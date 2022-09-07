Read full article on original website
JDS Glass-Lining Manufacturer Announces Joint Venture with German-Based GMM PfaudlerSumter County Georgia Development AuthoritySumter County, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Tamarack Foods Announces Construction Completion with Ribbon Cutting and Open HouseSumter County Georgia Development AuthorityAmericus, GA
Albany Herald
Georgia Power work leads to temporary closure of Cox Landing
ALBANY — Cox Landing just off Philema Road in Albany was closed Friday so that Georgia Power could use the site to launch a barge and equipment. Cox Landing is expected to be closed Monday and Tuesday as well. Georgia Power has requested and received permission to use the...
Deborah Williams Jones tapped to be first Randolph County manager
CUTHBERT — After a lengthy career in education, Americus native Deborah Williams Jones is stepping into a career that she had contemplated for decades. Jones was selected this week as the first county manager in Randolph County’s history to lead operations in the rural county whose county seat is Cuthbert.
Georgia schools: More guns, more shootings, more security measures
School leaders look for safety measures as disciplinary cases for bringing weapons to school in Georgia have nearly tripled since 2014-15.
southgatv.com
Deriso loses, recall goes forward
CORDELE, GA- Cordele’s controversial Commission Chairman Joshua Deriso has lost his bid of stopping a growing recall petition for his possible removal from office. Friday morning, it was revealed that Judge Kathy Palmer ruled in favor of Trae Sims, who can resume his signature petition. Thursday, a hearing was...
southgatv.com
Georgia’s Pecan Haul
TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
Georgia trooper cadet collapses, dies after training exercise
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a trooper cadet died after a training exercise Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GDPS said Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree was performing an exercise with members of the 113th Trooper School at the...
AMC closure becoming a hot-button issue in Georgia governor’s race
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a letter this week to Wellstar Health System saying the health care company still has responsibilities in the city even after the closure of Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1. Just a few days after the hospital closes, voters will go to...
cobbcountycourier.com
Bookman: Fulton DA builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top
By Jay Bookman, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. I don’t think Georgia is prepared for what’s coming its way. I don’t know how it could be, not with the most important and controversial trial in American history looming in its...
Hartsfield-Jackson’s master plan grows in price, complexity
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's price tag for its expansion and modernization plans is nearly doubling, with more projects planned over a longer time frame.
Injunction stops Phoebe from moving ahead with project
ALBANY — The on-again, off-again nature of what is turning into a saga surrounding Phoebe Putney Health System’s plan to build a nursing education/residence facility at which Albany Technical College will train nurses to help address a shortage that runs through local, state and national health care facilities is off again.
WALB 10
Cordele city chairman and resident petitioning to remove him debate in court
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele City Commission Chairman and the man petitioning to remove him from office hashed out their reasons in court Thursday. The hearing took place in the Crisp County Courthouse with both sides presenting their cases. Trae Sims, a Cordele resident, started the petition in July...
WALB 10
3 enter guilty pleas in Southwest Ga. cases involving firearms, heroin, meth
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three Southwest Georgia people entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Alexander Brown, Sr., 48, of Albany, pleaded guilty to the distribution of heroin. Brown faces a maximum of 30 years in prison to be followed by at least six years of supervised release and a $2,000,000 fine.
Albany Herald
Colquitt County pulls away from Lee County in football showdown
LEESBURG — The Colquitt County Packers scored 24 points in the fourth quarter Friday night to win the South Georgia battle between two of the top football programs in the area and beat the Lee County Trojans 48-27. “My hat is off to Colquitt County,” said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. “They have a really good football team. We had our chances but we just couldn’t capitalize. It was 24-20 going into the fourth quarter but getting held on downs when we were going to take the lead and then their big play on third and long was just huge. We will learn from this game and it will make us better.”
Authorities warn of new deadly 'rainbow fentanyl' pills, powder as drug circulates in Georgia
ATLANTA — After a colorful drug known as "rainbow fentanyl" made news by being circulated nationwide in August, authorities say the deadly pills have now been located in Cobb County. As the U.S. overdose crisis has reached frightening new levels, with more than 107,000 deaths in 2021 from drug...
WALB 10
New construction incentives project encourages new businesses in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners will be starting a new construction incentives project. The goal of the construction incentives project is to encourage developers, investors and contractors to bring their business to the Good Life City. “There are some developers who are very interested in what we’ve got...
Georgia’s Stone Mountain slow to fulfill promise to remove Confederate imagery
The Confederate flags are still there. All four of them. They still fly a few hundred paces up Stone Mountain, high atop their poles in a stone plaza, where the hundreds or thousands of people who summit the granite outcropping each day can’t help but plod past. Some 15...
A fuel spill blocked lanes of I-75 South in Peach County on Thursday
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck on I-75 South between two tractor trailers caused a diesel fuel spill near Peach County on Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 142 at SR 96. There is no information on if anyone was injured...
WALB 10
Parents concerned over field conditions at Albany Area YMCA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some parents are concerned about the conditions of the Albany Area YMCA soccer fields. Some parents told WALB News 10 they have issues with things like the grass not being properly maintained, as well as outdated equipment. Jay Francisco is a soccer coach at the Leesburg...
WALB 10
Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week 4 of southwest Georgia high school football is in the books. FINAL SCORE: Pataula Charter 40, Grace Christian 6. FINAL SCORE: Westfield School 21, Tiftarea Academy 0. FINAL SCORE: Stratford Academy 42, Brookwood 20. Sherwood Christian @ Griffin Christian. David Emmanuel Academy @ Westwood. Saturday...
