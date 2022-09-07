Read full article on original website
ESPN
Bob Bryan to serve as acting U.S. Davis Cup captain after Mardy Fish contracts COVID-19
NEW YORK -- U.S. Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish will miss the group stage matches in Glasgow, Scotland, next week because he got COVID-19, and Bob Bryan will fill in as acting captain. "I'm gutted to not be able to be there after putting a ton of work into this...
Lakers hire former four-year Duke shooting guard
Duke basketball alum Daniel Ewing is well-traveled in the hoops world. Altogether, his expansive list of past experiences should translate into a successful next step as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 39-year-old confirmed his new job via a tweet on Friday, calling it "officially ...
In pictures: Sport pays its tribute to the Queen
Sport paid its tribute to the Queen on Saturday following her death at the age of 96.All the weekend’s football fixtures, the racing schedule and the women’s middleweight world title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields were postponed on Friday as a mark of respect, but cricket, rugby union, rugby league and golf were among the sports which went ahead.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how they paid their respects. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
NBC Sports
U.S. Open: Casper Ruud into men’s final with No. 1 ranking at stake
Norway’s Casper Ruud is into his second major final with a chance to take over the No. 1 ranking for the first time. Ruud, the 23-year-old French Open runner-up, dispatched Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 — including a 55-shot rally to win the first set — in the first U.S. Open men’s semifinal on Friday. He faces Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz or American Frances Tiafoe in Sunday’s final.
FIFA・
U.S. Open tennis: USA's Frances Tiafoe, Spain's Alcaraz reach first semifinals
Men's No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz needed more than five hours to edge his quarterfinal foe, while American Frances Tiafoe won in straight sets to reach his first major semifinal on Day 10 of the 2022 U.S. Open.
Texas commitment Cedric Baxter Jr. dominating as a senior
On300 No. 1 ranked running back and Texas commitment Cedric Baxter Jr. is putting together a dominant senior season. The near 6-foot-2, 213-pound instinctive, patient and physical runner with impressive acceleration has led Edgewater High in Orlando to a 3-0 start to the season. Baxter took to twitter Friday night...
NBC Sports
Avdija, Israel knocked out of EuroBasket with loss to Czechs
Deni Avdija and the Israeli men’s national team fell to the Czech Republic 88-75 on Thursday, ending their bid for a EuroBasket title in the FIBA-run tournament. Placed in Group D along with the Czechs, Netherlands, Serbia, Finland and Poland, Israel dropped three straight after starting 2-0 in group play. Avdija, a 2020 first-round pick of the Wizards, averaged 14.6 points per game across the five contests and recorded two double-doubles including a 12-point, 11-assist performance in Thursday’s defeat.
Casper Ruud, Ons Jabeur make U.S. Open semis; Coco Gauff exits
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Casper Ruud and Ons Jabeur advanced to respective men's and women's semifinal matches, while American Cori "Coco" Gauff's 2022 U.S. Open run ended on Day 9 of the tennis Grand Slam in Flushing, N.Y. Ruud beat No. 13 Matteo Berrettini in straight sets Tuesday at the...
U.S. Open tennis: Jabeur wants 'revenge' versus Swiatek in women's final
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Ons Jabeur wants "revenge" against Iga Swiatek and already knows the game plan she plans to use in their matchup Saturday in the U.S. Open women's singles final, she told reporters at the Grand Slam in Flushing, N.Y. Jabeur spoke about her motivation for the match...
