Read full article on original website
Related
Jill Biden shares memories of 9/11 as wife, sister, more
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Jill Biden realized that terrorists had attacked America on Sept. 11, 2001, her husband, Joe, wasn’t the only loved one whose safety she worried about. Biden recalled being “scared to death” that her sister Bonny Jacobs, a United Airlines flight attendant, was on one...
US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks
NEW YORK (AP) — FOR MOVEMENT SUNDAY, SEPT. 11. Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries will convene Sunday at the places where hijacked...
Comments / 0