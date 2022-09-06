ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

SFGate

Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
PHOENIX, AZ
AOL Corp

Poll: Biden now leads Trump by widest margin in 6 months

As President Biden’s approval rating continues to bounce back from its summertime lows, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll now shows him leading former President Donald Trump in a 2024 rematch by the widest margin since March. The survey of 1,634 U.S. adults was conducted from Sept. 2 to Sept....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Race for Congress tightens

Republicans are more enthusiastic than Democrats about voting in the November election, but the spread has narrowed, according to a new Fox News national survey. If voting today, the survey shows the race tied, as 41% would back the Democratic candidate in their House district and 41% the Republican. The GOP had a 3-point edge in July and June, and a 7-point advantage in May.
ELECTIONS
Lootpress

The Economist’s midterm election model shows Republicans have a 74% chance of winning the House; Democrats have a 78% chance of retaining the Senate

Today The Economist launched the third edition of its statistical forecasting model for American Congressional elections, which predicts how many seats in the House of Representatives and Senate each party is likely to win in this year’s midterm elections in the United States. The Economist’s midterm model simulates the election for all 435 seats in the House and 34 Senate seats 10,000 times and is updated daily. It has been trained on every election cycle since 1942 and nearly 6,500 historical district races.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Longest 50-50 Senate in history results in highest legislative output in generations

The 117th Senate is only the fourth time in the 233-year existence of the U.S. Senate that there has been a perfectly equal partisan split, and it is also the longest period of time for an evenly split body. Moreover, it is the first time that a 50-50 Senate has been controlled by Democrats. In the prior three instances, a Republican vice president broke the tie in favor of a Republican Senate leader. As everyone knows, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), was anointed the Senate majority leader in a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Kamala Harris, after she and President Joe Biden were sworn into office. But this almost two-year run of a 50-50 Senate deserves some historical context, particularly if the results of the November elections lengthen the historical record.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Democrats see momentum shift ahead of midterms: poll

Tides may be shifting for Democrats ahead of this year’s midterm elections, as the party has seen an uptick over Republicans on a generic congressional ballot. A Wall Street Journal poll, released Thursday, found Democrats with a 3-point edge over Republicans when voters were asked which party they’d back in their congressional district if the midterms were held today, 47 to 44.
BUSINESS
Deseret News

Does Utah have ‘election deniers’ on the 2022 midterm ballot?

Utah has two “election deniers” on the 2022 midterm election ballot for Congress, according to a well-regarded website that offers analysis and predictions on politics. FiveThirtyEight lists Republican Reps. Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens among 195 GOP candidates out of 529 running for office nationwide who have “fully denied” the legitimacy of the 2020 election in which Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.
UTAH STATE

