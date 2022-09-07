ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eufaula, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bridge construction begins on Muskogee highway, locals are conflicted on the progress

MUSKOGEE. Okla. — Bridge construction is underway on US-62 in Muskogee, and people in the area have mixed feelings. The major project will replace the East and Westbound bridges over the Arkansas River and the bridges over 55th Street. Oklahoma Department of Transportation Spokesperson Brenda Perry Clark said this needed to happen because these areas are “functionally obsolete.”
stiglernews.com

August heat adds to hottest summer since 2011

August’s heat and drought appeared ferocious at first, with widespread triple-digit temperatures and moisture deficits throughout the first half of the month. A strong cold front signaled a pattern change, however, and the heat settled into more seasonable levels for the last half of the month. On the whole, August was still well above normal and contributed to the hottest climatological summer seen in the state since 2011.
KFOR

Fall front nearing Oklahoma

We have two more warm days before things cool down, at least briefly. Look for afternoon highs near 90 Friday and again on Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday morning, a front will move from north to south through the state. Light rain will be found mainly north before things clear out Sunday.
Z94

The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma

If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
valuenews.com

Cool Grilles Car Show

Broken Arrow Rotary's Car Show to Benefit Local Charities. The Rotary Club of Broken Arrow is sponsoring the “5th Annual Cool Grilles Car Show” on October 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cars, cars, and more cars… this event will show-off over 250 competition cars, specialty models and classic autos. The entire family will find plenty to do, see, eat, and shop along these 5 blocks in Broken Arrow’s Main St. area of the Rose District. In 2019, the Rose District was crowned as the small city “Most Charming Main Street” in Oklahoma by USA Today.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crews working to put out barn fire in Coweta

COWETA, Okla. — Firefighters are working to put out a barn fire in Wagoner County Wednesday morning. The barn is located off 193rd East Avenue in Coweta. Coweta Fire Department Chief Jerry Burtner said the fire broke out around 5 a.m. The barn was full of hay, and a...
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Sallisaw grad at home with veterinary clinic

As a doctor of veterinary medicine, Abby Hanna wants to exude an air of professionalism and compassion. But she admits that her journey to becoming a doctor started more as a cliche. “I know it’s kinda cheesy, everybody says, ‘Oh, I loved animals since I was little, that’s why I wanted to be a vet,’ but it’s kinda that way,” the 2015 Sallisaw graduate said. “Even when I was a little kid, I found…
KTUL

One injured following boating incident at Lake Eufaula, OHP says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol report that one is injured following a boating incident that occurred on Lake Eufaula near the Belle Star Campground. On September 2 around 8:30 p.m., the 52-year-old driver of a 2002 Caravelle was traveling southbound when it struck an underwater sandbar and came to a complete stop.
107.3 PopCrush

One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!

One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
KLAW 101

The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!

Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
