A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO