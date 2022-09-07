Read full article on original website
Sheriff identifies Georgia deputies killed while serving warrant
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have identified the Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty Thursday night. Loved ones are mourning U.S. Army veteran and law enforcement officer Jonathan Koleski, who had been with the sheriff's office since 2007. The 42-year-old had served three tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
2 deputies killed in line of duty while serving warrant in neighborhood, Georgia sheriff says
MARIETTA, Ga. — Two deputies were shot and killed while in the line of duty serving a warrant at a Marietta home Thursday, according to the Cobb County Sheriff. Two suspects are in custody after a hours-long standoff, Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens said. It happened in the Hampton Glen area, near the McNeel Farms neighborhood. Officers blocked off John Ward Road at Habersham Drive in Marietta.
Jail and court records identify suspects in killing of Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County jail and court records now identify the men arrested at the scene Thursday night where two sheriff's deputies were shot and killed. One individual is identified in jail records as Christopher Cook. His listed address is the same as the location of the shooting. The other individual is identified in records as Christopher Golden.
Employee shoots co-worker at restaurant owned by 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star
ATLANTA — A suspect is on the run after shooting a co-worker at a well-known South Fulton restaurant owned by a local celebrity. It happened at Blaze Steak and Seafood off Cascade Road on Wednesday night. The restaurant is owned by 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker.
