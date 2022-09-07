ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf rejected by Australian golf club in attempt to bulk 2023 schedule

The Royal Sydney Golf Club has rejected the advances of the LIV Golf Tour as Greg Norman attempts to secure an Australian venue on the 2023 schedule. According to Adam Pengilly of the Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia's most prestigious golf courses has turned down the Saudi-backed series, refusing to be a part of the new 14-event rota.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy