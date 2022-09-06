ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Washington Examiner

Putin: Russia has 'lost nothing' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly said on Wednesday that his nation hasn't lost anything in Ukraine and has benefited from stronger national sovereignty as a result of the war. The Russian leader's words stand in stark contrast to Ukrainian government claims on Tuesday that at least 50,000 Russian soldiers have...
The Associated Press

Nighttime rocket strikes spread fear in east Ukrainian city

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — It’s at night that residents of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk are most afraid, when rocket and artillery attacks happen more frequently. Shells and rockets slam into gardens and apartment buildings, sending chunks of masonry and shards of glass hurtling through the darkness. Little more than 11 kilometers (7 miles) southwest of the front line and within artillery range of Russian forces, Sloviansk has sustained increasingly frequent attacks. The city is considered a strategic target in Moscow’s ambition to seize all of Donetsk province, a largely Russian-speaking area in eastern Ukraine that makes up part...
Daily Mail

Russia accuses Ukraine of 'nuclear terrorism' and 'creating a threat of catastrophe' and denies basing heavy weapons at Zaporizhzhia power plant

Russia has accused Ukraine of 'nuclear terrorism' over allegedly shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which risks a Chernobyl-style catastrophe in Europe. The little-seen Russian Defence Minister, Sergei Shoigu, said that Ukraine was 'creating a real threat of nuclear catastrophe' and using Western-supplied weapons to attack the plant. Shoigu also...
