ST. LOUIS — There is so much to do and see this weekend in the St. Louis area – from East St. Louis, to Clayton, to Ferguson. Here are a few of our top picks. Music at the Intersection Festival: This music festival will take place in the Grand Center Arts District in Midtown. The event features four stages with a full lineup of blues, jazz, hip hop and rock artists. Some of the big names include Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of the St. Lunatics, The Urge, John Scofield, and Erykah Badu.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO