jsugamecocksports.com
JSU Women To Open Fields Era at Golfweek Fall Challenge
PAWLEY'S ISLAND, S.C. – A new era in Jacksonville State women's golf will get underway on Sunday, when the Gamecocks compete under head coach Robbie Fields for the first time at the Golfweek Fall Challenge. Fields' women's team will begin their 2022-23 season at the 20-team event that will...
jsugamecocksports.com
Gamecocks dominate Murray State to remain unbeaten
MURRAY, Ky. - Anwat Lewis rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns as Jacksonville State improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2013 with a 34-3 win over ex-Ohio Valley Conference rival Murray State at Roy Stewart Stadium. The Gamecocks defeated the Racers (0-2) for the eighth straight time...
jsugamecocksports.com
Volleyball Beats Samford 3-1 to Sweep Gamecock Classic
JACKSONVILLE – Jacksonville State volleyball completed a sweep of the Gamecock Classic on Saturday night by taking down Samford in four sets (17-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21). That victory moved JSU to 9-0 on the year and extends their best start to non-conference play in the program's Division I history.
