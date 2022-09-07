Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas. Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection. This is a follow-up from a failed inspection. According to the food safety worker, the business needed to...
Some Central Texas dentists to offer free care this Saturday
Saturday is Free Dentistry Day with clinics participating right in Central Texas and offering cleanings, fillings, and extractions to patients.
KWTX
‘It’s always going to be the Gospel Train:’ Central Texas community mourns loss of Sunday morning radio show host
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas Sunday radio show broadcaster of “The Gospel Train” died Tuesday, but his legacy of spreading hope to the community lives on as he passed his show down to his son. Joe Montgomery began his Sunday broadcast in 1963. His show was...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Dr. Mitchell Myers Joins Parkview as a Fulltime Orthopedic Surgeon
Parkview Regional Hospital announced that Mitchell Myers, M.D., has joined its staff and will be offering orthopedic surgical services to patients in Mexia and the surrounding area. Dr. Myers has a strong background in general orthopedics, specializing in total joint replacement, sports medicine, knee, shoulder and hip surgery, arthritis and arthroscopic surgery. He will join Dr. Robert Launikitis, Orthopedic Surgeon in the Parkview Orthopedics and Sports Medicine practice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Broken G BBQ opens at The Backyard; vacant health complex bought
Now sitting vacant, the 116-bed Healthcare Resort of Waco may be about to get a new chapter. The facility opened in 2015 to offer assisted living accommodations and skilled nursing care to seniors. A dispute between the tenant and landlord caused it to close just three years later, in 2018, though it is located on seemingly prime development land. Its address on Crosslake Parkway in Legends Crossing is near Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s restaurants, plus hotels and retail.
KWTX
Central Texas Sam’s Club employee crosses highway, tools in hand, to help stranded driver get back on the road
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A stranded Central Texas driver whose heavy-duty pickup broke down next to a busy highway for hours says he owes a local Sam’s club employee for going above and beyond to get him back on the road. West resident Bill Zahirniak’s truck battery died in...
Host Your Own Rodeo at this Huge Ranch for Sale in Athens, Texas
Many in East Texas are excited for the season 5 premiere of Yellowstone on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13. While we wait for arguably the best show on television, let's take a moment and dream of owning a ranch that could give us that Yellowstone vibe every day. While this ranch in Athens isn't surrounded by mountainous peaks, it does offer A LOT of land with an arena you could host your own professional rodeo in.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Library Story Time Kids Invited to Friday Night Bicycle Cruise
Sharing a book about Bears and Bicycles is Fairfield Chamber Admin. Assistant Ashley DeVillier during Story Time last week at Fairfield Library. Children, and their parents, were encouraged to join the annual Show of Wheels activities this weekend, including a new event: Kid’s Style Bicycle Cruise set for Friday, September 9th on the courthouse square in Fairfield.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old girl from Hearne hasn’t been seen since Aug. 30, according to local authorities. Tia Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Missionary Circle in Hearne, but police think she could be in the Bryan-College Station or Houston areas. Tia is 4′11″...
Is the Haunted Monkey Bridge in Athens, Texas Based on a True Story?
The bridge itself may no longer be standing, but there are plenty of creepy stories floating around in Athens, Texas about a landmark that has a strange history behind it. Over the last several decades, stories of devil worshippers in underground tunnels and ritual sacrifice have sprung up to go along with the tales of screaming monkey ghosts terrorizing anyone who visits the area at night.
messenger-news.com
Keisha’s Cafe in Crockett Searches for a New Home
CROCKETT – For the last two years, Keisha’s Cafe in downtown Crockett has served customers from a prime spot on the corner of the square. Housed in a historical building, the small but cozy restaurant has tempted diners with both comfort food and sometimes, exotic and unique offerings.
Police in Hearne searching for 15-year-old last seen on August 30
Police in Hearne are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on August 30. It is believed that Tia could be in Bryan/College Station or Houston.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Warehouse Living Arts Center Opens Classic American Play Our Town
On September 8, 2022 the Warehouse Living Arts Center, located at 119 W. 6th Ave. Corsicana, TX, will open it’s production of Thorton Wilder’s classic American play, Our Town. Theatre doors open at 6:30pm, the house opens at 7:00pm, and the show begins at 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.thewlac.com, or by calling the box office at 903.872.5421. Box office hours are from 12:00pm to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
‘Corsicana’ Opens Tonight at Schulman Theaters in Corsicana
Angelita Vineyard is proud to introduce you to our newest wine addition inspired by the new Western movie, CORSICANA, filmed right here in our own hometown. We have produced a special Texas “Tuscan style” red wine blend specifically for the release of CORSICANA. The label features Isaiah Washington as Bass Reeves as seen in the movie.
KWTX
Heart o' Texas Miniature Aircraft Club 9.7.22
We sit down and talk to Joey Picca, a meteorologist that served as a consultant for the series "America the Beautiful” streaming on Disney+. Picca talks about his experience leading a plane up to storms that produced tornadoes and how weather plays an important role in the project.
KWTX
Body found after a possible a hit-and-run in Freestone County
DEW, Texas (KWTX) - An investigation is underway after authorities found a body Friday afternoon in rural Central Texas. Shortly before 3 p.m., the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about someone lying on the side of the I-45N lanes. Deputies who arrived at the scene found the body...
koxe.com
Ryan Stuart Lee Harris, 40, of Corsicana
Ryan Stuart Lee Harris, 40, of Corsicana, Texas went to his forever home in heaven, free of pain and suffering, to wait for his family to join him on August 29, 2022. We will celebrate his beautiful life Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Corsicana Opry in Corsicana, Texas at 2:00 p.m. Services provided by Heartland Funeral Home.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Freestone County Sheriff’s Report
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Deputy Leatherman & CID Sgt. Weinmann made a six hour round trip to Seabrook, Tx to take a wanted male subject into custody. During the course of an in-depth investigation into an alleged child molestation, the suspect fled from Freestone County, but Sgt. Weinmann was able to track him down in the Seabrook area of Harris County. With assistance of Seabrook Police Department’s CID, the suspect was located and detained for the warrant that was issued as result of the investigation. The suspect was booked into the Freestone County Jail and charged with Indecency with Child Sexual Contact, a 2nd Degree Felony.
KWTX
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit on Thursday arrested two men and shuttered an illegal game room operating within the Riesel city limits, the sheriff announced in a Facebook post. The alleged game room employees, Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti,...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Fairfield Police Report – August 29-September 4, 2022
8:30 AM-Sgt. Markham to PD to meet a complainant of found property. 9:43 AM-Sgt. Markham on report of reckless driver. 11:20 AM-Sgt. Markham on report of suspicious person sleeping in car. 1:04 PM-Sgt. Markham on report of subject at ER causing problems. 2:55 PM-Sgt. Markham on report of missing vehicle.
Comments / 0