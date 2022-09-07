ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man who served in the Army under an assumed name has been sentenced for passport fraud. DeLeo Antonio Barner, 60, had been living under an assumed name for 37 years, according to court records. Barner first used the name of a St. Louis resident in 1985 to enlist in the Army after being discharged under his own name. Barner, under the name “J.S.”, was honorably discharged while stationed in Germany.

