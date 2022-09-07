Read full article on original website
The Fast Pace of Cancer Research is Leaving Community Clinicians Behind
We are witnessing an accelerated pace of amazing breakthroughs and advancements in cancer care today, with new treatments emerging almost weekly and unprecedented opportunities to help improve patient outcomes every day. However, if a doctor is not working in an academic setting, reading every new paper, and recruiting patients for new studies, how can they be expected to keep up with the latest treatments and approaches to specific cancers? When a community oncologist sees a patient with an unfamiliar cancer diagnosis, they need a way to get timely, trusted advice on the best treatment plan. We have a tremendous opportunity to use modern technology to share medical information, and I’d like to examine some promising approaches to exchange knowledge between Academic Medical Centers (AMC) and Community Oncology Practices (COP).
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
scitechdaily.com
A New Genetic Eye Disease Has Been Discovered
A new type of macular dystrophy, which is a cause of central vision loss, has been discovered through genetic and clinical research. A new disease that damages the macula, a small region of the light-sensing retina required for sharp, central vision, has been discovered by National Eye Institute (NEI) researchers. The researchers have published their findings on the unnamed new macular dystrophy in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology. NEI is a branch of the National Institutes of Health.
docwirenews.com
One in Five with CKD Developed Cancer
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) was a risk factor for developing various malignancies, according to a single institution study published in PLoS One. According to the study, 15% of U.S. adults have CKD but the effect of CKD on development of malignancies is currently unknown. In this study, the researchers analyzed...
MedicalXpress
New drug candidate developed to treat type 2 diabetes
A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone combination for the future treatment of type 2 diabetes. The scientists have combined the blood sugar-reducing effects of the drugs tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) in a new and highly effective drug. The advantage is that, by combining tesaglitazar with GLP-1, the tesaglitazar only enters tissue that contains GLP-1 receptors. This reduces the adverse effects of tesaglitazar while increasing the effects on sugar metabolism. The new drug has already been successfully tested in animal studies. The findings were published in Nature Metabolism.
Scrubs Magazine
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
Medical News Today
Peritoneal cancer: What to know
Peritoneal cancer affects the peritoneal cavity, a part of the abdomen. Some types of peritoneal cancers affect females, whereas others are common in males. There are some risk factors for this cancer, such as genetic mutations and hormone replacement therapy. This article is about peritoneal cancer and will describe and...
Healthline
How CT Scans Are Used to Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer
Imaging tests — such as MRIs, X-rays, and CT scans — are one category of tools that doctors use to help diagnose pancreatic cancer. A CT scan is often one of the first imaging tests done during the diagnostic process. While a CT scan alone isn’t enough to diagnose pancreatic cancer, it can provide images that help doctors determine the size and location of tumors.
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D deficiency in melanoma patients associated with worse overall survival, new study finds
Vitamin D levels affect overall survival for melanoma (skin cancer) patients, a new study presented at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress has shown. Dermatology researchers discovered that those who were deficient in vitamin D (lower than 10ng/mL) following their melanoma diagnosis were twice as likely...
MedicalXpress
Epidemiological studies on gastroesophageal reflux disease and esophageal cancer
Esophageal cancer is the seventh most common cancer world-wide and a lethal malignancy causing a considerably high number of deaths. There is currently no promising method for prevention, early detection, or screening of esophageal cancer so most patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, which is associated with a poor prognosis.
cancertherapyadvisor.com
Frozen-Thawed Embryo Transfer Linked to Increased Risk of Childhood Cancer
Children born after frozen-thawed embryo transfer (FET) have an increased risk of developing childhood cancer, according to a study published in PLoS Medicine. Researchers found that, overall, there was no significant difference in the incidence of childhood cancer between children born after assisted reproductive technology (ART) and those born after spontaneous conception.
healio.com
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Therapies exhibit efficacy for glioma, sarcoma, lymphoma
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The campaign is intended to spotlight the types of cancer that largely affect children, draw attention to survivorship issues, and raise funds for research and family support. In conjunction with this observance, Healio presents the following updates in pediatric oncology that may be important...
MedicalXpress
Australian research shows rates of obesity-related cancers quadrupled in a generation
New research by the Daffodil Center, a joint venture of Cancer Council NSW and the University of Sydney, shows the rate of obesity-related cancers in Australia almost quadrupled between 1983 and 2017, foreshadowing a growing preventable cancer crisis unless urgent steps are taken to reverse Australia's obesity epidemic. The study is published in The Lancet Regional Health—Western Pacific.
MedPage Today
Worse OS With Rucaparib First in Trial of Recurrent, BRCA+ Ovarian Cancer
PARIS -- A postmarketing study meant to support the approval of rucaparib (Rubraca) in ovarian cancer instead demonstrated worse overall survival (OS) for women with recurrent, advanced BRCA-positive disease initially assigned to the drug, a researcher reported here. The detailed findings from the so-called ARIEL4 trial provide further insight into...
survivornet.com
How Does Tabrecta Treat Advanced Lung Cancer?
A recently FDA-approved oral drug called Tabrecta has shown some success in treating patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (m-NSCLC). Tabrecta is a targeted therapy, which means it targets something specific in the body in an attempt to stop cancer growth. It works by blocking specific kinases (enzymes) in...
MedPage Today
Maintenance PARP Inhibition Boosts OS in Two Ovarian Cancer Trials
PARIS -- Olaparib (Lynparza) maintenance therapy appears to offer a long-term overall survival (OS) benefit for women with ovarian cancer, according to two phase III studies presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual congress. At 7 years in the SOLO-1 trial, 67% of patients with advanced BRCA-mutated...
healio.com
Olaparib regimen extends survival for certain women with advanced ovarian cancer
Maintenance therapy with olaparib and bevacizumab extended survival for women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer with homologous recombination deficiency, according to study results. The findings — presented at European Society for Medical Oncology Congress — showed benefit with the combination despite the fact a high percentage of patients in...
targetedonc.com
CLDN6 CAR T-Cell Therapy Elicits Clinical Activity in Relapsed/Refractory Advanced Solid Tumors
The investigational carcinoembryonic antigen claudin 6–directed CAR T-cell therapy BNT211-01 displayed clinical activity in combination with a CLDN6-encoding mRNA vaccine in patients with CLDN6-positive relapsed/refractory advanced solid tumors. Clinical activity was displayed with the investigational carcinoembryonic antigen claudin 6 (CLDN6)–directed CAR T-cell therapy BNT211-01, both as monotherapy and in...
cancerhealth.com
Targeting Inflammation Emerges as a Strategy for Treating Cancer
In 1863, a German pathologist observed white blood cells in cancerous tissues. White blood cells are part of the body’s inflammatory response, which is activated to fight invaders, such as pathogens, and heal damaged tissue. Based on his observation, the pathologist, Rudolf Virchow, proposed a new idea about the...
MedicalXpress
Platinum-based chemotherapy distribution within a tumor may predict ovarian cancer treatment resistance
A team of researchers from Japan has discovered that the distribution of platinum within a tumor following platinum-based chemotherapy treatment of ovarian cancer may predict whether the tumor will be resistant to further treatment. The research could offer ways to manage treatment for women whose tumors may be resistant to further platinum-based chemotherapy.
