ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar

A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Ste. Genevieve, MO
Society
City
Ste. Genevieve, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Industry#Wood Family Funeral Home
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Bakery Closing After 27 Years Due to Workforce, Costs

This is sadly a sign of the times that is becoming way too common for many businesses. A Missouri bakery has announced they will be closing after 27 years to due the limitations of available workforce and rising costs to do business. Heaven Scent Bakery in O'Fallon, Missouri made the...
Missouri Independent

Summoning inspiration from solitary, Missouri resident wins PEN America prison writing award

TOPEKA — Alex Tretbar scratched Lou Reed lyrics into the concrete “rhomboid exoskeleton” of an Oregon jail’s solitary confinement hole, then found the strength to write about it. “Some people work very hard,” the song goes, “but still they never get it right.” Tretbar, a Wichita native and University of Kansas graduate, references the experience […] The post Summoning inspiration from solitary, Missouri resident wins PEN America prison writing award appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
mymoinfo.com

Sign Up To Participate in Missouri’s Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill

(Farmington) Southeast Missouri experienced it’s largest earthquake in 30 years on November 17th of last year. The 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region. Next month, the Great Central U.S. Shakeout Earthquake Drill will take place. Jeff Briggs is Missouri’s earthquake program manager....
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

Photos: Fatal shooting at north St. Louis County grocery store

This still photo taken from video shows an altercation at the Beverly Hills Supermarket that resulted in the death of Kardayé Moore, 23, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. This still photo taken from video shows an altercation at the Beverly Hills Supermarket that resulted in the death of Kardayé Moore, 23, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Development boom taking shape along Zumbehl Road near I-70 in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) - Drivers along I-70 in St. Charles will continue to see new construction popping up along Zumbehl Road as developers move into the area. At the corner of I-70 and Zumbehl Road, construction of a Chick-fil-A is currently underway. The corner property will house a total of three buildings. Chipotle and Jersey Mikes will share a space and a third building will house another tenant.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Roughly 165 citations later, Valley Park sues over scrap heap off I-44

VALLEY PARK — Wrecked cars, rebar and rusted metal parts have piled up for years at a metal recycling business along Interstate 44 in west St. Louis County. The city where it’s located, Valley Park, says it’s an eyesore and a nuisance. The business, Scrap Mart LLC, says it’s a thriving company with a right to be there.
VALLEY PARK, MO
KMOV

1 killed, another injured after shots ring out at North County supermarket

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was taken into custody following a shooting inside a north St. Louis County supermarket Wednesday evening. Officers were called to Bevelry Hills Supermarket on Natural Bridge after a man fired several shots inside, police said. Once there, they found 23-year-old Kardaye’ Moore with a gunshot to his stomach. A second man, who was shot in both his hands, was also found inside the store.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy