Kevin Holland – with whom he engaged in one...
Dana White has revealed why UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev missed weight at UFC 279. Earlier today, ‘Borz’ was expected to face Nate Diaz in his first pay-per-view headliner. The card was set to be the main event of UFC 279, set for this Saturday in Las Vegas. However, that fight is no longer going to happen.
Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev runs through Kevin Holland
Nate Diaz exited the UFC with a submission victory on Saturday, beating fellow fan favourite Tony Ferguson in the final fight of his UFC contract.Diaz had been scheduled to take on the UFC’s fastest-rising star, Khamzat Chimaev, in the main event of UFC 279, but Chimaev weighed in seven-and-a-half pounds over the welterweight limit, causing the card to be drastically reworked.American Diaz ultimately took on compatriot Ferguson, who was originally due to face Li Jingliang. The Chinaman instead fought Daniel Rodriguez, whose original opponent Kevin Holland went up against Chimaev.Diaz and Chimaev both emerged as submission winners from the...
LAS VEGAS – Tony Ferguson is officially a welterweight for the first time in more than a decade after he and opponent Li Jingliang hit the divisional mark at UFC 279 weigh-ins. Ferguson (25-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC), a former interim UFC lightweight champion, is seeking a fresh start by...
Pros have reacted to Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson’s main-eventing UFC 279. The Stockton native was first set to face Khamzat Chimaev tomorrow night from the T-Mobile Arena. The matchup was going to be a rare non-title pay-per-view main event. As it turns out, fans will still be getting a non-title headliner, but it won’t be Diaz vs. Chimaev.
Join 411’s Live UFC 279 Coverage
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET) Nate Diaz (171 lbs.) vs. Tony Ferguson (171 lbs.) Khamzat Chimaev (178.5 lbs.)* vs. Kevin Holland (179.5 lbs.) – 180-pound catchweight. #14 Li Jingliang (170.5 lbs.) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (179 lbs.) – 180-pound catchweight. #4 Irene Aldana (137.5 lbs.) vs. #10 Macy...
LAS VEGAS – Khamzat Chimaev thinks Leon Edwards will try to avoid a fight with him. Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) captured the welterweight title with an incredible head kick knockout of Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) at UFC 278 in August when he came from behind to secure a last-minute finish.
Dana White cancels UFC 279 presser after 'shit show' breaks out backstage
UFC president Dana White abruptly canceled the UFC 279 press conference on Thursday after altercations between fighters backstage. "I'm in very weird waters here. This has never happened in the history of this company," White said. "Trust me when I tell you this is the right decision, not to do this press conference right now. ... For everybody's safety, this is the right decision. I apologize."
Khamzat vs. Holland (and Diaz): UFC 279 pre-fight press conference backstage altercation leaked | Video
Footage has finally been released of the backstage melee that forced the cancelation of UFC 279’s pre-fight press conference this past Thursday. The entire ordeal wasn’t captured, but the video that was released showed an altercation between co-main event counterparts Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland, as well as a brief appearance by Nate Diaz and team.
UFC 279 early weigh ins video, LIVE results stream | Khamzat misses weight along with two others
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the pay-per-view (PPV) market this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) for the “Chimaev vs. Diaz” mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card, held inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 279 will be headlined by the welterweight showdown between undefeated 170-pound title contender Khamzat Chimaev and longtime division fan favorite Nate Diaz. In addition, former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson makes his return to welterweight to face rough-and-tumble bruiser Li Jingliang.
