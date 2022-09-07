Evansville Jehovah's witnesses resumed their door to door ministry after 2 and a half years. A known trademark, the practice was put on pause due to the pandemic. "The break that we took, it's nothing like being able to talk to people face to face and to be able to share with them a scripture and give them hope," said Bethany Jonkers, a Jehovah's Witness Ministry Volunteer.

