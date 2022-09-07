ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
NEWSBTC

Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months

Events around the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin seems to swing uncontrollably. As a result, there has been a drastic drop in price in the entire crypto market, with Bitcoin unable to maintain its stronghold. This is contrary to the expectations of many institutional investors and other participants in the industry.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Etc#Treasury#Eth#Pow
Money

What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?

The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)

With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptoglobe.com

Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months

The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin retests $21K as it takes back ground from Ethereum ahead of The Merge

Bitcoin is up 10.3% on the day following an overnight rally taking it back over $20,000 and testing the $21,000 resistance. Interestingly, the ETH-BTC chart shows that Ethereum gave up its recent gains against Bitcoin — falling 4% on the day. Ethereum rose 4.5% against the Dollar overnight but fell by a similar amount against Bitcoin. Ethereum had reached 0.84 BTC but is now trading at 0.81, still 5% up since the start of September.
MARKETS
u.today

BTC Crashes to Lowest Level Since July, David Gokhshtein Explains Who Buys LUNC, Whales Buy 475 Billion SHIB Ahead of ETH Merge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly crashes to lowest level since early July. Yesterday, the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin, suddenly plunged to $19,020, its lowest level since July 13. This comes after BTC got stuck in its narrowest trading range in two years. Such periods of anemic trading are typically followed by extreme volatility. Meanwhile, the king crypto seems to be aiming to the price level predicted by T3 Trading Group's Scott Redler, who believes that BTC will plunge to $10,000 if bears manage to push it below the pivotal $17,600 support level. At the moment of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $18,860, down 4.6% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
MARKETS
investing.com

What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday

The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,257 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $67,145,642 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1hM4WDTzJLkC3z5HAs7UK7KDyxANdASDF. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy