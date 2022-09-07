Read full article on original website
Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/9 – Medford Police Seek Suspect in Shooting Homicide, Police Kill Bear That Attacked Woman In Medford, Weather Alerts
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Lake, Klamath, Josephine, Douglas, Jackson, Coos and Curry counties...in effect until 5 PM PDT Saturday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq.
RV FIRE IN NEWTON CREEK AREA FRIDAY NIGHT
Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 dealt with an RV fire Friday night. At about 11:40 p.m. firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a structure fire on Northeast Follett Street in the Newton Creek area, just north of Roseburg. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter said fire crews...
Firefighters Catch Ashland Grass Fire at Half an Acre
Ashland firefighters responded with Jackson County Fire District #5 and ODF Southwest Oregon District to a grass fire at Crowson Road and Highway 66 this afternoon [ed: Friday, Sept. 9]. Due to a quick and overwhelming response, the fire was contained at a half an acre. No evacuations were needed due to the fast knock down.
Bear Encounters Increasing In Oregon
BEND, OR -- After two dangerous bear encounters in Oregon this week, ODFW is asking everyone to be careful. "It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," says Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. She believes the late berry season is partly to blame.
Van Meter Fire Morning Update 9/10
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Overnight, firefighters completed fireline around the southern end of the fire and continued to secure the perimeter in other areas. Matt Flock, Operations Section Chief, reminded resources at briefing “Completing that line helps to lock in the fire, but there is still an incredible amount of work left out there as we transition to mop-up and continue to widen the cold area around the fire.” Smoke may be visible today as unburned fuels within the fire are consumed.
Interim team appointed at Rogue Retreat to manage financial troubles
Rogue Retreat’s board of directors has appointed Bill Ihle as the nonprofit's temporary executive director. Ihle is currently the CEO of Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Southern Oregon. Rogue Retreat founder Chad McComas was fired in August amidst allegations of conversion therapy at his Medford church and LGBTQ discrimination,...
The Scourge of Illegal Grows in Southern Oregon – More Busts in JOCO
On September 6, 7 and 8, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed five separate search warrants regarding illegal marijuana grow sites. The warrants were located in the 5000 block of Holland Loop Road, 200 block of Beaver Meadow Road, 400 block of Warner Road, 2000 block of Stewart Road and 2000 block of Jump Off Joe Creek Road in Josephine County. The search warrants were executed with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team makes illegal marijuana bust in Jackson County
Jackson County - More than three thousand illegal marijuana plants have been harvested by the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) on an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County Thursday. According to Oregon State Police, 3,162 illegal marijuana...
Campfires & Briquettes Now Banned in Jackson County Parks
Due to the current drought and Extreme Fire Danger, NO CAMPFIRES or BRIQUETTES ALLOWED in Jackson County Parks at this time. No campfires even in designated campfire areas. This includes charcoal fires, cooking fires, warming fires, candles, tiki torches and other devices that emit flames or embers. *Portable cooking stoves...
Forward progress of Eliza Fire in Siskiyou County stopped
YREKA, Calif. 10:04 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE says the forward progress of the Eliza Fire has been stopped at about 20 acres. The fire is off of Hawkinsville Humbug Road and Humbug Creek Road. It's 3.5 miles west from Yreka. An evacuation warning remains in effect for SIS-3505. No...
September 9th Van Meter Fire Update
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Firefighters continue to make progress on the Van Meter Fire 13 miles south of Klamath Falls. Crews working the night shift worked to strengthen hand and dozer containment lines around much of the fire’s. perimeter. The northeast portion of the fire near South Poe...
New Klamath County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres in a day
A new fire, the Van Meter Fire, broke out Wednesday on Stukel Mountain, southeast of Klamath Falls, and by day's end was estimated at 800 to 1,000 acres, with evacuations under way, according to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is...
Emigrant Lake
Campfires & Briquettes Now Banned in Jackson County Parks. Oak Slope Campground is CLOSED for 2022. Updated August 12, 2022 - Effective August 13, 2022: Due to the ODF's Fire Danger Increase to EXTREME, ALL CAMPFIRES are banned in the Oak Slope Campground as well as The Point RV Park, until further notice.
Your Utility Bills Will Increase HOW Much?
Half of the Ashland City Council business meeting was essentially a study session last night. The agenda had called for adopting three infrastructure master plans at the September 6 meeting, but it was decided not to vote in order to allow more time for study. The presentations gave a good indication of bad financial news to come for the residents of Ashland.
ROAD CLOSURES STILL IN PLACE ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Road closures are still in place at the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County. An update said the public is reminded not to drive past or around road closures, as this creates a hazard for firefighters and residents trying to return home. The Red Flag Warning and the Heat Advisory...
Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported this afternoon at 12:24. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be 800-1,000 acres and spreading rapidly. The cause is under investigation. Lightning was observed in the area late this morning.
Klamath Falls City Schools Closed Friday 9-9-22
Out of an abundance of caution in caring for the health and safety of our staff and students, Klamath Falls City Schools will be closed Friday, September 9, 2022. Klamath Falls is under an Air Quality Advisory until Saturday, September 10, 2022 due to the fires in Oregon. The KFCS elementary school buildings are cooled by outside air, with the Air Quality Advisory in place and the high temperature tomorrow, we have determined that it is in the best interest of our staff and students to close the school buildings Friday, September 9th. All athletic events in Klamath Falls Friday will be postponed.
Thousands of marijuana plants destroyed in illegal marijuana grow in Josephine County
Josephine County - Thousands of illegal marijuana plants are now destroyed after the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed five separate search warrants regarding illegal marijuana grow sites over the past three days. Two people were taken into custody and lodged at the Josephine County Jail. According to the Josephine...
Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland to leave Southern Oregon ski resort
ASHLAND — Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland, Hiram Towle is leaving the Southern Oregon nonprofit ski resort in mid-October after accepting a new position in Montana. The president of the Mt. Ashland Association Board, Curt Burrill wrote in a release that Towle has accepted the general manager position at the second largest nonprofit ski resort in the country, Bridger Bowl in Bozeman, Montana.
Medford Police arrest homicide suspect in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ore. - Earlier today at approximately 1:25 p.m., Medford Police Detectives, assisted by MADGE Detectives and the MPD SWAT Team, located and arrested homicide suspect, Shawn Robert Conte. After being located in Ashland in the first block of Lowe Road, Conte was taken into custody without incident and is...
