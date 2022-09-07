Read full article on original website
Las Vegas police investigate homicide on Forefather Street
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has homicide units responding to the 7200 block of Forefather Street.
Shooting in southwest Las Vegas neighborhood leaves 1 dead, police say
Las Vegas Metro Police are on the scene of a confirmed homicide in the valley's southwest corner.
47-year-old Las Vegas man dies weeks after being injured in suspected DUI crash
A 47-year-old man died nearly one month after being hit by a driver accused of leaving the scene and hitting three other cars, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas
In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that the crash happened at Jones Boulevard near Badura Avenue near Warm Springs Road. Police stated that the victim involved in the crash was taken to the University Medical Center in critical condition. The identity of the motorcyclist was not provided by the Police. The officials have...
Neighbors in Las Vegas react to arrest connected to reporters murder
Family, friends and neighbors continue to mourn the loss of slain investigative reporter Jeff German.
Police: Motorcyclist in critical condition after southwest Las Vegas crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a crash that injured a motorcyclist in the southwest valley. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Thursday at Jones Boulevard and Badura Avenue (near Warm Springs Road). Police said the motorcyclist was in critical condition and was later taken to UMC. The roadway at Jones and […]
Parts of 215 in northwest Las Vegas to see overnight lane closures for 9 months
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Parts of the 215 in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will see overnight lane closures for the next nine months. According to a news release, the lane restrictions will run from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings for the next nine months.
Man Injured in Bicycle Accident on Wynn Road [Las Vegas, NV]
1 Hospitalized after Bicycle Crash on Spring Mountain Road. The incident occurred around 6:13 p.m., near Spring Mountain Road on August 30th. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a cyclist near the intersection. Upon impact, the male victim suffered non life-threatening injuries. Medical personnel arrived and...
61-year-old Las Vegas woman accused of stealing $315K from 2 victims
A Las Vegas woman accused of stealing more than $315,000 from two people over the course of about two years was indicted Wednesday by a Clark County grand jury.
Man in motorized wheelchair hit, injured in North Las Vegas crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a crash that injured a man riding in a motorized wheelchair while attempting to cross a road. It happened on Wednesday when police said the man was crossing Craig Road outside of a crosswalk. The man who is believed to be in either his 60s […]
Metro police warn against hanging out at ‘The Saddle’ in northeast Las Vegas
Metro police are stepping up patrols in the northeast valley area known as "The Saddle" after increasing reports of violent crime
Report: Las Vegas man arrested for DUI after crash injures Metro police officer
A Las Vegas man is accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that hospitalized a Las Vegas Metro police officer.
Did you know the Las Vegas Strip isn’t in Las Vegas?
Millions of tourists visit the Strip without ever going to Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police take county official into custody in connection with journalist’s stabbing death
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police took Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles into custody on Wednesday, hours after investigators searched his home in connection with Review-Journal reporter Jeff German’s stabbing death. Sources told Nexstar’s KLAS in Las Vegas that Telles will be charged with one...
SPECIAL REPORT: Las Vegas teacher brings bulletproof vest to class, fears for their safety
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Valley teacher tells FOX5 that they fear for their safety daily after the Uvalde school shooting, and brings a bulletproof vest to class to protect themselves and children from a threat. The teacher asked FOX5 to keep their identity hidden. FOX5 is...
Police: Officer, suspect exchange gunfire after traffic stop east of Strip
A man is dead and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer is in the hospital after a traffic stop early Saturday morning.
‘What did I do,’ Man said he was drinking before hitting Las Vegas police officer in suspected DUI crash: report
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of causing a crash that hospitalized a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer allegedly told police he was drinking beer before the collision. John Boyd, 65, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Saturday, Aug. 3 when he tried to make a left turn at the intersection of […]
City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking moment heavily-armed SWAT team surrounds the home of Las Vegas official suspected of fatally stabbing investigative reporter who exposed his affair and toxic workplace - just moments before taking him into custody
Heavily armed and kitted out in armor, this is the tense moment SWAT teams surrounded the home of Las Vegas official Robert Telles moments before he was arrested on murder charges. The exclusive DailyMail.com footage shows cops preparing to smash down the door of Telles' $660,000 home on Wednesday evening.
