Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
columbiachronicle.com
‘Nobody comes to this college because they just want to fit in’: Columbia kicks off new year at Convocation
Bubbles, laughter and upbeat music filled the air at Columbia’s annual New Student Convocation ceremony that brought together students for a new school year and showcased the many student organizations available for new students to get involved in. Alongside the student performers, student leaders and faculty who took the...
A Private Policing Company in St. Louis Is Staffed With Top Police Department Officers
St. Louis’ largest private policing firm — hired to serve the city’s wealthier and whiter neighborhoods — is a who’s who of city police commanders, supervisors and other officers.
KMOV
Over 50 companies hiring at St. Louis job fair
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -JobNewsUSA is hosting a job fair on Thursday, September 15. The fair will run from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at Orlando’s Event & Conference Center in Maryland Heights. There will be over 50 different companies in attendance from the St. Louis area. Some of the...
St. Louis Co. couple paid nearly $80K for elderly care not provided
ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has sentenced a St. Louis couple that was paid nearly $80,000 to care for elderly Medicard recipients but failed to fulfill their responsibilities. Qais Meraj, 33, was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release and a $5,000 fine. Aziza...
St. Louis homeless shelter asks for support after funds get cut off
ST. LOUIS — City Hope St. Louis has helped thousands of unhoused individuals and now the organization is needing assistance. The shelter began in September 2019 to address urgent needs during a Winter Vortex that covered the region. Now three years later, it operates multiple Night by Night (NBN) shelters in the region.
Taste in Ferguson, featuring 20 restaurants, to be held this weekend
FERGUSON, Mo. — The 10th annual Taste in Ferguson event is returning as an in-person event this year. Over the last decade it has grown from 300 people to close to 2,000 last year. The event has raised $350,000 to help area youth. 5 On Your Side visited with...
feastmagazine.com
Father-and-son duo serves up brunch fare at Hatch’d STL in south St. Louis
In Princeton Heights, a new daytime eatery serves up brunch seven days a week. Hatch’d STL debuted on May 31 in the space previously occupied by Quincy Street Bistro, featuring breakfast and lunch fare including skillets, omelets, house-smoked meats and much more. The concept comes from father-and-son duo Paul...
Webster Groves coffee shop named among Yelp’s Top 100 in US
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Millions rely on a daily dose of coffee to get through the day. While the routines and preferences might look different for coffee connoisseurs, the goal for a quality cup of joe is universal. Yelp recently released its updated “Top Coffee Shops in US and...
Today in St. Louis' top 5 favorite weekend events
ST. LOUIS — There is so much to do and see this weekend in the St. Louis area – from East St. Louis, to Clayton, to Ferguson. Here are a few of our top picks. Music at the Intersection Festival: This music festival will take place in the Grand Center Arts District in Midtown. The event features four stages with a full lineup of blues, jazz, hip hop and rock artists. Some of the big names include Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of the St. Lunatics, The Urge, John Scofield, and Erykah Badu.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In St. Louis, MO (Seafood, Soul Food, & More)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you looking for a good place to eat in St. Louis, MO? This city is home to several black-owned restaurants where you can find delicious food and friendly hospitality. If you want to support a local business, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in St. Louis are.
St. Louis American
Megan Green brings chance to keep city moving forward
As we prepare to vote for the alderperson who will fill the vacated aldermanic presidency in the city of St. Louis, we want to note that long existent fissures in the country have helped create a divide in national politics that is growing. This troubling divisiveness plagues the city and its future because St. Louis finds itself beholden in critical ways to a rural-dominated Missouri state government that has gained and maintained power with its alignment with politics based mostly on the social and cultural aspects of personal identity. This urban-rural divide has been an inhibiting factor to more vibrant growth and development in this state and its urban regions compared to some of its peer states.
Landlords pursue restaurant Layla at Grove, Webster Groves locations
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Layla, located at 4317 Manchester Ave. in The Grove neighborhood, has been ordered to vacate the property after failing to pay rent, according to a notice posted on the restaurant's door. Meanwhile, the restaurant's landlord in Webster Groves is suing for back rent. The...
KSDK
5 dead at City Justice Center in St. Louis this year: 'We are going to get the answers that the public deserves' says local leader
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway following the fifth death of a detainee at the City Justice Center this year. Correctional officers made an emergency call for medical assistance. Medical staff performed life-saving measures and the detainee was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly...
St. Louis small business owner gets results after waiting for city lifeline
Many St. Louis small businesses are still struggling from the impact of the pandemic and a challenging economy.
SSM health expert talks about new COVID-19 booster
The CDC authorized a new updated COVID-19 booster shot last week. The shot is designed to provide protection against the original strain of COVID-19 along with the newest Omicron variants of the virus.
'I shouldn't be penalized because I'm having a period': Period poverty continues in St. Louis
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Period insecurity has become a public health issue. A recent, national study looked at St. Louis high schoolers and found nearly two-thirds of those asked had missed class because they didn't have access to products. Data also shows that 46% of low-income women have had...
krcu.org
“Dependin' on Somebody Else is Poor Business” - Robert Bryant’s Life in Freedom
One of the initiatives of the Federal Writers’ Project portion of the Works Progress Administration in 1936 to 1939 was the Slave Narrative Project. This effort sent mostly white writers to interview over 2300 surviving African Americans formerly enslaved. Despite potential issues with the information, the narratives provide a glimpse into the experiences of formerly enslaved people during and after emancipation. One example is Robert Bryant of Herculaneum, Missouri.
Tim’s Travels: Celtic Festival in Washington, Mo.
WASHINGTON, Mo. – It’s Friday! Who’s up for a festival? Tim Ezell has found one for ya. He was in Washington, Missouri where the Celtic Festival has kicked into high gear. Click here for more information.
St. Louis says it’s recycling despite viewer video
A viewer video appeared to show a St. Louis garbage truck mixing trash & recycling. City leaders said it’s not what it seems.
Royalty in St. Louis: The day a future king visited the Arch
ST. LOUIS — With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, her first son, Charles, has ascended the throne. But 45 years before he became king, Britain's new monarch, who will be known as King Charles III, paid a visit to St. Louis. On Oct. 21, 1977, he spent six...
