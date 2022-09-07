ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, OK

FFA officers attend COLT Conference

Officers with Stigler, Keota, Quinton, Kinta and McCurtainFFA chapters attended the Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference at LifeChurch in McAlester on Aug. 30, according to a media release. Photos of officers, advisors and others - plus the complete story about the conference - are in this week's paper. In print and online.
STIGLER, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Sallisaw grad at home with veterinary clinic

As a doctor of veterinary medicine, Abby Hanna wants to exude an air of professionalism and compassion. But she admits that her journey to becoming a doctor started more as a cliche. “I know it’s kinda cheesy, everybody says, ‘Oh, I loved animals since I was little, that’s why I wanted to be a vet,’ but it’s kinda that way,” the 2015 Sallisaw graduate said. “Even when I was a little kid, I found…
SALLISAW, OK
Oklahoma Health Department detects West Nile virus pools in two counties

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it has detected positive West Nile virus pools in two counties in the eastern part of the state. Health officials said the department's Mosquito Surveillance Program detected the pools in Muskogee and Le Flore counties. Multiple weeks of detection in two different counties is an indicator that West Nile virus activity is present in Oklahoma, according to a news release.
OKLAHOMA STATE
One Dead After Triple Shooting in Tahlequah Involving High School Students

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) —The Oklahoma FBI offices have confirmed that three people were shot and one killed in Tahlequah on Labor Day. The FBI is not identifying any of the victims at this time, but says one person was treated and released and another person remains in the hospital in unknown condition. One person did succumb to their injuries.
TULSA, OK
Entire police department in Arkoma, Oklahoma quits

ARKOMA, Okla. — Arkoma residents are concerned about their safety after the entire police force resigned on Wednesday. "We have supported them, the people have supported them, city hall has not. I want them (town leaders) to know that they need to start supporting our police officers and paying them what they're supposed to be paying them," Tammy Tritt said.
ARKOMA, OK
Triple Shooting Leaves One Dead in Cherokee Nation Capital

TAHLEQUAH, Okla.— Law enforcement agencies today confirmed a triple shooting that left one person dead and two injured in the Cherokee Nation capital on Labor Day. One of the injured individuals has been treated and released from a local hospital, while the other remains in critical condition, according to law enforcement sources. The names of those involved in the shooting have not been released by authorities.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FBI assisting investigation into deadly shooting in Tahlequah, Oklahoma

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Investigation. The FBI Oklahoma spokesperson confirmed one person died after the Labor Day shooting in Tahlequah. Kayla McCleery said the agency is working jointly with Tahlequah police and the Cherokee Marshal's office on a triple shooting that happened Monday. McCleery confirmed one person had died, and...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
72-year-old woman killed in crash near Checotah

CHECOTAH, Okla. — A 72-year-old woman was killed in a car crash near Checotah, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash took place Wednesday afternoon on County Road East 1030, 1 mile north of Checotah in McIntosh County. According to OHP, a 2015 Jeep Grand...
CHECOTAH, OK
Off-Duty Adair County Deputy Accused Of Shooting Man In Arkansas

Investigators in Washington County, Arkansas said an off-duty Adair County deputy was involved in a shooting over the weekend. They said on Saturday, Sept. 3, Deputy Travis Adams shot Justin Hellyer twice during an argument. Washington County officials released cell phone video taken by a witness. Hellyer was taken to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
Fort Smith Board agrees to settle water payment dispute with Barling

The Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday (Sept. 6) voted 7-0 to approve a settlement with the city of Barling in which that city will pay $325,000 to cover water contract obligations dating back to 2002. Fort Smith initially alleged that Barling owed $1.1 million. The contract between the...
FORT SMITH, AR
Pittsburg officers find man suffering from gunshot wound

This morning at approximately 2:13 a.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of West Forest Street for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. Around this same time, another call came in from a subiect inside a residence in the 300 block of...
PITTSBURG, OK

