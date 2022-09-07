Despite sustaining some long drives, the Generals couldn't finish off drives and turned the ball over four times. Dropping down a classification is never an easy decision to make, but it's one the Southridge High football team made before the 2022 season. With plenty to prove hosting 6A's Grant on Friday, the Skyhawks pulled off the upset 19-0 behind four turnovers and a night and day difference on offense from the first three quarters to the fourth. Meanwhile the Generals have to pick up the pieces on a frustrating night on offense that saw plenty of movement, but no points...

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO