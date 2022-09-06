Read full article on original website
Russian Officials Propose Overthrowing Putin, Charging Him With Treason
Deputies said they felt the proposal to remove Putin from power has "nearly zero" chances of being heard by the State Duma.
Putin's only ally in Europe is keeping his distance from Russia's war in Ukraine
Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, has steered his country closer to Russia. Those tightening ties have included rhetorical and logistical support for Russia's war in Ukraine. But Lukashenko has avoided direct involvement in the war, which would only worsen his problems at home. On August 24, Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander...
CNBC
Russia urged to withdraw forces from Ukrainian nuclear power plant; Putin turns to North Korea for friendship
Western countries have called on Russia to immediately withdraw its military forces from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant amid continuing fears over its fate, with both sides accusing each other of shelling the facility. The U.S., U.K., EU and other countries issued a statement on Sunday urging Russia to withdraw...
Top Russian Commander of Invading Army Captured by Ukraine—Report
Social media users were among those who speculated Lieutenant General Andrei Sychevoi had been captured by Ukraine.
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Ukraine nuclear plant worker says Russia evacuated its personnel ahead of attacks on Zaporizhzhia
EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian staff operating the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) knew Russian forces were responsible for attacks on the plant after Moscow's Rosatom technicians were evacuated ahead of time, one former worker told Fox News Digital. Russia has occupied the plant since March along with a "limited number" of experts...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
The U.K. Defense Ministry does not believe training exercises launched Thursday by Belarus indicate that the country is preparing for direct war involvement.
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
North Korea passes new law authorizing its military to 'automatically' launch nuclear strikes if the country's leadership is threatened
The new law specifies several scenarios in which a nuclear first strike can be used, such as to gain the upper hand in a war.
Russia Pushing World to 'Edge' of Nuclear Disaster in Ukraine: Stavridis
Retired U.S. Navy Admiral James Stavridis said that the situation at Zaporizhzhia "absolutely screams for international engagement."
Putin Would Nuke NATO to Defend Russian Speakers in Baltics, Ally Suggests
Vladimir Solovyov told the Russia-1 program "Full Contact" that if the alliance got involved, "we will have no pity for them."
Washington Examiner
Putin: Russia has 'lost nothing' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly said on Wednesday that his nation hasn't lost anything in Ukraine and has benefited from stronger national sovereignty as a result of the war. The Russian leader's words stand in stark contrast to Ukrainian government claims on Tuesday that at least 50,000 Russian soldiers have...
U.S.: Russia could be about to buy 'millions' of North Korean shells, rockets
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia could be about to buy "literally millions" of artillery shells and rockets from old Cold-War ally North Korea, the White House said on Tuesday, calling this further evidence of Moscow's "desperation" amid supply shortages for its war in Ukraine.
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant workers say Russians 'torture' them to keep silent ahead of IAEA visit
Ukrainian workers at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) have said Russian soldiers occupying the plant are "torturing" them to keep them silent ahead of a visit from the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Ukraine’s nuclear company Energoatom said Saturday. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has pushed for weeks to...
Nighttime rocket strikes spread fear in east Ukrainian city
SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — It’s at night that residents of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk are most afraid, when rocket and artillery attacks happen more frequently. Shells and rockets slam into gardens and apartment buildings, sending chunks of masonry and shards of glass hurtling through the darkness. Little more than 11 kilometers (7 miles) southwest of the front line and within artillery range of Russian forces, Sloviansk has sustained increasingly frequent attacks. The city is considered a strategic target in Moscow’s ambition to seize all of Donetsk province, a largely Russian-speaking area in eastern Ukraine that makes up part...
Russia accuses Ukraine of 'nuclear terrorism' and 'creating a threat of catastrophe' and denies basing heavy weapons at Zaporizhzhia power plant
Russia has accused Ukraine of 'nuclear terrorism' over allegedly shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which risks a Chernobyl-style catastrophe in Europe. The little-seen Russian Defence Minister, Sergei Shoigu, said that Ukraine was 'creating a real threat of nuclear catastrophe' and using Western-supplied weapons to attack the plant. Shoigu also...
Ukraine Situation Report: Inspectors Now At Russian-Occupied Nuclear Plant Want Permanent Presence
Twitter ScAn IAEA team of nuclear experts was finally granted access to the Russian-occupied Zaporzhzhia plant, where they hope to avert catastrophe.
Moscow seeking Iran, North Korea arms? Show us proof, says Russia
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russia demanded at the United Nations on Thursday that the United States and Britain provide evidence to support their allegations that Moscow was seeking drones from Iran and rockets and artillery shells from North Korea to use in Ukraine.
