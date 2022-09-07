Read full article on original website
Benzinga
MC and InfraRed Named Preferred Bidders for UK Offshore Transmission Asset
TOKYO, Sept 9, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce that MC and InfraRed Capital Partners (InfraRed) have been selected as the preferred bidders for a new offshore electricity transmission link in the UK. MC's partnership with InfraRed comes via its UK-based, wholly owned subsidiary Diamond Transmission Corporation Limited (DTC). The acquisition of this link will make DTC the operator of ten offshore transmission assets in the UK with a combined total of 784 kms of cable, thus adding to its already largest share of the market.
ship-technology.com
Wärtsilä introduces new four-stroke engine in decarbonisation push
The new engine can run on diesel, LNG, or either gas or liquid carbon-neutral biofuels. Finnish technology firm Wärtsilä has launched a new medium-speed four-stroke engine to help the maritime sector reach its decarbonisation goals. Dubbed Wärtsilä 25, the new engine is based on the firm’s modular technology...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Best practices for handling, unpacking and storing large-format solar modules
One of the biggest trends in solar modules is the arrival of large-format modules. The benefits of these mega modules have been widely reported, such as higher power ratings, reduced amount of balance of system (BOS) and electrical BOS components, lower installation costs and greater reliability. The combination of decreased capital expenditures, lower levelized cost of electricity and higher net-present value has excited utility-scale developers, EPCs and asset owners. But even with these benefits, big modules present some challenges.
freightwaves.com
Kodiak Robotics CEO on advanced self-driving technology
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Building the trucking industry’s most advanced self-driving technology. DETAILS: There is talk about electric and autonomous trucks individually, but what about having both in one vehicle? Kodiak Technologies...
maritime-executive.com
Japanese Group Overcomes Challenges of Ammonia to Receive Design AiP
A consortium of Japanese companies working on a project supported by the government reports it has made significant progress in the development of the world’s first ammonia-fueled ammonia gas carrier. The companies are working to develop a design that used the ammonia carried as cargo also as fuel. They are confident that they are overcoming the hurdles required for the first commercial ammonia vessel. They expect to demonstrate the operation of the vessel in 2026.
pv-magazine-usa.com
People on the Move: First Solar, Scale Microgrid Solutions, NY-BEST, and more
David Sandbank started a new position as Member Board of Directors at New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST). Daniel Forero took on a new role as Director, Capital Solutions at Scale Microgrid Solutions. Dana Kennard started a new position as Director of Business Development at First Solar.
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Japan's JOGMEC to support 'blue' hydrogen, ammonia projects
TOKYO (Reuters) - State-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) will provide financial and technological support to Japan Inc’s ‘blue’ hydrogen and ammonia projects using carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS), a company executive said on Tuesday.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Battle Motors Scores $150M to Expand Electric Fleet Truck Production
Battle Motors, formerly Crane Carrier Company (CCC), has completed a Series B investment round with $150 million in new growth capital from a cornerstone global institutional investor. This capital raise follows a $120 million Series A investment round announced in December 2021. Battle Motors has executed its expansion plans and...
investing.com
Allup Silica targets more sand with a group of new project applications
Allup Silica Ltd (ASX:APS) has a potential new raft of areas to explore, having made exploration licence applications for new projects in Western Australia and the Northern Territory which it considers prospective for silica sand. The company has lodged applications for the Blue Vein and Trigger Fish projects to the...
aashtojournal.org
New Award Established for Steel Bridge Industry
The Steel Bridge Task Force recently established the Alexander D. Wilson Memorial Award to recognize individuals who have made significant industry contributions to the steel bridge industry. Dean Krouse (seen above) – a Pennsylvania-based metallurgical consultant and Bethlehem Steel Company veteran – is the first winner of this annual award.
Velo3D Qualifies M300 Tool Steel for Use in Its Sapphire Family of Printers
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Velo3D, Inc. ( NYSE: VLD ), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced that M300 tool steel, an ultra-low carbon alloy that delivers very high strength and hardness, is qualified for use in Sapphire printers. Velo3D has already seen extensive interest in the alloy from automotive manufacturers for use in high-pressure die cast inserts, injection molding, and other types of tooling. The first M300 parts printed on a Sapphire printer will be shown at IMTS 2022 in Chicago on Sept. 12-17 in booth #433031. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005184/en/ Engineer evaluating an M300 tool steel print of conformal cooled tooling and high pressure die casting inserts. These types of inserts are widely used to manufacture parts for the automotive industry. (Photo: Business Wire)
tipranks.com
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) – A High Risk, High Reward Nuclear Energy Stock
Although nuclear energy represents a vital but controversial sector, NuScale Power and its facilitation of advanced small modular reactors could help shift public perceptions about the underlying industry. Therefore, investors willing to divert funds earmarked for speculation should consider SMR stock. While the nuclear power industry remains a vital cog...
thefastmode.com
OneWeb, Hughes Partner on Digital India Initiative
In New Delhi last month, Hughes Communications India (HCI), a leading provider of broadband satellite and managed network services, previewed the future of connectivity in India. During the Technology Seminar for officials from government, Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and Defense, Hughes executives spoke about the connected future and showcased networking...
Laser Beam Sends Electricity Nearly 100 Feet Through the Air
New research has found that electrical power can be transmitted wirelessly up to 100 feet using lasers.
LemiPower LiFePO4 power station
LEMI has created a new portable power station equipped with LiFePO4 batteries offering 1,536WH of power and 15 outputs with a maximum output of 1,500W AC. Equipped with cutting-edge soft pack technology for its batteries the power station provides for fast recharging options and is capable of performing at temperatures as low as 20° C. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $1399 or £1221 (depending on current exchange rates).
DIY Photography
Litepanels launch new Studio X high-performance LED Fresnel range
Litepanels have teamed up with Videndum to launch its brand new Studio X bi-colour Fresnel range. The range consists of high-quality, energy-efficient broadcasting lights that create a natural and balanced look on the subject. The fresnels are available in six models with lens sizes from five to fourteen inches. Each one offers a directional precision spot light to flood beam control of quality white light.
dronedj.com
FIXAR is equipping its 007 drone with YellowScan LiDAR system
European drone manufacturer FIXAR is joining forces with LiDAR solutions specialist YellowScan to equip the FIXAR 007 fixed-wing VTOL with YellowScan Mapper+ OEM LiDAR mapping solution. The FIXAR 007 is a fixed-wing drone, which is instantly recognizable because of its unique design. Instead of separate motors for vertical and forward...
Carscoops
Williams Advanced Engineering Has Developed An EV Platform For Niche Brands
Williams Advanced Engineering has developed a composite skateboard-style platform that it will supply to small EV makers. The platform is dubbed the EV-R and builds upon the FW-EVX platform that Williams conceived back in 2017. That platform was created to show car manufacturers how EVs could be launched without the need for re-engineering existing models or developing a new architecture from the ground up.
todaysemobility.com
Renesas' Si IGBTs for electric vehicle inverters
Renesas Electronics Corporation, a supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, developed a new generation of Si-IGBTs (Silicon Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors) offered in a small footprint while providing low power losses. Aimed at next generation electric vehicle (EVs) inverters, AE5-generation IGBTs will be mass produced starting in the first half of 2023 on Renesas’ 200- and 300-mm wafer lines at the company’s factory in Naka, Japan. Additionally, Renesas will ramp up production starting in the first half of 2024 at its new power semiconductor 300-mm wafer fab in Kofu, Japan to meet the growing demand for power semiconductor products.
