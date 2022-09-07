We are witnessing an accelerated pace of amazing breakthroughs and advancements in cancer care today, with new treatments emerging almost weekly and unprecedented opportunities to help improve patient outcomes every day. However, if a doctor is not working in an academic setting, reading every new paper, and recruiting patients for new studies, how can they be expected to keep up with the latest treatments and approaches to specific cancers? When a community oncologist sees a patient with an unfamiliar cancer diagnosis, they need a way to get timely, trusted advice on the best treatment plan. We have a tremendous opportunity to use modern technology to share medical information, and I’d like to examine some promising approaches to exchange knowledge between Academic Medical Centers (AMC) and Community Oncology Practices (COP).

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO