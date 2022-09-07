Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Restaurant Has The 411 On a Great BLTCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Fresh Oceanic Seafood Right in The Heart of Fort Smith?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Before The Next Razorback Game You've Gotta Try These WingsCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
The Pinnacle Of Breakfast Burritos Is Right HereCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Meatloaf, Sandwiches, Oh My This Spot Has It AllCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
stiglernews.com
FFA officers attend COLT Conference
Officers with Stigler, Keota, Quinton, Kinta and McCurtainFFA chapters attended the Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference at LifeChurch in McAlester on Aug. 30, according to a media release. Photos of officers, advisors and others - plus the complete story about the conference - are in this week's paper. In print and online.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Sallisaw grad at home with veterinary clinic
As a doctor of veterinary medicine, Abby Hanna wants to exude an air of professionalism and compassion. But she admits that her journey to becoming a doctor started more as a cliche. “I know it’s kinda cheesy, everybody says, ‘Oh, I loved animals since I was little, that’s why I wanted to be a vet,’ but it’s kinda that way,” the 2015 Sallisaw graduate said. “Even when I was a little kid, I found…
KOCO
Investigation underway after off-duty Adair County deputy shoots man in Arkansas
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — An investigation is underway after an off-duty Adair County deputy shot a man during an argument over the weekend in Arkansas. Family members told KOCO 5 sister station 40/29 News that the two men knew each other before Saturday night's incident in Washington County, which is just across the Oklahoma-Arkansas border.
Washington County, Arkansas investigates incident involving off-duty Oklahoma deputy
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — Washington County in Arkansas is investigating an incident involving an off-duty deputy with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), according to the ACSO. A post to the ACSO Facebook page said Adair County Sheriff Jason Ritchie was aware of the incident and intends to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Oklahoma Health Department detects West Nile virus pools in two counties
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it has detected positive West Nile virus pools in two counties in the eastern part of the state. Health officials said the department's Mosquito Surveillance Program detected the pools in Muskogee and Le Flore counties. Multiple weeks of detection in two different counties is an indicator that West Nile virus activity is present in Oklahoma, according to a news release.
poncacitynow.com
One Dead After Triple Shooting in Tahlequah Involving High School Students
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) —The Oklahoma FBI offices have confirmed that three people were shot and one killed in Tahlequah on Labor Day. The FBI is not identifying any of the victims at this time, but says one person was treated and released and another person remains in the hospital in unknown condition. One person did succumb to their injuries.
ODOT starts $74M Muskogee bridge project
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation started work this week on a $74.7 million dollar bridge replacement project on U-S 62 in Muskogee.
KHBS
Entire police department in Arkoma, Oklahoma quits
ARKOMA, Okla. — Arkoma residents are concerned about their safety after the entire police force resigned on Wednesday. "We have supported them, the people have supported them, city hall has not. I want them (town leaders) to know that they need to start supporting our police officers and paying them what they're supposed to be paying them," Tammy Tritt said.
RELATED PEOPLE
nativenewsonline.net
Triple Shooting Leaves One Dead in Cherokee Nation Capital
TAHLEQUAH, Okla.— Law enforcement agencies today confirmed a triple shooting that left one person dead and two injured in the Cherokee Nation capital on Labor Day. One of the injured individuals has been treated and released from a local hospital, while the other remains in critical condition, according to law enforcement sources. The names of those involved in the shooting have not been released by authorities.
Police report accident with ‘serious injuries’ affecting traffic in Fort Smith
At approximately 5:35 p.m. on September 9, Fort Smith police responded to a multi-vehicle accident with serious injuries at Fresno Street and S. 5th Street.
KHBS
FBI assisting investigation into deadly shooting in Tahlequah, Oklahoma
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Investigation. The FBI Oklahoma spokesperson confirmed one person died after the Labor Day shooting in Tahlequah. Kayla McCleery said the agency is working jointly with Tahlequah police and the Cherokee Marshal's office on a triple shooting that happened Monday. McCleery confirmed one person had died, and...
72-year-old woman killed in crash near Checotah
CHECOTAH, Okla. — A 72-year-old woman was killed in a car crash near Checotah, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash took place Wednesday afternoon on County Road East 1030, 1 mile north of Checotah in McIntosh County. According to OHP, a 2015 Jeep Grand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news9.com
Off-Duty Adair County Deputy Accused Of Shooting Man In Arkansas
Investigators in Washington County, Arkansas said an off-duty Adair County deputy was involved in a shooting over the weekend. They said on Saturday, Sept. 3, Deputy Travis Adams shot Justin Hellyer twice during an argument. Washington County officials released cell phone video taken by a witness. Hellyer was taken to...
Cookson man dead after fatal crash in Cherokee County
COOKSON, Okla. — A 65-year-old Cookson man is dead after a crash on OK-82, about 1 mile south of Cookson in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Thomas Montapertol, age 65, was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson on Monday morning when the crash happened.
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith Board agrees to settle water payment dispute with Barling
The Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday (Sept. 6) voted 7-0 to approve a settlement with the city of Barling in which that city will pay $325,000 to cover water contract obligations dating back to 2002. Fort Smith initially alleged that Barling owed $1.1 million. The contract between the...
Fort Smith police obtain warrant for hit-and-run suspect
Fort Smith police obtained a warrant on September 7 for Oscar Martinez, 21, in connection to a hit-and-run on April 24.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crawford County Sheriff searching for attempted armed robbery suspect
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Crawford County deputies are on their way to Workman's Hilltop Travel Center on Hwy 282 in Alma off of the Rudy Exit for a report of a possible armed robbery, Friday, Sept. 9. According to Sheriff Jimmy Damante, a family from Texarkana, driving a...
Scott County Fair facing backlash after a Facebook comment about dress code
SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Parents 5NEWS spoke with say they have no problem with the association's post, but have problems with the fair's response in the comments thread. “There’s no reason for grown men to even be looking at little children and I don’t think that’s anything at...
newstalkkzrg.com
Pittsburg officers find man suffering from gunshot wound
This morning at approximately 2:13 a.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of West Forest Street for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. Around this same time, another call came in from a subiect inside a residence in the 300 block of...
CCSO arrests man after finding 1.1 grams of fentanyl in his car
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a man after finding 1.1 grams of fentanyl and nearly $1,000 cash inside his car. On the evening on Sept. 2, CCSO came across an argument happening in the parking lot of the Tahlequah Stockyards. They said one of the people in the argument was Austin Yanez.
Comments / 0