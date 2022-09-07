Read full article on original website
Irving Charles Carrig dies at 89; loved birds, theater and philosophy
Irving Charles "Irv" Carrig, a longtime Hyde Parker, academic, civil servant and father of five with a multitude of hobbies, died on Aug. 31 at the age of 89. He was born in Columbus, Nebraska, the only child of Lester and Katharina (Speice), and grew up in a Catholic household filled with the sounds of Chopin, Bach and American standards his mother played on the piano. After the family moved to Omaha, Carrig attended Creighton Prep; he also worked part-time jobs at the Omaha stockyards, in his father’s cattle spraying business and driving a beer truck.
Queen Elizabeth II dies; visited Hyde Park in 1959
Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 after serving 70 years as monarch of the United Kingdom and several Commonwealth states. She was 96. On July 6, 1959, when she was 33 years old and seven years into her reign, she arrived via the newly opened St. Lawrence Seaway on the since-decommissioned Royal Yacht Britannia for her one-and-only visit to Chicago. She stayed in the city for 14 hours and spent part of that afternoon in Hyde Park, seeing the University of Chicago campus from a Lincoln given to her by President Dwight Eisenhower, and the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
Smart Museum names new director: Vanja V. Malloy, from Syracuse
The University of Chicago has hired museum director and curator Vanja V. Malloy as Dana Feitler Director of the Smart Museum of Art effective Oct. 1, coming to Hyde Park from the Syracuse University Art Museum in New York. “I have long admired the forward-thinking initiatives and exceptional energy for...
UCM soliciting community feedback on planned cancer center
The University of Chicago Medicine (UCM)'s advisory council is soliciting feedback in-person and online about what community members want from the planned “Cancer Center for the Future." As reported in February, it is set to have 128 beds and will be the fourth major in-patient facility in Hyde Park,...
Ebony Lucas making third run for 4th Ward alderwoman
Ebony Lucas, an Oakland real estate attorney, is the first declared candidate for next year’s open-seat election for alderperson of the 4th Ward, focusing on affordable housing and local commercial development. "I still live in the community. I still love this community. I'm still passionate about the development that...
Hyde Park Day School launches learning disability training program for educators
The Hyde Park Day School, for elementary students with learning disabilities like dyslexia or language impairments but without intellectual disabilities, has launched the Joanne Steinback Educator Training Institute for educators and other professionals. The institute, headed by a trainer, Tara Montgomery, will offer professional education in Wilson learning methods (for...
CTU: 'Our children deserve more' after Kenwood shooting
Mothers don’t send our children to school to be murdered. Mayor Lightfoot and every single decision maker in this city owe us more. We demand more. Our children deserve more — more social emotional supports, more love and more accountability from adults. The mayor spent the last two...
17-year-old shot and killed near Kenwood Academy during school day; no suspects in custody
A 17-year-old male, believed to be a Kenwood Academy student, was shot and killed Friday in East Hyde Park during the school's open-campus lunch hour. The Chicago Police Department is looking for suspects. At an afternoon press conference at the 2nd District's headquarters, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave., Deputy Chief Ronald...
Pharmacies cancel new COVID booster appointments as they wait for supply
Bivalent boosters to target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants are now available in Chicago, but a number of local pharmacies have yet to receive the doses. Many Hyde Parkers say they were able to make appointments beginning on Friday, Sept. 2, but that they were later canceled without notice.
Hyde Park Sounds Good! Choir sings in-person again
“Alright, sopranos now,” co-founder Jonathan Miller said, motioning to a seated group. Accompanied by the piano, the section of older adults holding sheet music in a semicircle around the small chapel stage began to sing. On Monday morning, the Hyde Park Sounds Good! Choir, a chorus for people 55...
Fall museums guide: art across Hyde Park
The group exhibition "The Language Between Worlds" is open through Oct. 29. It features work by five artists, including two former HPAC residents, who examines racial inequality in American society through their own language of symbols, visual cues and narrative structures. The show features paintings, drawings, textiles and prints. Allison Peters Quinn, HPAC's director of exhibition and residency programs, curated.
Polsky Center’s Duality program graduates first quantum computing cohort
Pranav Gokhale was always “captivated” by quantum computing, a technology that stands to dramatically change data and information storage. As an inaugural member of Duality, a new Polsky Center startup accelerator dedicated to quantum science, Gokhale now touts a computer with his own quantum company logo on it.
Intrigue, thwarted love, religious disobedience and more: the upcoming opera season
Lyric Opera of Chicago opens its 2022–23 season on Friday, September 9 with an early Verdi opera, “Ernani”. This love quadrangle has drama and great music galore. The title character is a persecuted nobleman who has disguised himself as an outlaw. He loves Elvira, but there are two other men seeking her attention: her uncle and the King of Spain. The opera is based on a Victor Hugo play.
Get COVID boosters ASAP, Arwady says
The second generation of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, made to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the omicron strain, are on their way. Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health says people should get them as soon as they are able, as BA.4 and BA.5 are incredibly infectious subvariants that are overwhelmingly spreading right now.
Dowell says run for reelection to City Council will be her last campaign
It's the beginning of yet another budget season for the Chicago City Council, which means Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) has responsibilities in the Budget Committee that she chairs on top of her ward responsibilities. "I enjoy being the budget chair because it gives me a complete view of city government....
KOCO, a ‘kickass Black hero group,’ creates senior citizens Bill of Rights
"We are here to help you and push you to your destiny, where you need to be, because you deserve to be respected," said Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization (KOCO) housing organizer Bobbi Brown as she spoke to about two hundred seniors gathered on the campus of Dyett High School. "So many...
Gabriel Piemonte, who ran for alderman in ‘19, declares candidacy for open seat 5th Ward race
Gabriel Piemonte, a Woodlawn resident, writing coach and communications consultant who used to edit the Herald, is running for alderman of the 5th Ward again after coming in third in its 2019 contest. "At this moment, I feel like you've got to pour everything into this, and that's what I'm...
The Promontory settled into singular role as performance venue
The Promontory's ground-floor restaurant is closed for good, and the University of Chicago Commercial Real Estate Operations, which owns the building, is looking for a new tenant to take its place. But two years after the pandemic forced the restaurant's initial closing, The Promontory's second-story performance venue, bar and patio...
Buckner opens campaign headquarters, begins collecting petitions for mayoral run
State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) has opened his mayoral campaign headquarters at 5401 S. Wentworth Ave., in Grand Boulevard Plaza along the Dan Ryan Expressway. On Aug. 30, a few dozen volunteers also began collecting petitions to get him on the February ballot; the campaign wants to finish getting signatures by Nov. 17, a week before the election board's deadline. During Tuesday's office unveiling, Buckner said the campaign goal is 36,500 signatures, three-times that which is needed to get on the ballot.
Diane Nash, a civil rights icon from Hyde Park, awarded Medal of Freedom
A Hyde Park High School graduate and Civil Rights Movement activist known for leading the Nashville students sit-ins and organizing the Selma marches for voting rights was recently awarded the nation’s highest honor. For her decades of civil rights advocacy, Diane Nash was presented with the Presidential Medal of...
