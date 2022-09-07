ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Hyde Park Herald

Irving Charles Carrig dies at 89; loved birds, theater and philosophy

Irving Charles "Irv" Carrig, a longtime Hyde Parker, academic, civil servant and father of five with a multitude of hobbies, died on Aug. 31 at the age of 89. He was born in Columbus, Nebraska, the only child of Lester and Katharina (Speice), and grew up in a Catholic household filled with the sounds of Chopin, Bach and American standards his mother played on the piano. After the family moved to Omaha, Carrig attended Creighton Prep; he also worked part-time jobs at the Omaha stockyards, in his father’s cattle spraying business and driving a beer truck.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Queen Elizabeth II dies; visited Hyde Park in 1959

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 after serving 70 years as monarch of the United Kingdom and several Commonwealth states. She was 96. On July 6, 1959, when she was 33 years old and seven years into her reign, she arrived via the newly opened St. Lawrence Seaway on the since-decommissioned Royal Yacht Britannia for her one-and-only visit to Chicago. She stayed in the city for 14 hours and spent part of that afternoon in Hyde Park, seeing the University of Chicago campus from a Lincoln given to her by President Dwight Eisenhower, and the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
State
Massachusetts State
City
Harvard, IL
Chicago, IL
Obituaries
Hyde Park Herald

Ebony Lucas making third run for 4th Ward alderwoman

Ebony Lucas, an Oakland real estate attorney, is the first declared candidate for next year’s open-seat election for alderperson of the 4th Ward, focusing on affordable housing and local commercial development. "I still live in the community. I still love this community. I'm still passionate about the development that...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Day School launches learning disability training program for educators

The Hyde Park Day School, for elementary students with learning disabilities like dyslexia or language impairments but without intellectual disabilities, has launched the Joanne Steinback Educator Training Institute for educators and other professionals. The institute, headed by a trainer, Tara Montgomery, will offer professional education in Wilson learning methods (for...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milton Friedman
Person
Asher
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Sounds Good! Choir sings in-person again

“Alright, sopranos now,” co-founder Jonathan Miller said, motioning to a seated group. Accompanied by the piano, the section of older adults holding sheet music in a semicircle around the small chapel stage began to sing. On Monday morning, the Hyde Park Sounds Good! Choir, a chorus for people 55...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Fall museums guide: art across Hyde Park

The group exhibition "The Language Between Worlds" is open through Oct. 29. It features work by five artists, including two former HPAC residents, who examines racial inequality in American society through their own language of symbols, visual cues and narrative structures. The show features paintings, drawings, textiles and prints. Allison Peters Quinn, HPAC's director of exhibition and residency programs, curated.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#University Of California#University Of Cambridge#University Of Chicago#Harvard University#Iowa State College#Iowa State University#The School Of Business#The Economics Department#The Economic Society
Hyde Park Herald

Intrigue, thwarted love, religious disobedience and more: the upcoming opera season

Lyric Opera of Chicago opens its 2022–23 season on Friday, September 9 with an early Verdi opera, “Ernani”. This love quadrangle has drama and great music galore. The title character is a persecuted nobleman who has disguised himself as an outlaw. He loves Elvira, but there are two other men seeking her attention: her uncle and the King of Spain. The opera is based on a Victor Hugo play.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Get COVID boosters ASAP, Arwady says

The second generation of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, made to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the omicron strain, are on their way. Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health says people should get them as soon as they are able, as BA.4 and BA.5 are incredibly infectious subvariants that are overwhelmingly spreading right now.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Army
Hyde Park Herald

The Promontory settled into singular role as performance venue

The Promontory's ground-floor restaurant is closed for good, and the University of Chicago Commercial Real Estate Operations, which owns the building, is looking for a new tenant to take its place. But two years after the pandemic forced the restaurant's initial closing, The Promontory's second-story performance venue, bar and patio...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Buckner opens campaign headquarters, begins collecting petitions for mayoral run

State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) has opened his mayoral campaign headquarters at 5401 S. Wentworth Ave., in Grand Boulevard Plaza along the Dan Ryan Expressway. On Aug. 30, a few dozen volunteers also began collecting petitions to get him on the February ballot; the campaign wants to finish getting signatures by Nov. 17, a week before the election board's deadline. During Tuesday's office unveiling, Buckner said the campaign goal is 36,500 signatures, three-times that which is needed to get on the ballot.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy