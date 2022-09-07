Read full article on original website
FBI agents' testimony pinpoint whereabouts of Sweetie Pie's reality star during nephew's murder
ST. LOUIS — It's day four of a high-profile murder trial involving James Timothy "Tim" Norman. Norman and his family were featured on the reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" on the Oprah Winfrey Network for several seasons. Now, Norman is accused of being behind a murder-for-hire scheme...
kttn.com
Missouri man faces 10 years in prison after Jury finds him guilty of gun charge
A man from Missouri whose girlfriend told police about a hidden gun was convicted Thursday by a jury of one charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Rodrick Mitchell, 34, of Breckenridge Hills, Missouri, is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13 and could face up to 10 years in prison.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Father-son duo among first suspects in marijuana smash-and-grabs
ST. LOUIS — Byers' Beat is a weekly column written by the I-Team's Christine Byers, who has covered public safety in St. Louis for 15 years. It is intended to offer context and analysis to the week's biggest crime stories and public safety issues. Police and federal authorities are...
KMOV
Sentence handed down for man who used St. Louis resident’s identity to enlist in Army, court records state
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man who served in the Army under an assumed name has been sentenced for passport fraud. DeLeo Antonio Barner, 60, had been living under an assumed name for 37 years, according to court records. Barner first used the name of a St. Louis resident in 1985 to enlist in the Army after being discharged under his own name. Barner, under the name “J.S.”, was honorably discharged while stationed in Germany.
St. Louis man who faked his identity for more than 30 years gets mercy from judge
Deleo Antonio Barner was facing up to a year in prison for using his fake name to renew his passport over the past thirty years. The trouble began when he was 23 and got kicked out of the Army for missing a drill day, but wanted to re-enlist.
KMOV
Man convicted of shooting man pounding on his girlfriend’s home window
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - After over four hours of deliberating, a jury convicted a 29-year-old man of shooting through a window at a man at his girlfriend’s home in 2021. Gregory Jarrett, 29, was convicted Sunday of assault and armed criminal action charges. Jarrett, who was out...
Exotic dancer testifies in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire trial
A woman convicted in the Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire conspiracy testified Thursday, along with several other witnesses. Terica Ellis told the jury about what happened before the death of Andre Montgomery Jr.
Grandfather moved by support after grandson killed in St. Louis while playing with gun
A toddler accidentally shot and killed himself while playing with a gun last week. The grandfather is calling on gun owners to lock it up.
A two-tiered police system coming to a city near you
These are basically, at their core, economic issues playing out in medical care and police protection, respectively. But the principle can be applied anywhere.
advantagenews.com
FBI touts task force with local police
The FBI Springfield Field Office is touting its shoulder-to-shoulder partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across the country. Their Southern Illinois Transnational Organized Crime West (TOC-W) task force includes officers from Alton, Wood River, and many other local agencies, and a spokesman says this partnership has proven to be beneficial.
Police search for St. Louis carjacking suspect
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a recent carjacking. He was wearing a very distinctive shirt and investigators believe that may identify him. The brand name of the suspect’s shirt is likely referred to as “Vlone.” A 27-year-old woman was carjacked in […]
A Private Policing Company in St. Louis Is Staffed With Top Police Department Officers
St. Louis’ largest private policing firm — hired to serve the city’s wealthier and whiter neighborhoods — is a who’s who of city police commanders, supervisors and other officers.
KMOV
WANTED: ATF offers reward for information about gun theft ring targeting local stores
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and recovery of guns stolen from stores in the St. Louis area recently. “We know that those guns are likely going to be used in crime...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Man Pleads Guilty to Enlisting in Army Under an Assumed Name Almost 40-Years-Later
(MISSOURINET) – A man from St. Louis will serve 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to living under an assumed name that he used to enlist in the Army 37 years ago. Brent Palm has the story:
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Drug, theft charges filed in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Drug, cannabis and theft cases were among felony charges filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Isaiah L. Hammonds, 32, of Alton, was charged Sept. 6 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
ATF releases photos of gun store burglary suspects that have used stolen cars to ram front doors
ST. LOUIS — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking for the burglars that have hit multiple gun stores in the St. Louis area in recent weeks using a similar tactic. In a press release, the ATF said its agents are working with several police departments...
KMOV
Woman shot multiple times, killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman is dead after a shooting in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Thursday, police said. Felecia Conners, 40, of Florissant, was shot in the chest multiple times in the alley of 2800 block of Grand. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at...
5-hour-long standoff between police and suspect turns fatal
A five hour long police standoff with a man armed with a knife turns fatal when the suspect is shot and killed by police.
ProPublica
St. Louis’ Private Police Forces Make Security a Luxury of the Rich
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. Hours after a burglary at a designer jeans store in St. Louis’ upscale Central West End neighborhood, at least...
Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Available in St. Louis
Walgreens and CVS have appointments now, area health departments will soon
