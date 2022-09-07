ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Comments / 0

Related
scorebooklive.com

National No. 1 St. John Bosco football makes ‘business trip’ to Eugene, silences Oregon 6A champion Central Catholic

EUGENE, Ore. — The top-ranked team in the nation was all business on its visit to the University of Oregon’s Autzen Stadium on Friday night. St. John Bosco of Bellflower, Calif., which has topped the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings since the preseason, took control from the opening seconds against two-time defending Oregon Class 6A state champion Central Catholic of Portland and dominated in a 49-0 victory.
SILVERTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Education
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
West Linn, OR
Local
Oregon Education
West Linn, OR
Education
West Linn, OR
Sports
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Portland State-Washington game on?

The Washington football team continues its season-opening, four-game homestand this Saturday, as Portland State travels up Interstate 5 to face the Dawgs at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. PT and the game will air on Pac-12 Washington. Last Saturday, Washington (1-0) won its first game under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, beating Kent State, 45-20. Last Thursday, the Vikings began this season with a tough, 21-17 loss at San Jose State, with the Spartans scoring the game-winning touchdown with just 1:11 left in the game. The Huskies will remain home for two more Saturdays after this week’s game as, on Sept. 17, Michigan State pays its first visit to Seattle since the season-opener in 1970. The following week, the Huskies open Pac-12 play against their oldest collegiate rival, Stanford, on September 28.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Rolling Power Outages Are Planned around Portland as East Winds Kick Up

Portlanders may have woken up to clear blue skies and mild, late-summer breezes on Friday morning, but hot, dry conditions and forecasts for strong winds have the entire region on high alert for wildfires—and rolling power outages are already in place as a precautionary measure. Power is currently off...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Men S Varsity Soccer#Lions
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program

The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
BEAVERTON, OR
Gresham Outlook

Climbing gym opens in Gresham

Rock Haven offers a wide variety of bouldering routes, classes and weights.East County boulderers have a new mecca with the introduction of Rock Haven, Gresham's own climbing gym at 355 N.E. 223rd Ave. {obj:65599:Rock Haven's co-founders had been grappling with the idea of launching a gym for nearly two decades before they opened their East County location. The dream was shared by all four of the founders: Jen and Igor Zelen, Bill Righter and Travis Lovejoy. The group met in the early 2000s while bouldering at the same gym in Beaverton. They quickly became friends and slowly hatched the...
GRESHAM, OR
Channel 6000

Thursday’s weather is a preview of what it should feel like later this month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coolest day of the week has arrived. A stronger marine push overnight into the morning hours has helped cool down the area even a little more than Wednesday. This is part of a passing trough, which will keep most locations north of Oregon under 80 degrees and most spots around Portland on either side of 80 degrees today.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
boomerpdx.com

PORTLAND DIRT IS JUST LIKE YOUR DIRTY TOWN

To know Portland Oregon you better like dirt. I’m not talking about pioneering farmers, either. It started with the first native canoe stopping on the Willamette. Paddling against the current takes as much energy now as it did then, so if you’re into historical reenactment you’d better be in shape.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandoccupier.org

Memorial to Keaton Otis to be Unveiled

The faded spray paint on the corner of Northeast 6th and Halsey reads, “We will always remember you.” The “you” most directly refers to Keaton Otis, the young Black man was murdered there by the Portland police on May 12, 2010. Since his death, that corner has on the 12th of every month seen a 6 PM vigil for Otis. Fred Bryant, Otis’s father, started the vigils one month after his son’s death, and over the years the vigils became a place to remember all victims of police violence, both the deceased and those who carry on. On Monday September 12, 2022 Otis, Bryant, and all casualties of police violence will be remembered in a more permanent fashion when a memorial art project is officially unveiled.
PORTLAND, OR
camasonian.com

Kelly O’Rourke: New CHS Principal

In what finally feels like the start of a more normal school year, Camas students are returning to classes with a new school principal at the helm: Ms. Kelly O’Rourke. Like the new district superintendent, John Anzalone, O’Rourke came to Camas from another Clark County – the one that covers Las Vegas, Nevada. Now O’Rourke is hoping for a great school year and a smooth slide back into normalcy.
CAMAS, WA
camaspostrecord.com

WSD superintendent defends hiring practices

Washougal School District Superintendent Mary Templeton lauded the district’s employment practices after a group of Washougal residents asked district leaders and Washougal School Board members to “refine and clarify” their hiring policies, which have led to, in their opinion, “inappropriate hires” during the past several years.
WASHOUGAL, WA
The Oregonian

Asking prices top $3 million for historic Tudor style Portland mansions

Portland was fortunate to attract architects early on, setting the stage for handsome buildings and astute residents who appreciate great design. Two historic mansions in Portland for sale showcase how a century-old home with original quality features can be updated for modern living. Both have classic Tudor Revival exteriors with storybook dormers popping from steeply pitched roofs, and decorative dark timber dressing up stucco walls.
PORTLAND, OR
kbnd.com

Local Democrat Eyes Finish Line In Congressional Race

TERREBONNE, OR -- Two women from opposite ends of the newly redrawn Fifth Congressional District both say they’re the better candidate. During a meeting with local business leaders earlier this week, former Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the Republican nominee, said she’s still learning about Central Oregon, which is new to the district in this election. Democrat Jamie McLeod Skinner, of Terrebonne, says many issues - like economic development - are important no matter where you live, "And then our rural areas; okay, they get a little more water on the other side of the hill but our agricultural issues, there are some tie-ins there, as well, and needing some of that infrastructure support. I actually really like the district because it’s kind of a microcosm of our state and really challenges us to work together to solve these problems."
TERREBONNE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy