Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Georgiana @ Kinston | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Georgiana takes on Kinston. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
huntingdon.edu
A Tribute to Sandy Kelser from President West
After 25 years of exemplary service to Huntingdon College as Executive Assistant to the President and Corporation Secretary to the Board of Trustees, Mrs. Sandy Kelser has informed me of her decision to retire effective January 1, 2023. In her letter accompanying our conversation, Sandy wrote that “the past 25 years at Huntingdon have been very rewarding…and I will cherish all the wonderful memories for years to come. I will always remember the Home We Love So Well, and Hawk ‘Em!”
Andalusia Star News
Five alumni recognized as AHS Outstanding Graduates
Andalusia High School Outstanding Graduate Committee honored five of its alumni with the Outstanding Graduate Award at a ceremony held Friday at Andalusia City Hall. Claude Burnett, Sam Craven, Sam Nichols, Margo Russell, and Lee Wilson were inducted as members to the Andalusia High School Outstanding Graduate Award program during a special ceremony at Andalusia City Hall Friday morning.
WSFA
Guthrie’s plans 2023 return to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fast food chain Guthrie’s is making its return to Montgomery. The Auburn-based chicken finger chain recently broke ground on a new location on EastChase Parkway, near Taco Bell. “We’ve just begun construction and anticipate opening early next year,” said Matthew Myers, Guthrie’s chief operating officer....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville Advocate
Frieda Cross is committed to Fort Deposit
The Town of Fort Deposit, located in the southern portion of Lowndes County, is known for its beginnings as supply depot during the Creek Indian War when General Ferdinand J. Claiborne engaged the Creeks at the Battle of The Holy Ground, but is now known primarily for Calico Fort, the arts and crafts festival each April, and for Priester’s Pecans, located just off Interstate 65 where locals and weary travelers alike stop for lunch or to buy their famous pecan pies, gifts, and baked goods. In a quieter part of town there is a small printing business that once housed The Lowndes Signal and still houses Cross Printing, owned by Frieda Cross.
wtvy.com
Slocomb @ Montgomery Catholic | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Slocomb takes on Montgomery Catholic. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Andalusia Star News
New historic marker unveiled in honor of city’s first nursing home
Community members gathered for a ceremony Wednesday to unveil a historical marker in honor of the William Christian Nursing Home, the first nursing home built and established in Andalusia. The historical marker event joined many historical events in Covington County and surrounding counties but was the first to honor black...
alabamanews.net
Guthrie’s coming back to the River Region
An Alabama-based chicken finger chain is coming back to Montgomery. Guthrie’s announced in 2019 that they would be coming near Taco Bell on Eastchase Parkway, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the process. Ground has officially been broken and construction is underway. This will be the first location in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Troy Messenger
World’s Largest Peanut Boil: Sold Out
Late on Sunday afternoon, two cars “came trickling in” around the same time at the World Largest Peanut Boil in Luverne. The occupants had great goober expectations. Those in one car left happy. Those in the other car left disappointed. “It came down to that; we just didn’t...
The Extra Point: Northside Methodist vs. Pike County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Bulldogs of Pike County are taking the trip down US-231 to take on the Knights of Northside Methodist. This is the first-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Knights. Northside Methodist is 2-1 on the 2022 campaign but is trying to get back in the win column after falling to Opp […]
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
thegreenvillestandard.com
September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Greenville-Butler Co. Public Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Tony...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thegreenvillestandard.com
BICENTENNIAL TIBITS When Pensacola moved to Greenville
In 1860, Pensacola, Florida, was a thriving town with a population of 2,876 people. To someone who is not familiar with the history of Florida over a century ago, this figure might seem ridiculously small. Nevertheless, Pensacola was the largest town in predominately rural Florida. It was the leading industrial...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndesboro couple creates buzz with local bee farm
Kate Pugh and her husband, Ralph, started Sweetgum Ridge Apiaries, a bee farm located in Lowndesboro, and have been honing their craft at beekeeping and producing local honey for eight years. She said the couple decided to start the endeavor after they noticed the bees near their home. “They kept...
elmoreautauganews.com
Early morning fire damages Ace Linen on Main Street in Millbrook
PHOTOS BY HEATHER KNIGHT – EAN. MILLBROOK – Around 3:40 a.m. this morning Millbrook Fire Department and Police Department personnel responded to a reported fire at Ace Linen, located at 3350 Main Street in Millbrook. Smoke and flames were visible from the building, which sells janitorial and paper...
WSFA
Exclusive: Inside one of Alabama’s First Class Pre-K classrooms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state allocates millions to its First-Class Pre-K Program through the Department of Early Childhood Education. Recognized by many groups as one of the best programs in the country, it currently costs $174 million to operate. WSFA 12 News was given an exclusive look inside one...
WSFA
Wetumpka High School students launch Tribal Talk
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - It all started with a challenge from a high school teacher. Four seniors at Wetumpka High School decided to give it a try. “Mr. Goodin showed us a clip from Auburn High School,” said student Evan Ward. “They have a pre-game show and we thought we could do better.”
unionspringsherald.com
Illegal street racing seriously injures one
An illegal drag race held on County Road 7 in the High Log Community has severely injured a Bullock County citizen on Labor Day, September 6, 2022. Reportedly, two cars lined up side by side to race. Allegedly, Qyedarrious Williams was located in an area in front of the cars...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas fans skewer officiating during Alabama game over controversial no-call
Texas and Alabama are locked in a tight game in Austin on Saturday afternoon. Despite losing quarterback Quinn Ewers to an apparent shoulder injury, the Longhorns are hanging tough against the top ranked team in the country. The game is tied at 10 at the half, and that’s with Texas...
Comments / 0