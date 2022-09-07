Read full article on original website
Singleton, Kamassah, Matthews Lead Cougars to Victory
HOUSTON – Two goals in the first half by forwards Janna Singleton and Nadia Kamassah led the University of Houston Soccer program to a 3-1 victory Sunday evening against Houston Baptist from Sorrels Field on the campus of HBU. The Cougars (3-3-1) outshot the Huskies (0-5-2) 17-11 for the...
Football Falls at Texas Tech in Second Straight OT Game
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Donovan Smith ran 9 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime, lifting Texas Tech to a 33-30 victory over No. 25 Houston on Saturday. A back-and-forth finish ended with the Red Raiders (2-0) beating a ranked nonconference opponent in the regular season for the first time since 1989, a span of 14 games.
Men’s Golf in 2nd after Jim Rivers Intercollegiate First Round
CHOUDRANT, La. – University of Houston senior Austyn Reily and redshirt freshman Ruben Lindsay each fired 4-under 68s to lead the Cougars and tie for eighth following the First Round of the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate on Sunday afternoon. As a team, the Cougars finished the First Round with a...
Janda, Theut Power Sweep
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The University of Houston volleyball team won its eighth match in a row on Saturday, defeating Kennesaw State in straight sets (25-20, 25-19, 25-12). The eight-match winning streak for the Cougars (8-1) ties head coach David Rehr's longest winning streak while at Houston. Senior Mogran Janda...
Men’s Golf Opens Season at Jim Rivers Intercollegiate on Sunday
CHOUDRANT, La. – The University of Houston Men's Golf program opens its fall season Sunday morning when it tees off at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at Squire Creek Country Club and Golf Course. The Cougars will play 18 holes each day through Tuesday on the 7,105-yard, par-72 course. A...
