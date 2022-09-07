Read full article on original website
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Another Georgia Bulldogs win, but Kirby Smart wasn't impressed
Georgia threw for more than 350 yards, scored on its first six possessions, had 15 receivers catch at least one pass and didn’t let an opponent in the end zone for the second straight week in a 33-0 win over visiting Samford on Saturday in Athens. But Kirby Smart...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
T.J. White and Derrick Adams lead Jackson High boys cross country to second-place finish
The Jackson High Red Devils brought home a second-place trophy from a cross country meet at Lafayette Christian School in LaGrange on Aug. 30. The boys came home with the trophy and two medals from sophomores T.J. White and Derrick Adams, who placed sixth and seventh overall. Rounding out the top 5 boys finishers were Javier Reynolds, Mason VanLandingham, and Santiago Reynolds.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Anna Ashe is Jackson’s first full-time female firefighter
JACKSON — At 19, Jacksonville, Fla., native Anna Ashe made history when she recently became Jackson’s first full-time female firefighter. The city has employed female firefighters in the past, but Ashe is the first full-time female firefighter.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. • Warren Fitzgerald Akins, 35, Dover...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Jackson Police charge Forsyth woman with nine drug-related felonies
JACKSON — A Forsyth woman has been charged with numerous drug violations following an investigation by the Jackson Police Department. The JPD on Thursday, Sept. 8, served warrants on Tiffany Noel Jones, charging her with nine felonies — violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization Act; theft by deception; fraudulently obtaining controlled substances; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute 2,320 vials of Ketamine, a Schedule II controlled substance; possession with the intent to distribute 19,424 tablets of Tramadol, a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of 300 5mg tablets of Diazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of 200 tablets of Lorazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance; and possession of 200 10mg tablets of Diazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance.
