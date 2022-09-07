Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Related
Collinsville High School students make history by going gold
Friday night’s game against Alton High School took on a different look. Many fans were wearing gold-colored t-shirts to raise awareness about childhood cancer.
Today in St. Louis' top 5 favorite weekend events
ST. LOUIS — There is so much to do and see this weekend in the St. Louis area – from East St. Louis, to Clayton, to Ferguson. Here are a few of our top picks. Music at the Intersection Festival: This music festival will take place in the Grand Center Arts District in Midtown. The event features four stages with a full lineup of blues, jazz, hip hop and rock artists. Some of the big names include Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of the St. Lunatics, The Urge, John Scofield, and Erykah Badu.
sharkscene.com
Unexpected Champions: The Equestrian Team
The St. Louis equestrian team competed Aug 27-28, at the Mount. Pleasant fairgrounds. This competition went very well for both girls. Despite the rainy weather conditions, both Bethany Bowerman and Rebekah Ross gained points for their team’s overall scores. This helped to move them up in rankings for the division. Currently, they are in 17th place with 20 more points than Monatabella Bowerman said, “We overcame this obstacle as a team and pulled ahead of Montabella.”
explorestlouis.com
In Its Second Year, Music at the Intersection Will Be Bigger and Louder
On Sept. 10 and 11, Music at the Intersection will take over St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District, with national, regional and local acts set to perform across four stages. In its second year, the festival has grown bigger and louder. Its outdoor footprint includes a mix of urban streets and green spaces, and organizers are expecting approximately 10,000 people to attend the two-day event this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taste in Ferguson, featuring 20 restaurants, to be held this weekend
FERGUSON, Mo. — The 10th annual Taste in Ferguson event is returning as an in-person event this year. Over the last decade it has grown from 300 people to close to 2,000 last year. The event has raised $350,000 to help area youth. 5 On Your Side visited with...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Italian Fest is only 1 week away
Be a Part of the Largest Fest in the St. Louis Bi-State Area Devoted to All Things Italian. Throughout the weekend, you can participate in many events that include:. The Italian Fest is a family-friendly event. Since 1984, Collinsville IL has been celebrating the Italian culture and heritage that our city was built on.
advantagenews.com
Alton Expo starts tonight
The Alton Expo starts tonight, with four nights of carnival food, rides, games, and other special attractions on the Alton riverfront. Centered around the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, there will be local bands throughout the event, a fishing tournament on Saturday, and rides starting at 5pm tonight and tomorrow, and at 1pm Saturday and Sunday.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In St. Louis, MO (Seafood, Soul Food, & More)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you looking for a good place to eat in St. Louis, MO? This city is home to several black-owned restaurants where you can find delicious food and friendly hospitality. If you want to support a local business, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in St. Louis are.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sharkscene.com
St. Louis High School welcomes many new staff members
St. Louis high school greeted new educational staff members Aug. 29, due to staff shortages. In the midst of all the chaos of confused freshmen and groaning seniors roaming the halls, new faces have been noticed throughout the school. As for the 2022-2023 school year, five new staff members have joined the Shark family. The teachers the school was in need of consisted of two science teachers, a physical education teacher, and a economics/civics teacher, and a resource teacher.
Black Nurses Association wants to bridge the gap by providing scholarships
ST. LOUIS – The Black Nurses Association of Greater St. Louis is working on bridging the gap in nursing by providing scholarships to deserving students going into the medical field. Right now, they are preparing for the 5th annual Edith L. Cole Scholarship and Awards Luncheon. Mia Glover, Vice...
KMOV
Taste of St. Louis returns downtown
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The annual Taste of St. Louis is expected to make its return on Friday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. This three-day event will have over 30 restaurants showcase their signature dishes at Ballpark Village. They will also have live music performed by the Eli Young Band, Ozomatli, and more.
New sports reporter Ahmad Hicks joins FOX 9 team from St. Louis
The Twin Cities' FOX affiliate announced Wednesday that Ahmad Hicks is joining the station, which follows the departure of anchor Hobie Artigue in June. He'll be joining a team that includes Jim Rich, Dawn Mitchell and Pierre Noujaim. "I’m excited to join the FOX 9 team and cover everything the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boone Country Connection
Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises Around the Area
September and October Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises in the general area. If you would like to add a show to this list please email the information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Midwest Drag Racing Monthly Cruise-In at...
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: August 2022
The month of August saw some thrilling new additions and unfortunate losses
$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50. “I originally had planned on buying one...
BET
Social Media Reacts To ‘New Jack City’ Stage Play
Film producer Je’Caryous Johnson is bringing the Nino Brown story on tour as a stage play and has tapped One on One alum Flex Alexander, House Of Payne star Allen Payne, Big Daddy Kane, and Naughty By Nature member Treach as the leads. New Jack City was released in...
Tickets on sale for the Polar Express out of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Tickets for the Polar Express out of the St. Louis Union Station went on sale Thursday. Ride the real train to the North Pole and see the Conductor, Santa Clause and his elves. The trip to meet Santa takes one hour, with trains departing at 4:30,...
krcu.org
“Dependin' on Somebody Else is Poor Business” - Robert Bryant’s Life in Freedom
One of the initiatives of the Federal Writers’ Project portion of the Works Progress Administration in 1936 to 1939 was the Slave Narrative Project. This effort sent mostly white writers to interview over 2300 surviving African Americans formerly enslaved. Despite potential issues with the information, the narratives provide a glimpse into the experiences of formerly enslaved people during and after emancipation. One example is Robert Bryant of Herculaneum, Missouri.
Trial begins in killing of Miss Sweetie Pie's grandson
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — A murder-for-hire trial involving former stars of the reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" got underway in St. Louis, where prosecutors allege that James "Tim" Norman arranged his nephew's killing because he needed money from a life insurance policy that he took out on the victim.
feastmagazine.com
Felix’s Pizza Pub offers the biggest slice of pizza in STL
Felix’s Pizza Pub has been a mainstay in Dogtown for nearly 20 years. What is it that keeps people coming back? Well, it could be its enormous single slices – which are a quarter of an 18-inch pie – that it claims are the biggest slice in St. Louis. “People are pretty impressed when they get it on their plates,” co-owner Steven VanderKolb says.
Comments / 0