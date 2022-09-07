ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

The Toledo Humane Society Opens New Family Pet Clinic

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Toledo Humane Society celebrated the grand opening of its Family Pet Clinic in East Toledo on August 20. Members of the Maumee Chamber of Commerce were able to attend a ribbon-cutting and attendees were treated to a tour of the clinic, snacks, giveaways and a chance to meet the staff.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Ag-Venture self-driving farm tours scheduled in southeast Wood County

Wood County Economic Development Commission and Wood Soil and Water Conservation District are partnering with local and county organizations and businesses to host the 2022 Wood County Ag-Venture Self-Driving Farm Tour on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People are invited to travel at their own pace...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Food trucks line up for Party in the Parks each Wednesday in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Food trucks have been taking a tour of City of Toledo parks. The trucks are set up to the tunes of live music every Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. on the following dates and locations:. Aug. 31 (Willys Park, 1375 Hillcrest Ave.) with DJ MPRESS. Estella's. Fundae...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
WHITEHOUSE, OH
13abc.com

Car crashed into transformer, leaving some without power

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight a car crashed into a pole, leaving some without power. The crash happened on the 2100 block of Front Street. Officers told 13abc that the driver was coming down and veered off the road, knocking down the transformer. Power is expected to be back on...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Health department hosts farmers market

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is encouraging the community to eat fresh fruits and vegetables, while they’re in season. On Tuesday, Sept. 13 the health department is hosting a farmers market, providing the community with fresh foods. The farmers market will take place at 635...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Black Swamp Arts Festival kicks of in Bowling Green this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the annual Black Swamp Arts Festival is happening down in Bowling Green!. Every year, thousands of artists from all around the world make their way to downtown BG. Both bands and visual artists are set to perform or have their art on display throughout the weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Man jumps out his window to escape house fire on Oak St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There was a house fire Saturday morning on Oak St. just south of Navarre. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials say the home has severe damage, and a house next door has minor damage. Fire officials say a man inside the home at the time smelled smoke...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

1 killed in East Toledo shooting Saturday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon, according to police. It happened on Platt Street just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Police blocked off the street from Starr Avenue to about halfway to Sixth Avenue. There was a...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Tandem bike stolen from 12-year-old with special needs and his grandmother

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Caleb Hooten and his grandmother Janelle Wright share a bond on a bike. “He’s afraid of riding a bike on his own. So, I thought, ‘Well, I’ll try a tandem and have him behind me and see if he can do it.’ And dude, that was all it wrote. Ha ha! He was in love,” says Janelle, who bought the bike for Caleb during the pandemic in 2020.
TOLEDO, OH

