Strong smell over east Toledo Friday night isolated to Toledo Refining Company
OREGON, Ohio — Multiple people in the Toledo area reported a strong smell of gasoline or natural gas on Friday night, especially near the Toledo Refining Company oil refinery near the border of Oregon and east Toledo. Reports of the odor began around 11 p.m. The Oregon Fire Department,...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
themirrornewspaper.com
The Toledo Humane Society Opens New Family Pet Clinic
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Toledo Humane Society celebrated the grand opening of its Family Pet Clinic in East Toledo on August 20. Members of the Maumee Chamber of Commerce were able to attend a ribbon-cutting and attendees were treated to a tour of the clinic, snacks, giveaways and a chance to meet the staff.
bgindependentmedia.org
Ag-Venture self-driving farm tours scheduled in southeast Wood County
Wood County Economic Development Commission and Wood Soil and Water Conservation District are partnering with local and county organizations and businesses to host the 2022 Wood County Ag-Venture Self-Driving Farm Tour on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People are invited to travel at their own pace...
Metroparks asks Toledo City Council for $1 million for east Toledo community center
TOLEDO, Ohio — Metroparks Toledo is asking for funding from the city of Toledo to create a new community center in east Toledo. Metroparks wants the city to contribute $1 million to create the Glass City Enrichment Center in a former car dealership at 815 Front Street next to the metropark that opened in 2020.
nbc24.com
Food trucks line up for Party in the Parks each Wednesday in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Food trucks have been taking a tour of City of Toledo parks. The trucks are set up to the tunes of live music every Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. on the following dates and locations:. Aug. 31 (Willys Park, 1375 Hillcrest Ave.) with DJ MPRESS. Estella's. Fundae...
The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
bgindependentmedia.org
Water, sewer and roadway project to begin soon on West Wooster and Haskins Road
The Bowling Green West Wooster Street water and sewer improvement project is scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 19. This project will involve the replacement of water and sewer mains along West Wooster Street from Church Street to Haskins Road, and along Haskins Road from West Wooster Street to Wallace Avenue.
13abc.com
Car crashed into transformer, leaving some without power
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight a car crashed into a pole, leaving some without power. The crash happened on the 2100 block of Front Street. Officers told 13abc that the driver was coming down and veered off the road, knocking down the transformer. Power is expected to be back on...
bgindependentmedia.org
Tired of traffic lights – BG considers joining region’s request for Route 23 study
Area residents tasked with frequent trips to the state capital know the frustration of encountering 38 traffic lights in the 37 miles on U.S. 23 between Waldo and northern Columbus. Until recently, the congested route was being studied for solutions. But the Ohio Department of Transportation has halted the study.
Damages close Ottawa Park ice rink, officials say repairs are complicated
TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the only open air rinks in the region is out of commission currently. The Ottawa Park ice rink was closed after a recent large storm which had winds measuring at 55-60 mph. The city of Toledo's Director of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services Joe...
13abc.com
Health department hosts farmers market
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is encouraging the community to eat fresh fruits and vegetables, while they’re in season. On Tuesday, Sept. 13 the health department is hosting a farmers market, providing the community with fresh foods. The farmers market will take place at 635...
13abc.com
Maumee PD Sgt. on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show
A local group that aims to help veterans is inviting you out for a fundraiser this weekend. And you don’t have to be a veteran to be there.
Black Swamp Arts Festival kicks of in Bowling Green this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the annual Black Swamp Arts Festival is happening down in Bowling Green!. Every year, thousands of artists from all around the world make their way to downtown BG. Both bands and visual artists are set to perform or have their art on display throughout the weekend.
13abc.com
Man jumps out his window to escape house fire on Oak St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There was a house fire Saturday morning on Oak St. just south of Navarre. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials say the home has severe damage, and a house next door has minor damage. Fire officials say a man inside the home at the time smelled smoke...
TPD: 40-year-old man dead after incident in west Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say a 40-year-old man is dead after after a possible shooting incident in a west Toledo home on Saturday afternoon. Toledo police on the scene told WTOL 11 the victim was shot at least one time. The home is near the corner of Grantley Rd....
13abc.com
1 killed in East Toledo shooting Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon, according to police. It happened on Platt Street just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Police blocked off the street from Starr Avenue to about halfway to Sixth Avenue. There was a...
Hit-and-run turns into chase and discovery of missing Ohio girl
"She was reported missing on August 16 of this year. And turned up here with a person that is a convicted pedophile," said Lt. TJ Stewart, St. Clairsville Police.
13abc.com
Tandem bike stolen from 12-year-old with special needs and his grandmother
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Caleb Hooten and his grandmother Janelle Wright share a bond on a bike. “He’s afraid of riding a bike on his own. So, I thought, ‘Well, I’ll try a tandem and have him behind me and see if he can do it.’ And dude, that was all it wrote. Ha ha! He was in love,” says Janelle, who bought the bike for Caleb during the pandemic in 2020.
Paulding County Progress
One of the world’s wonders is passing through Paulding County
I have a love/hate relationship with this time of year. I love the cooling temperatures and the different feel the air has. The skies seem to be bluer, and the scent of fall is unmistakable. But I know what is to follow and of that, I am not a fan.
