'Upset and hurt' Georgia Tech looks to stop slide with Western Carolina in town Saturday

jacksonprogress-argus.com
University system waiving standardized test scores for admission to most campuses
ATLANTA — The University System of Georgia will waive SAT and ACT test requirements at most of the system’s 26 institutions for another year, system Chancellor Sonny Perdue announced Thursday. The university system didn’t include the tests as an admissions requirement for the fall semester this year at...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PHOTOS: Former Ambassador Nikki Haley joins U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker at campaign rally in Norcross
Nikki Haley stumps for Kemp, Walker in first of many big-name visits. Former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley came to Georgia Friday to stump for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker in separate metro Atlanta campaign stops. The visit from the potential 2024 presidential contender is likely to be the first of many heading into the Nov. 8 election. “I […]
jacksonprogress-argus.com
ON THE MARKET: Luxury Atlanta estate used in CW series 'Legacies' features multiple homes, sporting facilities
Kent Rock Manor is a luxury estate in Loganville which was made famous by the CW series, “Legacies” as the Salvatore Boarding School, and was once featured on MTV's Teen Cribs. The 50+ acre property features several distinct buildings including a manor with gated access, a carriage house...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
GET OUT THERE: Things to do in the Butts County area this weekend, September 9-11
Get out and about in the Butts County area this weekend. From festivals to football there's plenty to choose from.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Suspect charged with two counts of murder in the killings of two Georgia sheriff's deputies shot while serving an arrest warrant
Two men are facing charges after two Cobb County, Georgia, sheriff's deputies were fatally shot Thursday while serving an arrest warrant. The men, Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, made their first appearances at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center Friday and were charged. Neither has been assigned an attorney yet.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
2 Georgia sheriff's deputies were shot and killed while serving a warrant, authorities say. The suspects have been apprehended
Two suspects have been arrested after a pair of Cobb County, Georgia, sheriff's deputies were shot and killed while serving a warrant Thursday night in what the sheriff described as an "ambush." The two deputies were attempting to serve a warrant for failure to appear for theft by deception, Sheriff...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
For Jackson and Flint, the water may be back but the trust is gone
Six-year-old Charles Wilson V is scared to drink out of the water fountain at his school. "I will die," he says matter-of-factly when asked the reason why.
