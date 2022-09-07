Read full article on original website
Morphometric assessment of the left inferior phrenic vein in patients with portal hypertension
The left inferior phrenic vein (LIPV) is a major drainage vessel of gastric varices and serves as an important conduit in endovascular treatment for gastric varices. The narrowing of LIPV has been empirically demonstrated and sometimes hinders catheter insertion for the treatment of gastric varices. We herein investigated the morphology of narrowed LIPV in patients with portal hypertension. Venograms of LIPV on 25 patients with gastric varices (15 males; 10 females; age range, 45"“79Â years with a mean of 67Â years) were retrospectively reviewed, the following four parameters were measured: the diameter of LIPV, the diameter of narrowed LIPV, the narrowing rate, and the distance to narrowed LIPV from the left renal vein. On all 25 venograms, a narrowing was detected just above the common trunk with the left adrenal vein. The diameter of LIPV was 9.0"‰Â±"‰4.2Â mm, the diameter of narrowed LIPV was 5.1"‰Â±"‰2.3Â mm, the narrowing rate was 40.6"‰Â±"‰16.0%, and the distance to narrowed LIPV from the left renal vein was 20.0"‰Â±"‰7.4Â mm. This anatomical information about the narrowing of LIPV may contribute to the safe and efficacious treatment of gastric varices.
Time to CT scan for patients with acute severe neurological symptoms: a quality assurance study
Emergent brain computed tomography (CT) scan allows for identification of patients presenting with acute severe neurological symptoms in whom medical and surgical interventions may be lifesaving. The aim of this study was to evaluate if time to CT from arrival at the emergency department exceeded 30Â min in patients admitted with acute severe neurological symptoms. This was a retrospective register-based quality assurance study. We identified patients admitted to the emergency department with acute severe neurological symptoms between April 1st, 2016 and September 30th, 2020. Data were retrieved from the registry of acute medical team activations. We considered that time to CT from arrival at the emergency department should not exceed 30Â min in more than 10% of patients. A total of 559 patients were included. Median time from arrival at the emergency department until CT scan was 24Â min (IQR 16"“35) in children (<"‰18Â years), 10Â min (IQR 7"“17) for adults (18"“59Â years), and 11Â min (IQR 7"“16) for elders (>"‰60Â years). This time interval exceeded 30Â min for 8.2% (95% CI 6.1"“10.9) of all included patients, 35.3% of children, 5.9% of adults, and 8.6% of elders. No children died within 30Â days. The 30-day mortality was 21.3% (95% CI 16.4"“27) in adults, and 43.9% (95% CI 38.2"“49.8) in elders. Time from arrival at our emergency department until brain CT scan exceeded 30Â min in 8.2% of all included patients but exceeded the defined quality aim in children and could be improved.
A-to-I editing prevents self-RNA sensing
Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Sensing and discriminating self from non-self nucleic acids is key to reliably initiating antiviral responses. In vertebrates, the principle of discriminating self from non-self nucleic-acid ligands is based on their availability, cellular localization, conformation, modification, and on structural and/or sequence motifs. RNA species such as viral double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) can activate cytosolic RNA sensors and trigger innate immunity.
Parent and child characteristics associated with treatment non-response to a short- versus long-term lifestyle intervention in pediatric obesity
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This study aimed to identify the factors associated with short- or long-term non-response to an obesity intervention in children and adolescents. Subjects/Methods. In this observational study, a total of 242 children and adolescents (sex- and age-specific body mass index (BMI)"‰â‰¥"‰85th percentile) were...
Publisher Correction: Impaired oxygen-sensitive regulation of mitochondrial biogenesis within the von Hippel"“Lindau syndrome
In the version of this article initially published, there were errors in the Fig. 4i,j right-hand lane labels, where "HIF2Î±-P-OH" originally appeared as "HIF1Î±-P-OH." The labels have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Wenyu Li,...
ADHD and its neurocognitive substrates: A two sample Mendelian randomization study
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is associated with a wide array of neural and cognitive features, and other psychiatric disorders, identified mainly through cross-sectional associations studies. However, it is unclear if the disorder is causally associated with these neurocognitive features. Here, we applied a two-sample bidirectional Mendelian randomization (MR) study to summary GWAS data to explore the presence and direction of a causal effect between ADHD and a range of neurocognitive features and other psychiatric disorders. The inverse variance weighted method was used in the main analysis, and two MR methods (MR-Egger, weighted median) were used for robustness checks. We found that genetic risk for ADHD was causally associated with a decreased area of lateral orbitofrontal cortex. Conversely, we found that brain volume and some features of intrinsic functional connectivity had causal effects on ADHD risk. Bidirectional causal links were found between ADHD and adult general intelligence, as well as depression and autistic spectrum disorders. Such work highlights the important ties between ADHD and general cognitive ability, and suggest some neural features, previously merely associated with the disorder, may play a causal role in its pathogenesis.
Phage therapy suppresses gut inflammation in IBD
Cell https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2022.07.003 (2022) Your institute does not have access to this article. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $99.00. only $8.25 per issue. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added...
Regional variation in the incidence of pseudo-exfoliation in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS)
To report the 15-year incidence rate of pseudo-exfoliation (PXF),Â PXF glaucoma and regional variation among rural participants in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS) III. Methods. This population-based longitudinal study was carried out at three rural study sites. Individuals of all ages who participated at baseline with aÂ...
Vitamin D won't protect you from Covid or respiratory infections, studies say
Boosting vitamin D levels in adults during the pandemic was not associated with protection against Covid-19 or respiratory tract infections such as colds or the flu, according to two large clinical trials.
