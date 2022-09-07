ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Georgia Power work leads to temporary closure of Cox Landing

ALBANY — Cox Landing just off Philema Road in Albany was closed Friday so that Georgia Power could use the site to launch a barge and equipment. Cox Landing is expected to be closed Monday and Tuesday as well. Georgia Power has requested and received permission to use the...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Deriso loses, recall goes forward

CORDELE, GA- Cordele’s controversial Commission Chairman Joshua Deriso has lost his bid of stopping a growing recall petition for his possible removal from office. Friday morning, it was revealed that Judge Kathy Palmer ruled in favor of Trae Sims, who can resume his signature petition. Thursday, a hearing was...
CORDELE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Government
City
Cobb, GA
State
Georgia State
Cobb, GA
Government
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
southgatv.com

Georgia’s Pecan Haul

TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
TY TY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitch Ratings#Board Of Commissioners#The Fitch Group#Moody#Cfo#Cobb Chamber
The Albany Herald

Injunction stops Phoebe from moving ahead with project

ALBANY — The on-again, off-again nature of what is turning into a saga surrounding Phoebe Putney Health System’s plan to build a nursing education/residence facility at which Albany Technical College will train nurses to help address a shortage that runs through local, state and national health care facilities is off again.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

3 enter guilty pleas in Southwest Ga. cases involving firearms, heroin, meth

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three Southwest Georgia people entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Alexander Brown, Sr., 48, of Albany, pleaded guilty to the distribution of heroin. Brown faces a maximum of 30 years in prison to be followed by at least six years of supervised release and a $2,000,000 fine.
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Albany Herald

Colquitt County pulls away from Lee County in football showdown

LEESBURG — The Colquitt County Packers scored 24 points in the fourth quarter Friday night to win the South Georgia battle between two of the top football programs in the area and beat the Lee County Trojans 48-27. “My hat is off to Colquitt County,” said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. “They have a really good football team. We had our chances but we just couldn’t capitalize. It was 24-20 going into the fourth quarter but getting held on downs when we were going to take the lead and then their big play on third and long was just huge. We will learn from this game and it will make us better.”
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

New construction incentives project encourages new businesses in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners will be starting a new construction incentives project. The goal of the construction incentives project is to encourage developers, investors and contractors to bring their business to the Good Life City. “There are some developers who are very interested in what we’ve got...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Parents concerned over field conditions at Albany Area YMCA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some parents are concerned about the conditions of the Albany Area YMCA soccer fields. Some parents told WALB News 10 they have issues with things like the grass not being properly maintained, as well as outdated equipment. Jay Francisco is a soccer coach at the Leesburg...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week 4 of southwest Georgia high school football is in the books. FINAL SCORE: Pataula Charter 40, Grace Christian 6. FINAL SCORE: Westfield School 21, Tiftarea Academy 0. FINAL SCORE: Stratford Academy 42, Brookwood 20. Sherwood Christian @ Griffin Christian. David Emmanuel Academy @ Westwood. Saturday...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy