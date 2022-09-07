Read full article on original website
High School Football Scoreboard
The Guyer Wildcats rolled past Lancaster on Thursday night. The Wildcats got on the board first when Jackson Arnold hit Josiah Martin on a 9-yard touchdown pass three minutes into the game. Lancaster tied it up just before the end of the quarter, and it was 7-7 heading into the...
Maryland HS football week 2 scores & highlights
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Week 2 of high school football action all over Maryland, with plenty of matchups and surprising scores. GAME OF THE WEEK: Quince Orchard at Paint Branch The defending state champs were on the road for a test against Paint Branch, however, it wasn’t a competitive game at all. Quince Orchard […]
Prep football: Saturday's scores
Prep football: Saturday's scores from across the Southland.
Emporia gazette.com
District won't confirm if players were suspended, back on the field
Emporia Public Schools won’t comment on whether or not student-athletes involved in an alleged sexual assault have been suspended or if they are back on the field, the district said Thursday. The statement came after The Gazette asked district community relations manager Lyndel Landgren if he could confirm the...
3 takeaways: Grant football's offense struggles in 19-0 loss at Southridge
Despite sustaining some long drives, the Generals couldn't finish off drives and turned the ball over four times. Dropping down a classification is never an easy decision to make, but it's one the Southridge High football team made before the 2022 season. With plenty to prove hosting 6A's Grant on Friday, the Skyhawks pulled off the upset 19-0 behind four turnovers and a night and day difference on offense from the first three quarters to the fourth. Meanwhile the Generals have to pick up the pieces on a frustrating night on offense that saw plenty of movement, but no points...
Ethan Glynn's football team returns to the field for the first time since his devastating injury
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- Freshman football players from St. Louis Park and Bloomington Jefferson High Schools joined arms on Thursday evening, in honor of the Bloomington player who couldn't join them on the field for the game.Last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska.Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. In their first post on Saturday, they said their son "suffered a severe neck & spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down."On Thursday, Bloomington Head Coach Tim Carlson described the...
'Everybody loved him': Rahway football honors late teammate with emotional win
JERSEY CITY – The Rahway football players reached for the heavens, one hand shaking five fingers and the other hand lifting up two, while chanting “For Ali.” “That’s for you Ali” ...
'Every yard is for him': Litchfield football player honors late dad on the field
LITCHFIELD — A.J. Sypherd is playing football for his Litchfield teammates and coaches, friends and community. But his biggest driving force is the memory of his dad. Sypherd, a junior running back and middle linebacker, lost his dad, Mark Sypherd, to liver cancer on July 31, 2018. Over time, the pain may not be as raw as it once was but it clearly remains.
