PREP SPOTLIGHT: South Central's Miriam Hardy

By By Craig Moyer Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

Miriam Hardy is a senior leader on a young South Central volleyball team.

She has helped the Falcons get off to a 4-1 start to the season, including a 2-1 mark in Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference play.

Hardy spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer following a four-set win over New Bern Tuesday night about her upbringing in the sport, her favorite aspects of the game and her plans for the future.

Q: When did you start playing volleyball?

A: I would say around the fourth grade, so like 9 or 10.

Q: Why did you get into the sport?

A: My sister actually played, she played down at Ayden-Grifton and they won a couple of conference championships there.

Q: Have you played any other sports growing up?

A: No, I’ve just mostly focused on volleyball, except for freshman year I did track. I did hurdles.

Q: What is your favorite thing about volleyball?

A: I would say the cheering, it’s a very cheerful sport and I like the teamwork.

Q: What is the hardest thing about the sport?

A: Staying out of your head and not getting down on yourself even when you’re messing up.

Q: What is your favorite volleyball memory?

A: I would say definitely last year at the Havelock game, I think that was our best game running plays wise.

Q: Who has had the largest impact on you becoming the player you are today?

A: Definitely my dad, he’s always my number one supporter when it came to volleyball.

Q: What advice would you offer to younger players looking to succeed in the sport?

A: Work hard, you’ve gotta put in the work inside and outside of practice.

Q: Are you hoping to play volleyball next year at the college level?

A: I haven’t made my mind up yet. I’m still deciding if I want to or not.

Q: If you could pick any college to play, where would you go?

A: Right now, I’m basing my college options on academics, but I’d probably say Texas.

