California heat wave pushes power grid to the brink
A record-setting heat wave has pushed California to the brink with the state facing its highest chance of rolling blackouts this year. Electricity demand forced the power grid operator to urge residents to conserve energy for an eighth straight day. Katherine Blunt of the Wall Street Journal joined Stephanie Sy to discuss the grid and what's being done to deal with the demands.
Writer, Activist and Attorney of Cherokee descent
Albert Bender is a writer, activist and attorney of Cherokee descent. Currently based in Tennessee, he has long been an advocate for Native American cultural preservation and justice. He shares his Brief But Spectacular take on Indigenous cultures and struggles. Judy Woodruff: Albert Bender is a writer, activist and attorney...
Tennessee Crossroads 3607
Miranda Cohen tours a Monteagle military museum. Joe Elmore digs in at a Nashville meat and three. Cindy Carter kayaks her way down the Harpeth. And Rob Wilds meets a motorized artist in Fayetteville.
