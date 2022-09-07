Read full article on original website
Good tunes from Miko Marks chase the rain away
Miko Marks made short work of any drizzle that dared linger in downtown Bristol Saturday with her electric smile and soaring vocals that likely raised the roof on the Piedmont stage. In her first - but likely not last - visit to Bristol's Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Marks and her...
Thousands fill State Street for the opening night of Rhythm & Roots
A throng measured in the thousands walked the line in downtown Bristol Friday, making their way to and from 17 stages to see and hear favorites old and new during opening night of the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. While the night belonged to headliners like The War and...
From hay bales on State Street to three days of music - how Rhythm & Roots came to be
Merle Dickert drove along a nearly deserted State Street. Circa mid-1980s or so and long before she became the executive director of the Paramount, the late Dickert peered at the Paramount from behind the wheel of her car and saw haybales. Someone had stored them under the Paramount’s sign in...
Rhythm & Roots ‘go-day’ was a busy one
It’s nearing noon on the Friday of the 21st Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and Leah Ross is bouncing around with more energy than a child on Christmas. Although she slept in a little longer than she wanted, the executive director of advancement at the Birthplace of Country Music isn’t going to let a lack of sleep slow her down on day one of the three-day festival.
Rhythm & Roots begins tonight with Tanya Tucker as the headline act
It's opening night for the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, featuring over 50 performances on 17 stages and little likelihood of rain – something that can’t be said for the rest of the weekend. Gates open at 3 p.m., for the downtown music festival, with most stages...
Watch Now - House explodes on Booher Springs Road; no one injured
A house in the 300 block of Booher Springs Road in Bristol, Virginia was destroyed in an explosion Saturday morning leaving debris scattered in yards and on rooftops throughout the area. Fortunately, the homeowners had left prior to the 9:45 explosion. There were no injuries reported in the incident. “We...
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Lee bolsters investigative efforts with public service journalism team
Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Bristol Herald Courier, is shining an investigative reporting spotlight across its 77 daily news markets throughout the country. Lee recently announced its new 12-member Public Service Journalism team, which is comprised of veteran reporters who will function as three teams across the company’s East, Midwest and West news regions, respectively.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Your View | Devaughn more in step than Griffith with 9th District
I know the people in the Fightin’ 9th. I attended public school in Franklin County, taught in public schools in Danville and Roanoke County, and worked as an advocate for educators in Covington and Alleghany. I moved to Russell County 10 years ago to work with educators in Southwest Virginia from Bland to Bristol and Lee to Tazewell. Since 2011 the citizens in the 9th have suffered from poor representation from Congressman Morgan Griffith.
Friendly faces: Crawford scores twice as Sulivan East tops West Ridge in clash of second year programs
BLUFF CITY – Jayme Crawford might have mixed emotions about taking on her former coach and teammates Thursday night, but her right foot didn’t. The Sullivan East junior scored two goals to lead the host Patriots soccer team to a 3-0 defeat of Sullivan County rival West Ridge.
Powell, Lions power past Highland Cavaliers
FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of Virginia’s College at Wise owned the first quarter on Saturday night. The rest of the evening belonged to Shunderrick Powell and the North Alabama Lions, however. Powell powered his way to 251 rushing yards and four touchdowns as North Alabama notched a...
Emory & Henry looking to ‘finish’ games this season
That is the theme for the 2022 version of the Emory & Henry Wasps. It didn’t start well last week in a season-opening 27-20 loss to Concord in which special teams and red zone issues prevented the Wasps from claiming victory. “There were some bright spots. We kept the...
LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H, UVa-Wise drop volleyball matches
Camden Jones (Virginia High) and Julissa Hopgood had 10 kills each in Emory & Henry’s 25-18, 25-14, 24-16 South Athletic Conference decision to Tusculum on Friday night at the King Center. Payton Rolfsen dished out 13 assists and Libby Bickelhaupt added nine digs. Emory & Henry (1-7, 1-2) will...
Bott brothers thrive in spotlight for Cavaliers
You might have caught a glimpse on your television of Dillon Bott and Dustin Bott making tackles and playing with their usual tenacity last Friday night for the football team at Holston High School, getting favorable reviews from their coach and community. They were among many members of the cast...
PREP ROUNDUP: Cobb, Kariuki lift Bearcats past Falcons
Ellie Cobb had 15 kills and Myra Kariuki added 15 digs and nine kills to lead Virginia High to a 25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 non-district victory over Abingdon on Thursday night at the Bearcat Den. Aidan James had 15 digs and also got contributions from Charli Carpenter as well. Riley...
Late field goal sends The Citadel past ETSU
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Colby Kintner kicked a 39-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to lift The Citadel to a 20-17 victory over defending Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State on Saturday. The Bulldogs’ game-winning drive began on their own 3 after Trace Kelley’s 56-yard punt. Logan Billings had...
