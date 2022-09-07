Read full article on original website
Related
Officials remind boaters of invasive zebra mussels present in nearly 30 Oklahoma lakes
If you have a boat, you may have taken it out for Labor Day and could be heading out again this weekend. But before you do, you need to check it for zebra mussels.
Bridge construction begins on Muskogee highway, locals are conflicted on the progress
MUSKOGEE. Okla. — Bridge construction is underway on US-62 in Muskogee, and people in the area have mixed feelings. The major project will replace the East and Westbound bridges over the Arkansas River and the bridges over 55th Street. Oklahoma Department of Transportation Spokesperson Brenda Perry Clark said this needed to happen because these areas are “functionally obsolete.”
Officials: Chronic wasting disease found in deer near Oklahoma border
Officials say they are taking notice after a white-tailed deer carcass found just south of the Oklahoma border has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.
4 Your Garden: Rethinking ground cover due to Oklahoma’s changing climate
It's been a harsh summer for green thumbs, but gardening guru Linda Vater says "ground cover" for pathways and garden borders is no longer a good choice due to the climate changing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stiglernews.com
August heat adds to hottest summer since 2011
August’s heat and drought appeared ferocious at first, with widespread triple-digit temperatures and moisture deficits throughout the first half of the month. A strong cold front signaled a pattern change, however, and the heat settled into more seasonable levels for the last half of the month. On the whole, August was still well above normal and contributed to the hottest climatological summer seen in the state since 2011.
KFOR
Fall front nearing Oklahoma
We have two more warm days before things cool down, at least briefly. Look for afternoon highs near 90 Friday and again on Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday morning, a front will move from north to south through the state. Light rain will be found mainly north before things clear out Sunday.
The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma
If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
The Top 10 Oklahoma Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes to Visit This Fall!
It's that time of year again, Fall is almost here and Halloween is just around the corner. If you're looking for something to do with the family why not hit the pumpkin patches and corn mazes for some fall family fun? Oklahoma has several corn mazes and pumpkin patches and a lot of them are only a short drive away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ODOT starts $74M Muskogee bridge project
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation started work this week on a $74.7 million dollar bridge replacement project on U-S 62 in Muskogee.
valuenews.com
Cool Grilles Car Show
Broken Arrow Rotary's Car Show to Benefit Local Charities. The Rotary Club of Broken Arrow is sponsoring the “5th Annual Cool Grilles Car Show” on October 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cars, cars, and more cars… this event will show-off over 250 competition cars, specialty models and classic autos. The entire family will find plenty to do, see, eat, and shop along these 5 blocks in Broken Arrow’s Main St. area of the Rose District. In 2019, the Rose District was crowned as the small city “Most Charming Main Street” in Oklahoma by USA Today.
Crews working to put out barn fire in Coweta
COWETA, Okla. — Firefighters are working to put out a barn fire in Wagoner County Wednesday morning. The barn is located off 193rd East Avenue in Coweta. Coweta Fire Department Chief Jerry Burtner said the fire broke out around 5 a.m. The barn was full of hay, and a...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair: What you need to know about the 2022 fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's almost time for the Oklahoma State Fair!. Below is a look at what you'll need to know before you, your family and friends load up the car and go to the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair. Dates, Hours and Admissions. The Oklahoma State Fair runs from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjrh.com
Oklahoma's oldest restaurant: Ike's Chili celebrating 114th anniversary
TULSA, Okla. — Ike's Chili, believed to be Oklahoma's oldest restaurant, is celebrating its 114th anniversary on Saturday. The celebration at their location on Route 66 in Tulsa will be serving up $1.14 Coneys and $1.14 drinks along with cake and a charity raffle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Green Country Family Desperate For Answers After Deadly Crash
A Green Country family wanted to know how a driver can cause a wreck that killed four people and not receive so much as a traffic ticket. So they called News On 6, in hopes of getting answers. Erwin and Janet Christensen found each other later in life. They were...
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Sallisaw grad at home with veterinary clinic
As a doctor of veterinary medicine, Abby Hanna wants to exude an air of professionalism and compassion. But she admits that her journey to becoming a doctor started more as a cliche. “I know it’s kinda cheesy, everybody says, ‘Oh, I loved animals since I was little, that’s why I wanted to be a vet,’ but it’s kinda that way,” the 2015 Sallisaw graduate said. “Even when I was a little kid, I found…
KTUL
One injured following boating incident at Lake Eufaula, OHP says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol report that one is injured following a boating incident that occurred on Lake Eufaula near the Belle Star Campground. On September 2 around 8:30 p.m., the 52-year-old driver of a 2002 Caravelle was traveling southbound when it struck an underwater sandbar and came to a complete stop.
One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!
One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
34 Beagles Adopted After Being Rescued From Oklahoma Testing Facility
Thirty-four beagles rescued from an Oklahoma flea and tick prevention research facility got new homes on Wednesday. Beagle Freedom Project Director, Wendy Wood, said the group has rescued thousands of beagles from testing labs across the country. She said they mostly rescue beagles but also help other dogs, cats, llamas, alpacas, pigs, and more.
The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!
Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
Comments / 0