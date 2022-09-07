ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers hire former four-year Duke shooting guard

Duke basketball alum Daniel Ewing is well-traveled in the hoops world. Altogether, his expansive list of past experiences should translate into a successful next step as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 39-year-old confirmed his new job via a tweet on Friday, calling it "officially ...
The Independent

In pictures: Sport pays its tribute to the Queen

Sport paid its tribute to the Queen on Saturday following her death at the age of 96.All the weekend’s football fixtures, the racing schedule and the women’s middleweight world title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields were postponed on Friday as a mark of respect, but cricket, rugby union, rugby league and golf were among the sports which went ahead.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how they paid their respects. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
NBC Sports

U.S. Open: Casper Ruud into men’s final with No. 1 ranking at stake

Norway’s Casper Ruud is into his second major final with a chance to take over the No. 1 ranking for the first time. Ruud, the 23-year-old French Open runner-up, dispatched Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 — including a 55-shot rally to win the first set — in the first U.S. Open men’s semifinal on Friday. He faces Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz or American Frances Tiafoe in Sunday’s final.
On3.com

Texas commitment Cedric Baxter Jr. dominating as a senior

On300 No. 1 ranked running back and Texas commitment Cedric Baxter Jr. is putting together a dominant senior season. The near 6-foot-2, 213-pound instinctive, patient and physical runner with impressive acceleration has led Edgewater High in Orlando to a 3-0 start to the season. Baxter took to twitter Friday night...
NBC Sports

Avdija, Israel knocked out of EuroBasket with loss to Czechs

Deni Avdija and the Israeli men’s national team fell to the Czech Republic 88-75 on Thursday, ending their bid for a EuroBasket title in the FIBA-run tournament. Placed in Group D along with the Czechs, Netherlands, Serbia, Finland and Poland, Israel dropped three straight after starting 2-0 in group play. Avdija, a 2020 first-round pick of the Wizards, averaged 14.6 points per game across the five contests and recorded two double-doubles including a 12-point, 11-assist performance in Thursday’s defeat.
UPI News

Casper Ruud, Ons Jabeur make U.S. Open semis; Coco Gauff exits

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Casper Ruud and Ons Jabeur advanced to respective men's and women's semifinal matches, while American Cori "Coco" Gauff's 2022 U.S. Open run ended on Day 9 of the tennis Grand Slam in Flushing, N.Y. Ruud beat No. 13 Matteo Berrettini in straight sets Tuesday at the...