Addendum: The prevalence and distribution of the flexor carpi radialis brevis muscle in the Turkish population
Addendum to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-04445-8, published online 10 January 2022. Following publication, concerns have been raised that annotations in some figures depicting magnetic resonance images mask important features. A supplementary information file containing un-annotated images corresponding to Figures 1-4 is linked to this notice. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Department...
Tracing metabolic flux in vivo: motion pictures differ from snapshots
Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Since Rudolf Schoenheimer's pioneering metabolic tracing work in the 1930s1, it is currently well appreciated that all constituents of living matter (e.g., DNAs, RNAs, proteins, lipids, and metabolites) are in a constant state of turnover at varying rates to achieve overall "dynamic" homeostasis. Furthermore, metabolic systems are highly complex, connected, and interactive, and consequently, one's metabolic fluxes ("motion pictures") should not be understood as individual components but as a whole system2. Unfortunately, most modern metabolic studies heavily depend on the measurements of static, snapshot information, so-called "statomics" (e.g., transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and cellular signaling cascades) of individual components of the whole system, which often fail to reflect actual metabolic status3,4. Without simultaneous considerations of metabolic flux, sole dependence on "statomics" can lead to incorrect conclusions regarding metabolic status. In this Special Feature, experts in the field of tracer methodology or fluxomics provide the basic principles and applications of the methodologies determining metabolic fluxes to various metabolic conditions. The incorporation of these state-of-the-art methodologies into metabolic research will guide researchers to a better understanding of dynamic metabolic systems with which to better dissect underlying molecular mechanisms of physiology or pathophysiology.
Plerixafor as a preemptive or salvage therapy for healthy donors with poor mobilization of hematopoietic stem cells
The CD34+ cell number is the most important factor for successful engraftment after either autologous or allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) [1, 2]. The minimal CD34+ cell number needed for HSCT is widely accepted to be 2.0"‰Ã—"‰106/kg [3]. Poor mobilization is related to delayed engraftment, prolonged hospitalization, infection or even early death [1]. Unlike conventional strategies, such as priming chemotherapy and avoiding myelotoxic agent exposure, plerixafor effectively increases the hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) yield by an average of 2.7-fold by selectively competing with SDF-1, a major molecule for HSCs homing at CXC chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR-4) expressed on stromal cells in the hematopoietic microenvironment [4]. Patients who failed previous mobilization were able to achieve the minimum requirement for HSCT after salvage treatment with plerixafor. Plerixafor also improved the mobilization efficiency in patients at high risk of mobilization failure. According to the ASBMT guidelines, plerixafor is recommended for preemptive purposes for low CD34+ numbers (10/Î¼l) in peripheral blood before harvest [3].
Showing a sensitive side
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. In science as in life, the language we choose to use is of great importance and power. This is particularly true in discussion of medical conditions. More care is needed to sensitively discuss diseases and patient care. Words are powerful and the...
Living cationic polymerization driven by anion-binding interactions
Using anion-binding interactions to tackle challenging polymerizations is an ambitious goal and in its infancy. Seleno-cyclodiphosph(v)azanes are demonstrated to exert anion-binding interactions to precisely control the equilibrium between a dormant covalent precursor and active cationic species under mild conditions, thus enabling living cationic polymerization.
Controlling random lasing action
Random lasers made out of disordered media have a rich but often unpredictable laser light emission, in all directions and over many frequencies. Strategies for taming random lasing are emerging, which have the potential to deliver programmable lasers with unprecedented properties. In random lasing, the disordered material folds the optical...
Metabolic defects in failing human hearts
Nature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. Heart failure is marked by metabolic insufficiency, but detailed understanding of the underlying metabolic rewiring has been limited. By applying state-of-the-art mass spectrometry to a large pool of human hearts in end-stage heart failure, we unveil numerous metabolic aberrations in human heart failure. Your...
Author Correction: Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome protein forms nuclear condensates and regulates alternative splicing
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31220-8, published online 25 June 2022. The original version of this Article contains an error in the order of authorship of Mo Li and Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte. This has been corrected in both the HTML and PDF versions of the Article. Author information. Author notes.
Triple ionization and fragmentation of benzene trimers following ultrafast intermolecular Coulombic decay
Intermolecular interactions involving aromatic rings are ubiquitous in biochemistry and they govern the properties of many organic materials. Nevertheless, our understanding of the structures and dynamics of aromatic clusters remains incomplete, in particular for systems beyond the dimers, despite their high presence in many macromolecular systems such as DNA and proteins. Here, we study the fragmentation dynamics of benzene trimer that represents a prototype of higher-order aromatic clusters. The trimers are initially ionized by electron-collision with the creation of a deep-lying carbon 2sâˆ’1 state or one outer-valence and one inner-valence vacancies at two separate molecules. The system can thus relax via ultrafast intermolecular decay mechanisms, leading to the formation of C\({}_{6}{{{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}}}_{6}}^{+}\cdot\)C\({}_{6}{{{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}}}_{6}}^{+}\cdot\)C\({}_{6}{{{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}}}_{6}}^{+}\) trications and followed by a concerted three-body Coulomb explosion. Triple-coincidence ion momentum spectroscopy, accompanied by ab-initio calculations and further supported by strong-field laser experiments, allows us to elucidate the details on the fragmentation dynamics of benzene trimers.
Are methods of estimating fat-free mass loss with energy-restricted diets accurate?
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Fat-free mass (FFM) often serves as a body composition outcome variable in weight loss studies. An important assumption is that the proportions of components that make up FFM remain stable following weight loss; some body composition models rely on these "constants". This exploratory study examined key FFM component proportions before and following weight loss in two studies of participants with overweight and obesity.
