Skyler Jones
2d ago
give homeless a choice.....jail of fema camp. that simple. 90% of homeless is due to heavy drug use that causes mental health problems and more drug use on top of that. there is plenty of help out there if you want it so no excuse
Recreational pot petition will stay on MO ballot; judge rules
A judge in Cole County has ruled in favor of the Missouri Secretary of state in a lawsuit disputing whether signatures that were certified at the last minute were valid because they were verified by the state instead of the county.
Parson picks Borthwick and Harmison to fill judge openings
Gov. Mike Parson announced on Friday, Sept. 9, two judicial appointments of Springfield lawyers. Circuit Judge Becky J.W. Borthwick, of Springfield, was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. Borthwick is a circuit judge in the 31st Judicial Circuit (Greene County). She was born in 1969 and earned...
GOVERNOR PARSON PROCLAIMS SEPTEMBER 11-17 AS WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROFESSIONALS WEEK IN MISSOURI
Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring September 11-17, 2022, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri. The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the vital work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities strong. The proclamation highlights the important contributions made...
Greene County judge gets promotion; Judge Holden replaced
Missouri Governor announced five judicial appointments in the state Friday, revealing two judges from Springfield will soon hold new positions in the state.
Missouri Secretary of State explains stance in controversial case
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft weighed in on the hotly debated Moore v. Harper case which will determine whether redistricting power lies with state legislators or the courts.
Group tries to get Missouri recreational marijuana taken off November ballot
A judge heard arguments in a lawsuit from an anti-drug group seeking to take recreational marijuana legalization off Missouri’s ballot.
Column: Nonpartisan information, not endorsements, key to Daily Citizen plans
With Labor Day in the rearview mirror, you can expect the political season to kick into high gear with a flurry of TV ads and a constant flow of campaign mailers and candidates knocking on your door. In the next two months leading up to the Nov. 8 election, the...
“It’s a win-win for the state and voters;” Breaking down the recreational marijuana ballot measure
After a court ruling in Cole County Friday, voters in Missouri could pass a constitutional amendment allowing the use of recreational marijuana in Missouri.
Anyone can vote two weeks before a Missouri election
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Eligible voters can cast a ballot right now for the next President of the Board of Aldermen. There is a Special Primary Municipal Election in St. Louis on September 13. But, all Missouri voters now have the option to vote early. The election is between...
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
State seeking death penalty against James Phelps
According to court records, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case against one of the men accused of kidnapping, killing and dismembering the body of a woman in Dallas County.
Agape boarding school must close unless worker is fired, says Cedar Co. judge
The judge’s order states the worker’s presence at Agape “constitutes an ‘immediate health or safety concern.’”
KMOV
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards faces illegal drug charges
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local doctor known for providing medical marijuana cards is now facing illegal drug charges. Dr. Zinia Thomas is a licensed psychiatrist in the state of Missouri, but earlier this month, police said she was illegally in possession of a large amount of marijuana and ecstasy pills.
Anti-government group Oath Keepers purported to have Arkansas politicians, law enforcement as members
A report of a militant ant-government group paints a troubling membership picture for Arkansas.
Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas
After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years
PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
FBI warns of increase in sextortion threats in northwest Arkansas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - FBI agents say they have noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area. The FBI and local police in northwest Arkansas have received numerous reports of predators attempting to coerce young boys into sending sexual videos of themselves and then extorting money from these victims. Here’s how this disturbing scheme works:
Missouri man involved in catalytic converter thefts sentenced to 9 months in prison
U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Wednesday sentenced a man involved in the theft and sale of 39 catalytic converters to nine months in prison and ordered him to pay restitution of $46,001. D’Ante Carter, 38, acted as a lookout as another man stole the catalytic converters, which contain...
Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
Aurora and Marionville PD face issues caused by homelessness
AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora and Marionville Police Department has received more calls recently about homeless people breaking into abandoned houses or buildings. “Being homeless is not the problem,” Police Chief Wes Coatney said. “The problem is when people commit a crime because they are homeless.” Coatney said Aurora and Marionville have about 10,000 people […]
