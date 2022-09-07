Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of September?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
NEWSBTC
Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months
Events around the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin seems to swing uncontrollably. As a result, there has been a drastic drop in price in the entire crypto market, with Bitcoin unable to maintain its stronghold. This is contrary to the expectations of many institutional investors and other participants in the industry.
What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?
The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
This Cryptocurrency Surged Ahead of Ethereum's Upcoming 'Merge.' Is Now the Time to Buy?
The long-anticipated transition of Ethereum's network is only days away.
NEWSBTC
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)
With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
kitco.com
Ethereum futures volume and transaction count surpass Bitcoin ahead of the Merge
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Traders have been preparing to capitalize on the hype around the Merge by piling into Ether derivatives for...
cryptoglobe.com
Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months
The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Solana and Avalanche have the potential to surpass Ethereum one day.
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Researcher Says Post Ethereum’s Merge, Bitcoin Could Be ‘Regulated Away’
Independent crypto researcher Kyle McDonald explained last Friday (September 2) why Bitcoin could get even more attention from regulators — due to its high energy consumption — after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade has been completed. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which marks the Ethereum network’s...
Will Shiba Inu Benefit More From Ethereum's Upcoming Merge or Shibarium?
Shiba Inu has a few catalysts coming in the not-too-distant future.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin retests $21K as it takes back ground from Ethereum ahead of The Merge
Bitcoin is up 10.3% on the day following an overnight rally taking it back over $20,000 and testing the $21,000 resistance. Interestingly, the ETH-BTC chart shows that Ethereum gave up its recent gains against Bitcoin — falling 4% on the day. Ethereum rose 4.5% against the Dollar overnight but fell by a similar amount against Bitcoin. Ethereum had reached 0.84 BTC but is now trading at 0.81, still 5% up since the start of September.
u.today
BTC Crashes to Lowest Level Since July, David Gokhshtein Explains Who Buys LUNC, Whales Buy 475 Billion SHIB Ahead of ETH Merge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly crashes to lowest level since early July. Yesterday, the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin, suddenly plunged to $19,020, its lowest level since July 13. This comes after BTC got stuck in its narrowest trading range in two years. Such periods of anemic trading are typically followed by extreme volatility. Meanwhile, the king crypto seems to be aiming to the price level predicted by T3 Trading Group's Scott Redler, who believes that BTC will plunge to $10,000 if bears manage to push it below the pivotal $17,600 support level. At the moment of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $18,860, down 4.6% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
investing.com
What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday
The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,257 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $67,145,642 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1hM4WDTzJLkC3z5HAs7UK7KDyxANdASDF. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
