Out of an abundance of caution in caring for the health and safety of our staff and students, Klamath Falls City Schools will be closed Friday, September 9, 2022. Klamath Falls is under an Air Quality Advisory until Saturday, September 10, 2022 due to the fires in Oregon. The KFCS elementary school buildings are cooled by outside air, with the Air Quality Advisory in place and the high temperature tomorrow, we have determined that it is in the best interest of our staff and students to close the school buildings Friday, September 9th. All athletic events in Klamath Falls Friday will be postponed.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO