Read full article on original website
Related
Science Daily
Sport, sleep or screens: New app reveals the 'just right' day for kids
Not too sport heavy, not too sleep deprived -- finding the 'just right' balance in a child's busy day can be a challenge. But while parents may struggle to squeeze in homework amid extracurricular commitments and downtime, a world-first app could provide a much-needed solution. Developed by University of South...
Science Daily
Pregnant women with obesity and diabetes may be more likely to have a child with ADHD
Children of women with gestational diabetes and obesity may be twice as likely to develop attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) compared to those whose mothers did not have obesity, according to new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. The estimated number of children aged 3-17 years...
Can Stress Cause Miscarriage? A Physician Explains
Miscarriage — defined as pregnancy loss within the first 20 weeks — occurs in about one in four pregnancies. But despite the fact that they are relatively common and are almost never the parents’ fault, miscarriages can be emotionally traumatic and cause feelings of shame, stress, and anxiety. With pregnancy already being a stressful experience — especially in light of recent rulings — should pregnant people also have to stress about their stress affecting their baby? In other words, can stress cause a miscarriage?
Medical News Today
What are the best medications for sleep?
Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Episodes of muscle weakness and daytime sleepiness could mean you have the rare symptom cataplexy
Cataplexy is a rare symptom linked to narcolepsy. The right diagnosis and treatment can help you manage these sudden episodes of muscle weakness.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Fewer Than Eight Hours of Sleep Associated With Higher Childhood Obesity Rates
Very short sleep among adolescents linked to a more than 70% increased risk of obesity/overweight in children, compared to those who get optimal 8 hours. Fewer than 8 hours of sleep increased the risk among adolescents aged 12 to 16 years of being obese or overweight, according to findings presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022.
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover a Link Between a Certain Type of Diet, Depression, and Frailty
The impact of dietary inflammation on the development of frailty and other health problems may be more pronounced in middle-aged and older people who are depressed. According to recent research published in The Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, there is a link between depression, diet, and the development of frailty. Frailty affects 10-15% of elderly adults and often co-occurs with other medical conditions, such as depression. It is characterized as an identifiable state of heightened vulnerability brought on by a loss in function across multiple physiological systems. The development of frailty is thought to be significantly influenced by diet.
Science Daily
Bird neurons use three times less glucose than mammalian neurons
Birds have impressive cognitive abilities and show a high level of intelligence. Compared to mammals of about the same size, the brains of birds also contain many more neurons. Now a new study reported in Current Biology on September 8 helps to explain how birds can afford to maintain more brain cells: their neurons get by on less fuel in the form of glucose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
verywellmind.com
Can Stress Cause Cancer?
Scientists have long struggled with finding the root cause of most forms of cancer. The development of many cancers has been linked to unhealthy lifestyle choices such as smoking, drinking alcohol excessively, stress, and lack of physical activity. A link that is often overlooked is the link between stress and...
Medical News Today
What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?
Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
msn.com
Is There A Connection Between Allergies And Joint Pain?
Aching joints can be a pain and distract you from work and play. While it's not always easy to pinpoint the reason for this pain, a recent theory may shed some light on this issue. Joint pain can stem from various known causes, including sprains, tendonitis, and gout (per Mayo...
ajmc.com
Night Sweats Associated With Hypoxia in People With OSA
Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in Sleep and Breathing. The prevalence of night sweats...
Science Daily
Modern humans generate more brain neurons than Neanderthals
Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (MPI-CBG) The question of what makes modern humans unique has long been a driving force for researchers. Comparisons with our closest relatives, the Neanderthals, therefore provide fascinating insights. The increase in brain size, and in neuron production during brain development, are considered to be major factors for the increased cognitive abilities that occurred during human evolution. However, while both Neanderthals and modern humans develop brains of similar size, very little is known about whether modern human and Neanderthal brains may have differed in terms of their neuron production during development.
Science Daily
Food insecurity has lasting impacts on the brains and behavior of mice
While food insecurity is a problem for a growing segment of the U.S. population -- made even worse by the coronavirus pandemic -- few studies have looked at the effect that feast or famine has on the developing brain in isolation from other factors that contribute to adversity. A new...
Science Daily
Risk factors for heart disease and stroke largely similar in men and women globally
Women and men share most of the same risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD), a large international study has found -- the first such study to include people not only from high income countries, but also from low- and middle-income countries where the burden of CVD is the greatest. The...
Science Daily
Unique light-sensing 3D-printed device could help people with lupus
A team of engineers and doctors at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities have designed a unique 3D-printed light-sensing medical device that is placed directly on the skin and gives real-time feedback to correlate light exposure with disease flare-ups. The device could help millions of people worldwide with lupus and other light-sensitive diseases by providing access to more personalized treatments and information to determine what causes their symptoms.
Science Daily
Key protein that drives rheumatoid arthritis damage
Scientists have identified a protein known as sulfatase-2 that plays a critical role in the damage caused by rheumatoid arthritis. A chronic disease in which the immune system attacks the body's own joint tissues, rheumatoid arthritis affects an estimated 1.5 million Americans. Published in the journal Cellular & Molecular Immunology,...
Healthline
Can Promethazine Help Treat Anxiety?
Promethazine is a drug used to treat allergies, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. Doctors sometimes prescribe it to help people relax or fall asleep in hospital settings. Doctors may also prescribe it off-label to treat anxiety. This article explores how promethazine works, as well as current research into its safety and...
MedicalXpress
Frequency of premenstrual anxiety, mood swings a public health issue, study finds
Premenstrual mood swings and anxiety are so common—experienced by more than 64% of women—that they represent a "key public health issue globally," according to a new UVA Health study. The UVA Health study found that most women have premenstrual symptoms every menstrual cycle, and those symptoms regularly affect...
Comments / 0