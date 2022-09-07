LEESBURG — The Colquitt County Packers scored 24 points in the fourth quarter Friday night to win the South Georgia battle between two of the top football programs in the area and beat the Lee County Trojans 48-27. “My hat is off to Colquitt County,” said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. “They have a really good football team. We had our chances but we just couldn’t capitalize. It was 24-20 going into the fourth quarter but getting held on downs when we were going to take the lead and then their big play on third and long was just huge. We will learn from this game and it will make us better.”

LEE COUNTY, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO