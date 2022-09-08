ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thai TikToker builds following with tips on frugal living

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0l83_0hmNEtdM00

BANGKOK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A Thai TikToker's tips on grocery shopping on a budget of just 4,000 baht ($109) a month are attracting thousands of followers amid a global food crisis as the southeast Asian nation grapples with its highest inflation in more than a decade.

Phattaradej 'Top' Luechai, 29, creates bite-sized videos of himself buying cheap food in bulk, preparing it in small portions, and trying out different menus for his viewers.

"If I don't live this lifestyle, I will not have any savings left," he says, adding that many of his nearly 100,000 followers are middle-class Thais, hoping to save for the future.

