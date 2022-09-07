Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 after serving 70 years as monarch of the United Kingdom and several Commonwealth states. She was 96. On July 6, 1959, when she was 33 years old and seven years into her reign, she arrived via the newly opened St. Lawrence Seaway on the since-decommissioned Royal Yacht Britannia for her one-and-only visit to Chicago. She stayed in the city for 14 hours and spent part of that afternoon in Hyde Park, seeing the University of Chicago campus from a Lincoln given to her by President Dwight Eisenhower, and the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

