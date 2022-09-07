ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Dawnita Wilkerson benefit held at Garvin Park

A benefit was held for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson at Garvin Park on Saturday. Members of the community gathered at Garvin Park on Saturday to show their support for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
LST-325 embarking on annual fundraising cruise Sunday

Evansville's LST-325 is set to embark on its annual river cruise on Sunday. The annual fundraising cruise will start with the ship setting sail at 9 a.m. Sunday. This year, the LST will travel to Ashland, Kentucky, Charleston, West Virginia, and Cincinnati, Ohio. Officials say that over 30,000 visitors will tour the historic World War II ship during the cruise, which will last just over three weeks.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Tyler Myers is this week's Hometown Hero

He's just 17-years-old and already making the world of difference. "Our biggest goal is to help accommodate these individuals in hectic situations," says Tyler Myers, Sensory Inclusion founder. Tyler Myers is an Evansville Day School senior. He founded "Driving for Change: Sensory Inclusion" in 2021. "I've seen some hardships those...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Honor Flight of Southern Indiana set to take flight in late October

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana released the next date for when they will be escorting veterans to Washington, D.C. The next event will happen Saturday, October 29. There will also be a send off from the Evansville Regional Airport starting at 5:00 A.M. and a welcome home parade will take place after the plane lands just after 8:00 P.M. the same evening.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville Day School hosting blood drive with American Red Cross

Community members in Evansville are being asked to give blood at an upcoming drive that's being held by the American Red Cross and the Evansville Day School. The Evansville Day School says it's partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The drive...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Railroad repairs to impact drivers in Hopkins County

An emergency repair is needed at a railroad crossing in Hanson. The crossing that is on need of repair is on State Route 260 in Hanson. According to CSX, the work is necessary and will require an emergency road closure next week. The crossing will be closed September 14 but...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Evansville church suffers vandalism Thursday

The Evansville Police Department continues to investigate a case of vandalism that happened at a local church late Thursday night. According to EPD, officers arrived to the Christian Tabernacle Church on Washington Avenue after 9 p.m. Thursday. The pastor at the church told officers that 17 windows were broken around the church.
EVANSVILLE, IN
D-Patrick Boonville Ford presents check to Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Gardens

Thursday, the Evansville Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Gardens received a generous check from D-Patrick. The dealership handed over a check for $2,500 to the Zoo's Executive Director. "It takes really the entire community to support organizations just like Mesker Park Zoo and other local not for profits, organizations like...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Victory Theater prepares to host film festival

Movie buffs will be descending upon downtown Evansville this weekend for the 3rd annual Victory International Film Festival. It's happening in several locations in and near downtown Evansville. It will feature several short films and screenings of movies with local connections. $3,500 dollars in prize money will be given away...
EVANSVILLE, IN
44Blitz Game of the Week preview: Reitz at North

It's been a strong start to the season for the Reitz football team, as the Panthers sit alone atop the SIAC standings, while breaking in a new sophomore signal caller. Tomorrow they'll get a true litmus test against a tough North squad. "We haven't overthrown or overran," says Reitz sophomore...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville Jehovah's Witnesses resume century long tradition of door knocking

Evansville Jehovah's witnesses resumed their door to door ministry after 2 and a half years. A known trademark, the practice was put on pause due to the pandemic. "The break that we took, it's nothing like being able to talk to people face to face and to be able to share with them a scripture and give them hope," said Bethany Jonkers, a Jehovah's Witness Ministry Volunteer.
EVANSVILLE, IN

