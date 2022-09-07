ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Today in St. Louis' top 5 favorite weekend events

ST. LOUIS — There is so much to do and see this weekend in the St. Louis area – from East St. Louis, to Clayton, to Ferguson. Here are a few of our top picks. Music at the Intersection Festival: This music festival will take place in the Grand Center Arts District in Midtown. The event features four stages with a full lineup of blues, jazz, hip hop and rock artists. Some of the big names include Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of the St. Lunatics, The Urge, John Scofield, and Erykah Badu.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
sharkscene.com

Unexpected Champions: The Equestrian Team

The St. Louis equestrian team competed Aug 27-28, at the Mount. Pleasant fairgrounds. This competition went very well for both girls. Despite the rainy weather conditions, both Bethany Bowerman and Rebekah Ross gained points for their team’s overall scores. This helped to move them up in rankings for the division. Currently, they are in 17th place with 20 more points than Monatabella Bowerman said, “We overcame this obstacle as a team and pulled ahead of Montabella.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
explorestlouis.com

In Its Second Year, Music at the Intersection Will Be Bigger and Louder

On Sept. 10 and 11, Music at the Intersection will take over St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District, with national, regional and local acts set to perform across four stages. In its second year, the festival has grown bigger and louder. Its outdoor footprint includes a mix of urban streets and green spaces, and organizers are expecting approximately 10,000 people to attend the two-day event this weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Italian Fest is only 1 week away

Be a Part of the Largest Fest in the St. Louis Bi-State Area Devoted to All Things Italian. Throughout the weekend, you can participate in many events that include:. The Italian Fest is a family-friendly event. Since 1984, Collinsville IL has been celebrating the Italian culture and heritage that our city was built on.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Expo starts tonight

The Alton Expo starts tonight, with four nights of carnival food, rides, games, and other special attractions on the Alton riverfront. Centered around the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, there will be local bands throughout the event, a fishing tournament on Saturday, and rides starting at 5pm tonight and tomorrow, and at 1pm Saturday and Sunday.
ALTON, IL
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In St. Louis, MO (Seafood, Soul Food, & More)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you looking for a good place to eat in St. Louis, MO? This city is home to several black-owned restaurants where you can find delicious food and friendly hospitality. If you want to support a local business, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in St. Louis are.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
sharkscene.com

St. Louis High School welcomes many new staff members

St. Louis high school greeted new educational staff members Aug. 29, due to staff shortages. In the midst of all the chaos of confused freshmen and groaning seniors roaming the halls, new faces have been noticed throughout the school. As for the 2022-2023 school year, five new staff members have joined the Shark family. The teachers the school was in need of consisted of two science teachers, a physical education teacher, and a economics/civics teacher, and a resource teacher.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Taste of St. Louis returns downtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The annual Taste of St. Louis is expected to make its return on Friday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. This three-day event will have over 30 restaurants showcase their signature dishes at Ballpark Village. They will also have live music performed by the Eli Young Band, Ozomatli, and more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Boone Country Connection

Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises Around the Area

September and October Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises in the general area. If you would like to add a show to this list please email the information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Midwest Drag Racing Monthly Cruise-In at...
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX2Now

$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50. “I originally had planned on buying one...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
BET

Social Media Reacts To ‘New Jack City’ Stage Play

Film producer Je’Caryous Johnson is bringing the Nino Brown story on tour as a stage play and has tapped One on One alum Flex Alexander, House Of Payne star Allen Payne, Big Daddy Kane, and Naughty By Nature member Treach as the leads. New Jack City was released in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
krcu.org

“Dependin' on Somebody Else is Poor Business” - Robert Bryant’s Life in Freedom

One of the initiatives of the Federal Writers’ Project portion of the Works Progress Administration in 1936 to 1939 was the Slave Narrative Project. This effort sent mostly white writers to interview over 2300 surviving African Americans formerly enslaved. Despite potential issues with the information, the narratives provide a glimpse into the experiences of formerly enslaved people during and after emancipation. One example is Robert Bryant of Herculaneum, Missouri.
HERCULANEUM, MO
feastmagazine.com

Felix’s Pizza Pub offers the biggest slice of pizza in STL

Felix’s Pizza Pub has been a mainstay in Dogtown for nearly 20 years. What is it that keeps people coming back? Well, it could be its enormous single slices – which are a quarter of an 18-inch pie – that it claims are the biggest slice in St. Louis. “People are pretty impressed when they get it on their plates,” co-owner Steven VanderKolb says.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

