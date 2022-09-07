Read full article on original website
Deadly House Fire on Hilton Head Island: Incident at Palmetto Dunes claims Missouri tourist's life
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A fire in the heart of Hilton Head Island Friday claimed the life of a 65-year-old Missouri man who was on the island vacationing. Robert Carpenter, 65, from St. Joseph, Missouri, was killed. Investigators are now working to learn what started the fire on...
Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar
A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
UPDATED: Bread Co. Betrays Us, Changes Name to Panera in Some Metro St. Louis Locations
We can only hope they'll continue slicing their bagels like bread
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
MISSOURI – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County. The first crash happened overnight on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Bryant Vetter, 30, of Wright City,...
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
1 dead after motorcycle crash in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcycle crash left one person dead early Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at 2 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 70, near mile marker 204.4. According to the crash report, the driver of a 2013...
St. Louis Co. couple paid nearly $80K for elderly care not provided
ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has sentenced a St. Louis couple that was paid nearly $80,000 to care for elderly Medicard recipients but failed to fulfill their responsibilities. Qais Meraj, 33, was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release and a $5,000 fine. Aziza...
A Website says it found the Best French Fries in all of Missouri
Sorry McDonald's, while everyone loves your fries, they aren't the winners of Missouri's Best 2022 award for Best French Fries in all of Missouri. The winner of that award goes to a burger and shake place that is found in only one city in the state. French Fries are just...
Missouri Bakery Closing After 27 Years Due to Workforce, Costs
This is sadly a sign of the times that is becoming way too common for many businesses. A Missouri bakery has announced they will be closing after 27 years to due the limitations of available workforce and rising costs to do business. Heaven Scent Bakery in O'Fallon, Missouri made the...
A Popular Missouri Pizza Staple Will Now Be Available In Frozen Aisle. Which One?
Being from Chicago area, one thing that I know and can really appreciate is really good pizza. Whether it is thin crust, deep dish, stuffed, or whatever, it is all good. In Sedalia we have major chains like Papa Johns, Little Caesars, Domino's and Pizza Hut. Mazzio's has good pizza, Casey's is underrated and Fazoli's I have yet to try.
Summoning inspiration from solitary, Missouri resident wins PEN America prison writing award
TOPEKA — Alex Tretbar scratched Lou Reed lyrics into the concrete “rhomboid exoskeleton” of an Oregon jail’s solitary confinement hole, then found the strength to write about it. “Some people work very hard,” the song goes, “but still they never get it right.” Tretbar, a Wichita native and University of Kansas graduate, references the experience […] The post Summoning inspiration from solitary, Missouri resident wins PEN America prison writing award appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Customers say this Wentzville contractor took big deposits, never completed work
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Viewers have recently reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns about a Wentzville company that they said took their money and skipped town. Wentzville natives Corliss Foley and Michael Balcom live roughly three miles from one another, but they were recently drawn together by their remarkably similar stories.
Sign Up To Participate in Missouri’s Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill
(Farmington) Southeast Missouri experienced it’s largest earthquake in 30 years on November 17th of last year. The 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region. Next month, the Great Central U.S. Shakeout Earthquake Drill will take place. Jeff Briggs is Missouri’s earthquake program manager....
Photos: Fatal shooting at north St. Louis County grocery store
This still photo taken from video shows an altercation at the Beverly Hills Supermarket that resulted in the death of Kardayé Moore, 23, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. This still photo taken from video shows an altercation at the Beverly Hills Supermarket that resulted in the death of Kardayé Moore, 23, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Development boom taking shape along Zumbehl Road near I-70 in St. Charles
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) - Drivers along I-70 in St. Charles will continue to see new construction popping up along Zumbehl Road as developers move into the area. At the corner of I-70 and Zumbehl Road, construction of a Chick-fil-A is currently underway. The corner property will house a total of three buildings. Chipotle and Jersey Mikes will share a space and a third building will house another tenant.
Roughly 165 citations later, Valley Park sues over scrap heap off I-44
VALLEY PARK — Wrecked cars, rebar and rusted metal parts have piled up for years at a metal recycling business along Interstate 44 in west St. Louis County. The city where it’s located, Valley Park, says it’s an eyesore and a nuisance. The business, Scrap Mart LLC, says it’s a thriving company with a right to be there.
Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock
Osage Beach police are trying to find out what killed a person whose body was found under a boat dock on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One dies in Franklin County house fire
One person has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in Franklin County.
Look for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in the Metro East this weekend
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is cruising through Illinois this weekend. You can ketchup with the drivers for a picture of the iconic vehicle. They will be stopping at several grocery stores and markets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The vehicle is co-piloted by Benny Buns...
1 killed, another injured after shots ring out at North County supermarket
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was taken into custody following a shooting inside a north St. Louis County supermarket Wednesday evening. Officers were called to Bevelry Hills Supermarket on Natural Bridge after a man fired several shots inside, police said. Once there, they found 23-year-old Kardaye’ Moore with a gunshot to his stomach. A second man, who was shot in both his hands, was also found inside the store.
