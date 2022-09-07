Read full article on original website
Dawnita Wilkerson benefit held at Garvin Park
A benefit was held for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson at Garvin Park on Saturday. Members of the community gathered at Garvin Park on Saturday to show their support for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson.
LST-325 embarking on annual fundraising cruise Sunday
Evansville's LST-325 is set to embark on its annual river cruise on Sunday. The annual fundraising cruise will start with the ship setting sail at 9 a.m. Sunday. This year, the LST will travel to Ashland, Kentucky, Charleston, West Virginia, and Cincinnati, Ohio. Officials say that over 30,000 visitors will tour the historic World War II ship during the cruise, which will last just over three weeks.
Tyler Myers is this week's Hometown Hero
He's just 17-years-old and already making the world of difference. "Our biggest goal is to help accommodate these individuals in hectic situations," says Tyler Myers, Sensory Inclusion founder. Tyler Myers is an Evansville Day School senior. He founded "Driving for Change: Sensory Inclusion" in 2021. "I've seen some hardships those...
Honor Flight of Southern Indiana set to take flight in late October
Honor Flight of Southern Indiana released the next date for when they will be escorting veterans to Washington, D.C. The next event will happen Saturday, October 29. There will also be a send off from the Evansville Regional Airport starting at 5:00 A.M. and a welcome home parade will take place after the plane lands just after 8:00 P.M. the same evening.
Evansville Day School hosting blood drive with American Red Cross
Community members in Evansville are being asked to give blood at an upcoming drive that's being held by the American Red Cross and the Evansville Day School. The Evansville Day School says it's partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The drive...
Railroad repairs to impact drivers in Hopkins County
An emergency repair is needed at a railroad crossing in Hanson. The crossing that is on need of repair is on State Route 260 in Hanson. According to CSX, the work is necessary and will require an emergency road closure next week. The crossing will be closed September 14 but...
Evansville church suffers vandalism Thursday
The Evansville Police Department continues to investigate a case of vandalism that happened at a local church late Thursday night. According to EPD, officers arrived to the Christian Tabernacle Church on Washington Avenue after 9 p.m. Thursday. The pastor at the church told officers that 17 windows were broken around the church.
Coroner identifies Evansville woman whose body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the individual whose body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge near First Avenue. According to the coroner's office, person found was 51-year-old Tonya Cardwell of Evansville. Cardwell's body was found in the area of Pigeon Creek and North First Avenue around 3:30 p.m....
D-Patrick Boonville Ford presents check to Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Gardens
Thursday, the Evansville Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Gardens received a generous check from D-Patrick. The dealership handed over a check for $2,500 to the Zoo's Executive Director. "It takes really the entire community to support organizations just like Mesker Park Zoo and other local not for profits, organizations like...
Police looking for man in Madisonville area in connection to shooting
Authorities in western Kentucky are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who's wanted in connection to a shooting. The Madisonville Police Department said Friday that the man you see here was seen in the Madisonville area. They say he's wanted by the Hopkinsville Police Department...
Victory Theater prepares to host film festival
Movie buffs will be descending upon downtown Evansville this weekend for the 3rd annual Victory International Film Festival. It's happening in several locations in and near downtown Evansville. It will feature several short films and screenings of movies with local connections. $3,500 dollars in prize money will be given away...
44Blitz Game of the Week preview: Reitz at North
It's been a strong start to the season for the Reitz football team, as the Panthers sit alone atop the SIAC standings, while breaking in a new sophomore signal caller. Tomorrow they'll get a true litmus test against a tough North squad. "We haven't overthrown or overran," says Reitz sophomore...
Stabbing suspect assaults jail staff in Daviess County, police say
A man is facing charges in Daviess County, Indiana after being taken into custody as a suspect in a stabbing and then assaulting jail staff, according to police. The Washington Police Department says first responders were called to the area of NW 16th Street and and Jackson Street for a stabbing.
Evansville Jehovah's Witnesses resume century long tradition of door knocking
Evansville Jehovah's witnesses resumed their door to door ministry after 2 and a half years. A known trademark, the practice was put on pause due to the pandemic. "The break that we took, it's nothing like being able to talk to people face to face and to be able to share with them a scripture and give them hope," said Bethany Jonkers, a Jehovah's Witness Ministry Volunteer.
School Resource Officer recognized in Warrick County for saving student choking on grape
A sheriff's deputy and school resource officer in Warrick County, Indiana, is being hailed as a hero after an incident that happened earlier this week. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says officials with Castle North Middle School were recognizing the actions of Deputy Matt Young, who serves as the school's School Resource Officer.
ABK Tracking to give out gas detectors near Weinbach Avenue explosion site
ABK Tracking is handing out gas detectors to homes near the deadly Weinbach Ave explosion site. The business, which is located across the street from the blast site, purchased 90 gas detectors, which they intend to distribute to local residents. While the cause of the explosion is still under investigation,...
AUDIO: Woman calls 911, says man armed with gun tried to kidnap her in Evansville
Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping incident that happened in Evansville on Thursday. A police report says Evansville Police Department officers responded to the area of West Louisiana Street and North 7th Avenue around 9 p.m. on Thursday after a woman told 911 dispatchers that someone tried to kidnap her.
Man accused of attacking police officer in Washington after being caught with meth
A man was arrested in Daviess County, Indiana, after police say he got into a fight with an officer after being caught with meth in his possession. The Washington Police Department says it happened on Thursday evening when officers were performing a welfare check at a home on SE 7th Street.
Attempted murder charge against Evansville man dismissed, court records show
An attempted murder charge that was filed against an Evansville man after a shooting incident along Fulton Avenue has been dropped, court records show. Court records say the attempted murder charge against 32-year-old Randall Hood was dismissed on Thursday. The Indiana courts website doesn't list many details on the case,...
19-year-old charged with fentanyl trafficking after pills, gun found in motel room
A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges out of Henderson, Kentucky, after fentanyl, cash, and a gun was found during an investigation, police said. The Henderson Police Department says Elijah Lovell was arrested on Friday in connection with the incident, which started when officers were called to a motel on Highway 41.
